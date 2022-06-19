NewsCricket
Legends Kapil Dev and Anju Bobby George bump into each other on a flight; pic goes viral

While Kapil Dev led the India team to its maiden World Cup in 1983 defeating the West Indies at Lord's, retired long jumper Anju Bobby George made history when she won bronze at the 2003 World Championships in Paris.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Celebrated Indian athlete Anju Bobby George on Sunday posted an image of her travelling business class with cricket legend Kapil Dev from New Delhi to Bengaluru and captioned it, "1983 and 2003 flying together from Delhi to Bangalore," leaving fans marvelling at the two legends of Indian sport.

With the feat, she became the first Indian athlete ever to win a medal in a World Championships in athletics.

"1983 and 2003 flying together from Delhi to Bangalore. It was a surprise meeting after a few years @therealkapildev," tweeted Anju on Sunday afternoon.

Anju, who currently holds several leading posts in the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and Khelo India, recently posted images of her sports foundation and wrote, "Our team and our dream place. The (athletics) track is nearing completion."

