List of centuries scored in World Cup 2019 till Afghanistan vs West Indies clash

West Indies defeated Afghanistan by 23 runs in match 42 of the tournament at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday. Windies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat.

The outfit posted a total of 311 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Pacer Dawlat Zadran was the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan accounting for two wickets.

Shai Hope was the highest run-scorer for the outfit with 77 runs off 92 deliveries in an innings comprising of six boundaries and two sixes. Afghanistan were bowled out for 288 with wicketkeeper-batsman Ikram Ali Khil the highest run-scorer amassing 86 runs off 93 deliveries.

There were no centuries on show even though Ikram Ali Khil was extremely close to the milestone being the top-scorer of the day with 88 runs.

A total of 22 centuries have been scored in the Cricket World Cup 2019 so far. Here is the complete list of tons scored in Cricket World Cup 2019 till the Afghanistan vs West Indies match on July 4 (Thursday):

No Player Runs Balls Team Opposition Result 1 Joe Root 107 104 England Pakistan Lost 2 Jos Buttler 103 76 England Pakistan Lost 3 Rohit Sharma 122* 144 India South Africa Won 4 Jason Roy 153 121 England Bangladesh Won 5 Shakib Al Hasan 121 119 Bangladesh England Lost 6 Shikhar Dhawan 117 109 India Australia Won 7 David Warner 107 111 Australia Pakistan Won 8 Joe Root 100* 94 England West Indies Won 9 Aaron Finch 153 132 Australia Sri Lanka Won 10 Rohit Sharma 140 113 India Pakistan Won 11 Shakib Al Hasan 124* 99 Bangladesh West Indies Won 12 Eoin Morgan 148 71 England Afghanistan Won 13 Kane Williamson 106* 138 New Zealand South Africa Won 14 David Warner 166 147 Australia Bangladesh Won 15 Mushfiqur Rahim 102* 97 Bangladesh Australia Won 16 Kane Williamson 148 154 New Zealand West Indies Won 17 Carlos Brathwaite 101 82 West Indies New Zealand Lost 18 Aaron Finch 100 116 Australia England Won 19 Babar Azam 101* 127 Pakistan New Zealand Won 20 Jonny Bairstow 111 109 England India Won 21 Rohit Sharma 102 109 India England Lost 22 Jonny Bairstow 106 99 England New Zealand Won

Joe Root had scored the first century of the ongoing edition of the mega event during England's clash against Pakistan. Root had smashed 107 runs off 104 balls laced with 10 boundaries and a six while his teammate Jos Butler (103) too notched up the century in the same match.

The third century of the World Cup 2019 was brought by Indian opener Rohit Sharma during the Men in Blue's opening match against South Africa at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.

England opener Jason Roy struck a magnificent knock of 153 off just 121 balls during his side's clash against Bangladesh to bring up the fourth century of the ongoing cricket's showpiece event.

The fifth century of the 2019 World Cup was scored by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during the same match. Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a masterly 117 runs off 109 balls to guide India to a 36-run win over defending champions Australia in their second match of the 2019 World Cup. Dhawan's ton was the sixth century of this year's mega event.

Australian opener David Warner smashed the seventh century of the quadrennial event during the side's match against Pakistan.

Subsequently, England's Joe Root scored his second century of the World Cup as well as the eighth century of the tournament against West Indies at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton.

Australian opener and captain Aaron Finch notched up the ninth century of the World Cup 2019 during his side's match against Sri Lanka at The Oval.

Rohit Sharma scored the tenth ton of the ICC World Cup 2019 in India's high-octane clash against Pakistan.

Shakib Al Hasan continued his brilliant form with the bat during Bangladesh's match against West Indies as he scored an unbeaten 124 to register the eleventh ton of Cricket World Cup 2019.

England captain Eoin Morgan scored the twelfth century of the 2019 edition of the mega event against Afghanistan. Morgan smashed a record 17 sixes in his innings to score 148 runs off 71 balls. The 13th century of the World Cup 2019 was scored by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson against South Africa at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

Warner continued his good form to score the fourteenth ton of the 2019 World Cup against Bangladesh. The Australian opener scored 166 runs off 147 deliveries to help his side beat the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side by 48 runs. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim brought up the 15th ton of the tournament in the same match. Rahim remained unbeaten on 102 but his ton went in vain.

Kane Williamson scored the 16th ton of Cricket World Cup 2019 during New Zealand's encounter against West Indies at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. The New Zealand skipper led from the front by hitting 148 runs off 154 balls as the Black Caps registered a narrow-five run win. Carlos Brathwaite scored the seventeenth century during the same match but in losing cause.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch scored the eighteenth century of the ongoing World Cup. Pakistan middle-order batsman Babar Azam batted superbly to score 101 runs off 127 balls against New Zealand to register the nineteenth century of ongoing World Cup. Jonny Bairstow scored tons off consecutive games with Rohit Sharma further adding to his tally of centuries to increase this figure to 22.

A total of 38 centuries were scored in the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand.