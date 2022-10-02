Higlights India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Cricket Match Qualifier 1 Score and Updates: India Capitals win by 4 wickets

India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will be starting on an even keel when they face each other in the Qualifier of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on Sunday (October 2). The teams finished in the top two at the end of the league stage because of their consistent performances. They will now get the first bite of the cherry as they will aim to seal a berth in the final which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur on October 5.

India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir (C), Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Denesh Ramdin (Wk), Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Hamilton Masakazda, Ashgar Afghan, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Rajat Bhatia, Prosper Utseya, Farveez Maharoof, Pankaj Singh.

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson, Monty Panesar, William Porterfield, S. Sreesanth, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior (Wk), Naman Ojha (Wk), Nick Compton, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.