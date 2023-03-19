Legends League Cricket: Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions Thrash Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas By 85 Runs To Enter Final

Asia Lions avenged their 10-wicket loss in the group stage of the Legends League Cricket (LLC 2023) to India Maharajas on Saturday (March 18) as they thrashed and knocked out Gautam Gambhir-led side with a massive 85-run victory in the Eliminator match at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. After winning the toss, Lions decided to bat first nd posted a whopping 191 for 5 in the 20 overs. Opener Upul Tharanga shone with the bat, striking a 31-ball 50 while Tillakaratne Dilshan also contributed with 27 runs. T

The opening partnership of 85 runs in just 8.5 overs really helped Lions set up a huge total on the board. Mohammad Hafeez and Asghar Afghan played fine knocks of 38 and 34 runs on equal number of deliveries to keep the momentum with Lions. Later, former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera smashed 24 off just12 balls, including 1 four and 2 sixes respectively, to take the total to 191 for 5 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 192 runs, India Maharajas got off to a brilliant start as skipper Gambhir and his batting partner Robin Uthappa put on 47 for the first wicket in quick time. Uthappa fell for 15 in the fifth over and then wickets began to tumble at regular intervals. The middle order crumbled as the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan all got out cheaply. India Maharajas eventually got out for just 106 in 16.4 overs, losing the game by 85 runs. Tharanga was named the Man of the Match for his quickfire innings at the top of the order.

With this massive win, Asia Lions reached the final of Legends League Cricket 2023 which will be held between them and World Giants on March 20 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.