Harbhajan Singh meets Sreesanth finally during Legends League Cricket, here's what happened - SEE PIC

Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth played together in the benefit match between India Maharajas and World Giants to kickstart the Legends League Cricket on Friday (September 16) at Eden Gardenas in Kolkata. That was the first time Harbhajan and Sreesanth, the two cricketers who were involved in the infamous Slapgate from IPL 2008, were playing with each other in a long time. Harbhajan had allegedly slapped Sreesanth after a match in that IPL edition between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Sreesanth was a part of Punjab team while Harbhajan used to play for Mumbai in those days. The slapgate had taken place after the match. 

However, since then, these two have come a long way and become friends. Some reports tell that Harbhajan has even now apologised to Sreesanth and they are back to being brothers. The Special Match in Legends League Cricket turned back the clock as they played together again as one team and managed to win as another Indian side.

Here's what happened after the match. Take a look below:

It was not a great match for Sreesanth though with the ball as he leaked 46 runs in 3 overs while Harbhajan had a good game, picking up 1 wicket from his 4 overs after giving away just 21 runs. For the uninitated, Sreesanth was accused of spot fixing in IPL but he has been cleared of all accusations. He was banned by BCCI for a long time. The ban is removed but the cricketer has now taken a retirement from all forms of the game. 

On match front, The Maharajas, captained by Harbhajan Singh, chased down a 171-run target in 18.4 overs and won the match by six wickets. Tanmay Srivastava and Yusuf Pathan starred with the bat for the Maharajas with half-centuries, while Pankaj Singh rolled back the years with his medium pace bowling, taking 5/26. 

Today in first match, India Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants in Legends League Cricket. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 

