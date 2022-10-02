Higlights India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Cricket Match Qualifier 1 Score and Updates: India Capitals win by 4 wickets
Follow LIVE score and updates of the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 Qualifier 1 on Sunday
India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will be starting on an even keel when they face each other in the Qualifier of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on Sunday (October 2). The teams finished in the top two at the end of the league stage because of their consistent performances. They will now get the first bite of the cherry as they will aim to seal a berth in the final which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur on October 5.
India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir (C), Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Hamilton Masakazda, Ashgar Afghan, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Rajat Bhatia, Prosper Utseya, Farveez Maharoof, Pankaj Singh.
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson, Monty Panesar, William Porterfield, S. Sreesanth, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior (Wk), Naman Ojha (Wk), Nick Compton, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.
India Capitals win by 4 wickets.
Riding on brilliant knocks from Ross Taylor 84 (39), Ashley Nurse 60 (28) and more batters with small efforts, India Capitals have defeated the Bhilwara Kings in the Qualifier 1 of the Legends League Cricket 2022.
Going right down to the wire!
Capitals need 16 runs off 9 balls to beat the Bhilwara Kings in the Qualifier 1 of the Legends League Cricket 2022.
INDCAP - 211/6 (18.3 Overs), Nurse 45 (24) & Plunkett 15 (7)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates
Ashley Nurse batting on 38 off 20 as the Capitals are in a tricky situation at the moment. The game can go anyone's way now.
Capital need 48 runs in 21 balls
INDCAP - 179/6 (16.3 Overs), Nurse 32 (19)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - Taylor still going
Ross Taylor is in the mood tonight as he's inching close to his century. He has smacked 8 fours and 5 sixes so far with a strike rate of over 200 in India Capitals chase so far.
INDCAP - 144/4 (13.4 Overs), Taylor 80 (37) & Nurse 9 (10)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates
Ross Taylor is keeping the India Capitals in the contest as he just breathing fire at the moment. Capitals are 4 down now with Nurse on the other end with the former New Zealand batter.
INDCAP - 123/4 (11.4 Overs), Taylor 73 (31) & Nurse 3 (4)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - Ross Taylor on fire
Taylor batting on 57 off 22 with 6 fours and 4 sixes so far keeping the India Capitals head and hopes high. He needs Ramdin to fire if they want to win this contest against the Bhilwara Kings.
INDCAP - 106/3 (9 Overs)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates
India Capitals are 3 down in their chase of 227 runs with Ross Taylor and Denesh Ramdin in the middle.Fidel Edwards into the attack as BK look for another wicket to gain control in the contest.
INDCAP - 75/3 (7.1 Overs), Taylor 30 (13) & Ramdin 9 (3)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates
Gautam Gambhir departs early in chase of 227 runs. Ross Taylor and Dwayne Smith are holding the innings brilliantly after Gambhir's early departure.
INDCAP - 48/3 (5.4 Overs), Taylor 12 (7)
India Capital vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates
Bhilwara Kings finish at mammoth 226/5 after 20 overs as Yusuf Pathan 48 (24), Shane Watson 59 (37) and William Porterfield 65 (39) took the India Capitals bowling attack to the cleaners. Rajesh Bishnoi played a brilliant cameo of 36 off just 11 balls to help BK post a challenging total.
India Capitals needs 227 runs to win now
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - Equation after 15 overs
Yusuf Pathan and Williamporterfield are in the middle for the Bhilwara Kings as they eye a total above 200. India Capitals looking to break the partnership and concede as much less runs as possible at the moment. Pravin Tambe has completed his spell for 33 runs without a wicket.
BK - 146/2 (15 Overs), Pathan 15 (11) & Porterfield 59 (36)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - Big wicket
Shane Watson 65 (39) caught by Johnson bowled by Pankaj Singh. India Capitals finally get the wicket they were looking for but is it too late now? Yusuf Pathan walks in place of Watson to guide Bhilwara Kings to a commanding total.
BK - 121/2 (12.2 Overs), Pathan 0 (0) & Porterfield 49 (31)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - Watson hits fifty
Shane Watson is leading the Bhilwara Kings to a tremendous total as he has completed his fifty and is still going strong. Porterfield along side him is also looking in very good touch, Partnership of 97 off 56 balls.
BK - 101/1 (10 Overs), Porterfield 40 (26) & Watson 56 (30)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - Kings going good
Shane Watson and William Porterfield looking in good touch at the momen. India Capitals need to break this partnership else it can be a big problem for them later on.
BK - 67/1 (7.1 Overs), Watson 38 (22) & Porterfield 25 (17)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - Shane Watson
Porterfield and Watson in the middle, Ashley Nurse brought into the attack as India Capitals hunt for a wicket.
BK - 42/1 (5 Overs), Porterfield 13 (10) & Watson 25 (16)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - Watson in the middle
Shane Watson in the middle along side Porterfield as the second over of the powerplay is completed. Johnson returns for his second over of the day now hunting for a wicket.
BK - 12/1 (2 Overs), Watson 4 (2) & Porterfield 4 (6)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - BOWLED HIM!
van Wyk 4 (4) bowled in by Mitchell Johnson, the Australian takes the revenge for a boundary. 8 runs off the first over of the Qualifier 1 of the Legends League Cricket.
BK - 8/1 (1 Overs), Porterfield 0 (0) & Watson 4 (2)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates
Bhilwara Kings off to a flying start, van Wyk smacks Mitchell Johnson for a boundary on the very first ball.
BK - 4/0 (0.1 Over), van Wyk 4 (1) & Porterfield 0 (0)
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - Playing XI
India Capitals (Playing XI): Gautam Gambhir(c), Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal
Bhilwara Kings (Playing XI): William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk(w), Shane Watson, Jesal Karia, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - TOSS!
Irfan Pathan wins toss, Bhilwara Kings to bat first in the Qualifier 1 of the Legends League Cricket 2022.
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates
India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey
Bhilwara Kings: William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, S Sreesanth, Dinesh Salunkhe
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND vs BK Legends League Cricket 2022 in India on TV and Online
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings LIVE score and updates - HELLO!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Legends League Cricket Qualifier 1 match between the India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings, stay tuned for score and updates.
