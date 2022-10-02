WATCH: Yusuf Pathan and Mitchell Johnson's HEATED clash during LLC Qualifier 1 match

The Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier 1 was full of fire and when we say full of fire it means there was everything in the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings clash what a cricket match should have for the fans watching it. Apart from the entertaining cricket, there was a moment which both teams would like to forget including the players involved in it. During the first innings, former Australia bowler was seen exchanging some heated words with Yusuf Pathan and he even pushed the former India all-rounder.

After the incident, Pathan smacked Johnson for 6,4,6 before getting out in the same over. Clearly, the Indian all-rounder was not happy with the former Australia bowler's attitude.

Earlier, after electing to bat, the former Australia skipper Shane Watson and William Porterfield provided a quick start for Bhilwara Kings. Watson raced to his fifty in just 27 deliveries and stitched 116-run partnership for the second wicket along with the opener Porterfield before he was caught by Johnson off Pankaj Singh at the long on boundary.

Watson hit 10 fours and two sixes during his splendid 65-run knock off 39 balls. Porterfield, on the other hand, struck seven fours and three sixes in his 37-ball 59. In-form Yusuf Pathan (48 off 28) and Rajesh Bishnoi’s (36 not out off 11) assault in death overs saw Bhilwara Kings adding 56 runs in the last three overs to post a challenging total.

Despite today's loss, Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings will get another shot at securing their berth in the final when they take on third-placed Gujarat Giants in the eliminator match at the same venue on Monday. Final will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.