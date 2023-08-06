Latest Cricket News: How Has Hardik Pandya's India Performed In T20 Format In Absence Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

The loss against West Indies in the recent T20I clash has raised a lot of fingers on the decisions the Team India management has been taking. India is in transition mode with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and more regulars missing from the T20 squad.

The likes of Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and more have taken over in recent times but the Hardik Pandya-led India are not able to impress the cricket with their recent performances. (Watch: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Missing Out In India's T20 Side)

With the T20 World Cup in 2024 in mind, India honestly don't have a lot of time to get the best out of the options available. While Shreyas Iyer is recovering from a back injury, KL Rahul also hasn't played a single game of cricket since his thigh injury in IPL 2023. With almost everything puzzled at the moment for the Men in Blue, we will take you the record of India in recent times when they played without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the T20 World Cup in Australia.

To be noted, India have played four T20I series after the World Cup including the ongoing one against the West Indies.

India vs NZ (Away)

Two of the games were hit by rain with one of them getting abandoned without a single ball bowled. India won the second match by 65 runs and third via DLS was ended as a tie.

India vs Sri Lanka (At Home)

India continued their good run of form at home against Sri Lanka by winning the 3-game series 2-1. They lost the second game in Pune by 16 runs to the Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka.

India vs New Zealand in 2023 (At Home)

Hardik Pandya led the side for a 3-match series which they comfortably 2-1. The first game was a wakeup call for the boys when they lost by 21 runs but after that they left no easy picking for New Zealand in the remaining two games.