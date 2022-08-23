NewsCricket
Legends League 2022: Pakistan cricketers will not take part in tournament, confirms Raman Raheja

The Venue for Play-offs will be announced later. Eden Gardens, Kolkata will host the special match between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, to commemorate the 75th Year of Indian Independence.

Aug 23, 2022

The organisers of Legends League Cricket announced the full schedule and venues for the upcoming second edition of the tournament on Tuesday. The tournament is scheduled to be played from September 16 in six cities off which 5 are Kolkata, New Delhi, Cuttack, Lucknow and Jodhpur. The Venue for Play-offs will be announced later. Eden Gardens, Kolkata will host the special match between Indian Maharajas and World Giants, to commemorate the 75th Year of Indian Independence. All the grounds will have three matches each apart Jodhpur and Lucknow, where two matches are planned.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "The wait is over for our fans and viewers.They can plan for the matches with the announcement of fixtures. We are soon announcing our ticketing partner along with the dates for the availability of tickets online. With the line up of iconic player from the 10 nations in a new format, I am sure fans will experience powerful performances on the pitch and a great season this year."

"We are not getting any players from Pakistan for the upcoming season. We will soon be adding some more international players into the Draft. And all our Legends would be playing full season with us and not miss any matches for any other League or commitment," he added.

"For final match of this season we are looking at Dehradun," he further added.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, "We are coming to mesmerise the cricketing fans at these wonderful cricket grounds. This festival season we will be presenting the cricket carnival with Top Legends competing for the first Legends League Cricket Title."

The complete list of all the fixtures are presented below:

Kolkata: September 16 to 18

Lucknow: September 21 to 22

New Delhi: September 24 to 26

Cuttack: September 27 to 30

Jodhpur: October 1 and 3

Play-Offs: October 5 and 7 - Venue to be announced

Finals on October 8 Venue to be announced

