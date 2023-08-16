Like Ben Stokes, Can MS Dhoni Make ODI Comeback Before World Cup 2023?

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is back in ODI squad for the series vs New Zealand. He has also been included in England's provisional squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Stokes had retired last year from the one-dayers citing workload pressure. The English Test skipper felt it was too hard to keep playing non-stop cricket across all formats along side franchise cricket and The Hundred. Stokes, who played a big role in England clinching the trophy back in 2019, will boost the England squad. His return provides a great balance to the squad, as said by selector Luke Wright.

Upon making a U-turn on his ODI retirement, Stokes posted 'Lol' on X (formerly Twitter), something which Moeen Ali had texted back Stokes, two months back when Test captain asked the off-spining all-rounder to return for Ashes. England Cricket reposted that post to confirm the comeback.



_ CHAMPIONS _



A fantastic 91* from MS Dhoni, as well as Gautam Gambhir's crucial 97, saw India home with six wickets to spare in the final of the 2011 @cricketworldcup! _ pic.twitter.com/HS2fXC1soV — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2020

In a completely different development, a cricket news website made a poll on their X account, asking if MS Dhoni should return to the Indian side or not. The post has got mixed response as many believed that it very amateurish to even think that Dhoni should return to play ODIs. Others, mostly Dhoni fans, did not dislike the idea of watchig the former India captain don the Indian jersey again. In case you didn't know, Dhoni had retired from international cricket, three years ago, on August 15 2020. He could have easily played one more T20 World Cup the same year but die to the pandemic postponing the tournament by an year, Dhoni decided to call it quits. However, Dhoni continues to play IPL and in last 4 editions, has won the title twice, in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Can Dhoni make a return to Indian side? Will BCCI allow that?

As much as his fans would want him back, especially with India's white-ball teams struggling to beat even a lower-ranked West Indies these days, the chances are zero to none. Dhoni is not someone who takes a decision and then decides to go against it. He is done with international cricket. Also, playing a 20-over per side IPL and 50-over World Cups are two different things. Even for IPL, Dhoni starts training two months in advance. He is 42 and his body cannot take the challenges of a 100-over game.

The selectors of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) already have many talented, fresh players to pick from. India will have to learn winning ICC tournaments without Dhoni.