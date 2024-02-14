Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Yuvraj Singh To Lead Babar Azam As He Is Named Captain Of New York Superstar Strikers

Former India player Yuvraj Singh will be back on the cricket field as he has decided to captain New York Superstar Strikers in the upcoming season of Legends Cricket Trophy. Yuvraj has also become the icon player for the team. The inclusion of Yuvraj significantly boosts the squad's capabilities, bringing in a wealth of experience, talent, and leadership qualities, thereby strengthening the New York Superstar Strikers' preparedness to excel in the forthcoming tournament.

Yuvraj will lead the team including Pakistan's superstar batter Babar Azam and Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan. Keiron Pollard, Imam Ul Haq, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir also feature in this team.

This will be a one-of-a-kind tournament where each innings will see 90 balls bowled. The tournament starts in Kandy, Sri Lanka and will be played between March 7 and 18.

Yuvraj's appointment as a leader has heightened anticipation for the New York Superstar Strikers' involvement in the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2, sparking enthusiasm among cricket fans globally.

Delighted to announce the legendary Yuvraj Singh joining our team!



Get ready for some electrifying moments on and off the field. Welcome aboard, Yuvi! _ @YUVSTRONG12



_ - @BCCI #NewYorkStrikers #NYSSquad #NY #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/Kc2RWwpiMP — New York Strikers (@NewYorkStrikers) February 14, 2024

Sagar Khanna, owner of the Tam team, expresses his excitement about Yuvraj's addition, stating, "We're thrilled to welcome Yuvraj Singh as our captain and icon player. His exceptional talent and leadership will undoubtedly raise the team's performance."

Khanna emphasizes the team's mission, saying, "Our goal with the New York Superstar Strikers is to become the most formidable team ever, both in gameplay and skill. With Yuvraj Singh leading the way and the talented lineup we've assembled, we're ready to turn this vision into reality."

In line with the innovative rules of the Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2, the New York Superstar Strikers are preparing to adapt their strategies to the unique LCT90BALLS format. With regulations requiring 5 bowlers, each allowed to bowl 3 overs, and a strategic twist allowing the bowling captain to designate one bowler for 4 overs by the 60th ball, the New York Strikers are poised to demonstrate their tactical acumen on the field.