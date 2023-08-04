trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644551
NewsCricket
LATEST CRICKET NEWS

Latest Cricket News: Dewald Brevis Shares Special Message For Mumbai Indians Teammate Tilak Varma After T20I Debut, WATCH

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma made his international debut in the first T20I match against West Indies on Thursday.

Edited By:  Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 02:44 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Latest Cricket News: Dewald Brevis Shares Special Message For Mumbai Indians Teammate Tilak Varma After T20I Debut, WATCH Tilak Varma with Dewald Brevis. (Source: Twitter)

New Delhi: Tilak Varma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Dewald Brevis shared a special message after the Indian made his debut against the West Indies in the T20I series.  While India’s opening order struggled on a tricky surface making it hard for them to stay on the pitch. Tilak Varma then stepped on the crease to keep the visitors' innings from falling apart.

It just took him a single ball to understand the nature of the pitch, on his next two deliveries he sent the ball flying into the stands. Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder were the two bowlers who ended up facing his wrath. In the end, Shepherd got better of the batter and drew the curtain on Tilak's night for a score of 39(22).

WATCH Dewald Brevis message for Tilak Varma HERE…


His heroics with the bat wasn’t enough to drag India across the finish line as they fell short by four runs in their chase of a target of 150 runs.  The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter, in which Brevis shared a special video message.

“Hey brother, I hope you are very excited. I don't know If I am more excited than you, but I just want to say from my side and from the Brevis family, congratulations on your debut,” Brevis said in the video.

“It’s such a great moment for you and your family. I can just imagine how happy your parents and everyone must be. It’s great to see you out there, living your dream out,” he added.

Brevis further went on to make a special mention about the two sixes Varma hit on his second and third ball of India's second innings. “Those shots on the second and third ball gave me goosebumps. You always have my support and all the best for the rest of the series. I'm backing you fully and go win every game for Team India. Cheers brother!” he signed off.

Varma was visibly emotional after the video and he said, “I was thinking about it could be my coach, my family, but it was Dewald Brevis my brother. Thank you so much my brother.. I always love you. I really appreciate your message. See you soon, and thank you so much,” said Varma.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train