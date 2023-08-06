LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Check Probable Playing 11s
India Vs West Indies, 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: After loss in 1st T20I, India will look for a win in 2nd T20I at Guyana
After facing defeat in the 1st T20I, Team India will be aiming to make a strong comeback in the second match of the five-game series today. India lost the first match by 4 runs, failing to chase down a small target of 150 runs. It will be interesting to see whether one sees a change in India XI. There is Yashasvi Jaiswal, waiting in the wings to make his debut. But any change is unlikely as India may want to stick with Ishan Kishan at the top. All eyes will be on Shubman Gill and how he goes in this game. He has not been among runs of late and would surely want some runs under the belt.
Tilak Varma looked impressive on his T20I debut, stroking a quickfire 39 off 22 balls. It will be interesting to see how he goes. West Indies are a strong T20I outfit and the going can get tougher against them, unlike the Tests and ODI, in this format of the game. India will have to be on the ball to beat them in the 2nd T20I and level the series.
IND vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE score: Check probable playing 11s
WI Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
IND Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
India vs West Indies LIVE: Check Both The Squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE: Hardik Pandya vs Rovman Powell
