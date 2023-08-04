Latest Cricket News: Dewald Brevis Shares Special Message For Mumbai Indians Teammate Tilak Varma After T20I Debut, WATCH

New Delhi: Tilak Varma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Dewald Brevis shared a special message after the Indian made his debut against the West Indies in the T20I series. While India’s opening order struggled on a tricky surface making it hard for them to stay on the pitch. Tilak Varma then stepped on the crease to keep the visitors' innings from falling apart.

It just took him a single ball to understand the nature of the pitch, on his next two deliveries he sent the ball flying into the stands. Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder were the two bowlers who ended up facing his wrath. In the end, Shepherd got better of the batter and drew the curtain on Tilak's night for a score of 39(22).

WATCH Dewald Brevis message for Tilak Varma HERE…

His heroics with the bat wasn’t enough to drag India across the finish line as they fell short by four runs in their chase of a target of 150 runs. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter, in which Brevis shared a special video message.

“Hey brother, I hope you are very excited. I don't know If I am more excited than you, but I just want to say from my side and from the Brevis family, congratulations on your debut,” Brevis said in the video.

“It’s such a great moment for you and your family. I can just imagine how happy your parents and everyone must be. It’s great to see you out there, living your dream out,” he added.

Brevis further went on to make a special mention about the two sixes Varma hit on his second and third ball of India's second innings. “Those shots on the second and third ball gave me goosebumps. You always have my support and all the best for the rest of the series. I'm backing you fully and go win every game for Team India. Cheers brother!” he signed off.

Varma was visibly emotional after the video and he said, “I was thinking about it could be my coach, my family, but it was Dewald Brevis my brother. Thank you so much my brother.. I always love you. I really appreciate your message. See you soon, and thank you so much,” said Varma.