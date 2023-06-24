Highlights | SL vs IRE, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Score & Updates: Sri Lanka Beat Ireland By 133 Runs

Hasaranga proudly raises the ball to the cameras as he leads the team off the field. In significant news, Ireland's elimination is confirmed, while Sri Lanka's victory secures qualification for Scotland and Oman as well. Shifting focus to the chase, Ireland heavily relied on their key players, Stirling and Balbirnie, to deliver a big innings, but once again, they failed to deliver. Stirling succumbed to a rash shot, while Tector, despite showing promise, was trapped lbw by Hasaranga.

Hasaranga's dominant performance was complemented by contributions from his teammates. With Tector's dismissal, Ireland's chances diminished, but Dockrell and Campher offered resistance for a while as Hasaranga continued to take wickets. Despite conceding 79 runs, Hasaranga ultimately achieved a five-wicket haul, dismissing Ireland on the final ball of his spell. Sri Lanka once again displayed a comprehensive performance, establishing themselves as the team to beat in the tournament. Meanwhile, Ireland must regroup and reassess their strategies as failing to qualify deals a significant blow to their aspirations.

