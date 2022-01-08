Legends League Cricket: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh in Indian Maharaja, check team and other details HERE

Legends League Cricket is a unique concept for all cricket fans around the world. They will get to witness retired cricketing legends on the cricket pitch again.

The competition is set to commence in January 2022, in which three teams of legendary retired cricketers will compete against each other.

It will be a feast for eyes for the fans of the 2000-era, the three teams will bring the retired cricketing legends back on the pitch. Names like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag and many more have already been confirmed.

The tournament will kick-off on January 20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman (UAE). The three teams competing are India Maharaja, Asia Lions and Rest of the World.

Below are all the details:

India Maharaja

The Indian fans will miss the two big names and heroes - MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar, many more heroes from the past will still be taking part in this high-voltage tournament.

World Cup winners Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh alongside Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari will be featuring for the Indian side.

Asia Lions

The Asia team will be a mixture of retired legends from Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The names from Pakistan speak for themselves featuring legendary fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar with former captain Shahid Afridi alongside Kamran Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asghar Afhan, Azhar Mahmood and Umar Gul.

From the Lanka legends, Spin-bowler with most Test wickets Muttiah Muralitharan alongside Sanath Jayasuria with Tillakaratne Dishan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana and Upul Tharanga will feature in the Asia Lions side.

T 4152 - CORRECTION : Legends League Cricket T20 , FINAL promo .. apologies .. and regrets for any inconvenience caused .. the error was inadvertent .. #legendsleaguecricket #bosslogonkagame pic.twitter.com/Zo33KqZxKU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 8, 2022

It will be blast from the past with where the fans can once again witness the rivalries of all these big names clashing and sweating it out again.

As of now, the rest of world team squad has not been announced.