Here's Why Babar Azam's Pakistan Side Will Not Travel To India For ICC ODI World Cup 2023 - Check

The Pakistan cricket team may play its ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Bangladesh instead of India, which is the original host of the tournament, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. This proposal has been discussed due to the tense political relations between the two nations. The idea was discussed at International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings last week, and no formal discussions have taken place yet.

A hybrid model for this year's Asia Cup is being looked at as a solution. Pakistan is the original host of Asia Cup this year, but India is likely to play their matches at a neutral venue. The idea came on the sidelines of board meetings in Dubai. India's presence in Asia Cup and Pakistan's participation in the 50-over World Cup coming later was on the agenda of members from the two Boards.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has agreed in principle to a hybrid model, which will allow Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan, but India's matches to be played on neutral venues. These neutral venues are yet to be finalized, and likely options include UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, or even England. India-Pakistan matches will be played at neutral venues, and the final as well if India reaches there.

This hybrid model, proposed by the PCB in informal discussions, could also be applicable for the World Cup. The ODI World Cup is likely to start on October 5. The PCB has pointed out numerous times that their participation in the tournament depends on India's participation in Asia Cup.

The six-nation Asia Cup, which will be played in a 50-over format in the first part of September this year, has grouped India and Pakistan together with a qualifier team. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are part of the other group. The final will be one of a total of 13 games that will be played over the course of 13 days. The top two teams from each group proceed to the Super fours, and the top two teams compete in the final, according to the 2022 Asia Cup format.

The BCCI team included Arun Dhumal, the head of the IPL governing council, and the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, while the PCB, which will host the 2023 Asia Cup, was represented by its chair Najam Sethi during informal discussions in Dubai. Last October, the PCB was caught off guard by Jay Shah, who stated that the 2023 Asia Cup would be held in a "neutral" venue. The PCB responded that Pakistan would withdraw from the competition if it was taken outside of the nation.

