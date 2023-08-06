LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Check Probable Playing 11s

After facing defeat in the 1st T20I, Team India will be aiming to make a strong comeback in the second match of the five-game series today. India lost the first match by 4 runs, failing to chase down a small target of 150 runs. It will be interesting to see whether one sees a change in India XI. There is Yashasvi Jaiswal, waiting in the wings to make his debut. But any change is unlikely as India may want to stick with Ishan Kishan at the top. All eyes will be on Shubman Gill and how he goes in this game. He has not been among runs of late and would surely want some runs under the belt.

Tilak Varma looked impressive on his T20I debut, stroking a quickfire 39 off 22 balls. It will be interesting to see how he goes. West Indies are a strong T20I outfit and the going can get tougher against them, unlike the Tests and ODI, in this format of the game. India will have to be on the ball to beat them in the 2nd T20I and level the series.

Check LIVE Score from India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match HERE.

