Lea Tahuhu recalled, Sophie Devine to lead New Zealand squad in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

New Zealand women fast bowler Lea Tahuhu, who was recently blessed with her first child, has been recalled in the 15-member squad for the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's World Cup 2020 which is slated to take place from February 21 to March 8 in Australia.

The 29-year-old was on maternity leave for the birth of her daughter Grace and had also skipped her side's recent series against South Africa.

Talking about her return, Tahuhu said that she is super excited to make her way back into the squad and is looking forward to return to training sessions ahead of the South Africa T20Is.

"I’m very excited to be back around the WHITE FERNS group. I’m grateful of Amy’s support back home and can’t wait to get stuck in at training ahead of the T20 series against South Africa," the ICC quoted Tahuhu as saying.

Wicket-keeper batwoman Bernadine Bezuidenhout, who replaced Tahuhu for the South Africa ODIs, has been left out of the national squad.

New Zealand are otherwise going with much of a similar squad that played the 50-over matches against South Africa women.

Experienced cricketer Sophie Devine will lead the 15-member squad, bowler Rosemary Mair is all set to play her first ICC World Cup after being included in the New Zealand team.

Meanwhile, newbies Jess Kerr and Lauren Down have also been called up for the showpiece event.

Commenting on the squad, skipper Devine said that it is a perfect mix of experienced and young players, adding that the side is looking forward to put their best foot forward in the South Africa T20Is in the lead-up to the ICC World Cup.

New Zealand will kickstart their campaign at the tournament against Sri Lanka at WACA, Perth on February 22.

The full squad is as follows:

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu