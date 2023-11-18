Suresh Raina To Lead New T20 Team In Legends League Cricket

Urbanrise and Trident Power on Saturday (November 18) announced the launch of Urbanrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament 2023. In a glittering ceremony at Hyderabad today Film Star Victory Venkatesh unveiled the team’s jersey. The team will be led by ‘Mr. IPL’ Suresh Raina and coached by former Indian World Cup cricketer Nikhil Chopra.

The Legends League Cricket is the only national T20 format tournament in the country, apart from the IPL. Urbanrisers Hyderabad is packed with Indian and International star talent including Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Peter Trego, Chamara Kapugedera and Stuart Binny. Pragyan Ojha, Tirumalasetti Suman and Sudeep Tyagi the city’s own cricketing talent also feature in the line-up. (Legends League Cricket: India Capitals Vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Prediction)

Mr. Manoj Namburu, Chairman & MD of Urbanrise, South India’s largest real estate developers and co-owner of the team said, “we are proud to offer the city of Hyderabad it’s very own cricket team. It solidifies the commitment we have towards the city, which we have shown so far through the high quality projects we have built for our esteemed customers. The vibrant colours of the jersey symbolize the energy and the passion to win”.

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament starts on November 18, 2023. The first match of the Urbanrisers Hyderabad kicks off on November 21, 2023. The entire tournament will be broadcasted live on STAR Sports and Disney+HotStar. Fans can also purchase tickets and watch the matches live at the stadium.

Suresh Raina will be playing for Urbanrisers Hyderabad in Legends League Cricket.



Urbanrisers Hyderabad Squad: Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Amit Paunikar, Sudeep Tyagi, Yogesh Nagar, Shivakant Shukla, Pragyan Ojha, Pawan Suyal, Tirumalasetti Suman, Gurkeerat Singh, Shadab Jakati, Martin Guptil, Dwanye Smith, Peter Trego, Tino Best, Jerome Taylor, Devendra Bishoo, Chamara Kapugedera, Asghar Afghan, Christopher Mpofu, Ricky Clarke.