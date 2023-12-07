After Verbal Fight With Sreesanth, Gautam Gambhir Uploads THIS Photo In Cryptic Social Media Post

Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth were at loggerheads during the Eliminator clash of Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) on Wednesday night in Surat. Things began to heat up when Gambhir, while chasing the target set up by Gujarat Giants, smashed Sreesanth for a couple of boundaries in just his first over. In the same over, after bowling a dot ball to Gambhir, Sreesanth allegedly sledged the batter. Gambhir, in return, gave a death stare back to the fast bowler.

In a video shared by FanCode, the official live streaming partner of LLC, one can see the same moment. Watch it below.

As one can see, Gambhir was not happy with the way Sreesanth either said something or looked at him. But it did not end there. In another video shared by a fan, who must have recorded it from the stands at the Surat stadium, one can see Parthiv Patel, the Giants captain, trying to calm things down as Gambhir and Sreesanth engage themselves in exchange of heated words.

Heated conversation between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth in the LLC. pic.twitter.com/Cjl99SWAWK December 7, 2023

The arguement ended after the match finished with Capitals taking the win and booking a place in the Eliminator. However, Sreesanth took the spat to social media, posting a two and a half minute video in which he explains what transpired on the ground.

Without telling the fans what Gambhir called him, Sreesanth said that he was hurt by the words of the former India batter. Sreesanth's full video can be watched here.

After the spat and Sreesanth's video, Gambhir has made a cryptic post. He has uploaded a photo of his from the younger days when he played for India. In the photo, he is smiling and the caption says, "Smile when the world is all about attention!".

While there is no mention of Sreesanth in this post, this seems like Gambhir's way to handle the situation.

Take a look at the social media post by Gambhir here:

Smile when the world is all about attention! pic.twitter.com/GCvbl7dpnX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2023

Coming to the match, after winning the toss, Patel had asked Capitals to bat first. Gambhir's team posted 223 for 7 in 20 overs with the captain hitting a quick fifty. Giants gave a good fight in the chase but fell short by 12 runs and crashed out of the tournament. India Capitals play Manipal Tigers in Qualifier 2 on December at the same ground in Surat.