Highlights | SL vs IRE, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Score & Updates: Sri Lanka Beat Ireland By 133 Runs
Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket Scorecard and Updates: With this defeat Ireland have been knocked out.
Hasaranga proudly raises the ball to the cameras as he leads the team off the field. In significant news, Ireland's elimination is confirmed, while Sri Lanka's victory secures qualification for Scotland and Oman as well. Shifting focus to the chase, Ireland heavily relied on their key players, Stirling and Balbirnie, to deliver a big innings, but once again, they failed to deliver. Stirling succumbed to a rash shot, while Tector, despite showing promise, was trapped lbw by Hasaranga.
Hasaranga's dominant performance was complemented by contributions from his teammates. With Tector's dismissal, Ireland's chances diminished, but Dockrell and Campher offered resistance for a while as Hasaranga continued to take wickets. Despite conceding 79 runs, Hasaranga ultimately achieved a five-wicket haul, dismissing Ireland on the final ball of his spell. Sri Lanka once again displayed a comprehensive performance, establishing themselves as the team to beat in the tournament. Meanwhile, Ireland must regroup and reassess their strategies as failing to qualify deals a significant blow to their aspirations.
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka after record breaking win
Everything goes in the right direction, but we could have done better with the bat at the end. Probably big hitting from myself and Wanindu did not come off in the last two games. I have to stand up in these situations. When he played the ODI series [against Afghanistan] it was a different combination and as soon as he came in, he settled in and he has got the experience, playing Test cricket and domestic cricket [on Karunaratne]. He is an ideal character to have at the top of the order. We need to have a look at both options - we need to take a look at the bench and also take maximum points into the next round. Chameera is going to be key in the next round and we need to have a look at him. We are very confident and are playing to the conditions. We need to do well whatever the conditions here going forward.
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie after BIG loss
We would have probably liked a few more inroads early on but not to be. We fought back well and kept them down to a score we thought we could have a crack on but we did not bat well and did not start well. That's what he is all about, sure he would do nothing but give his 100% on the field today [on McCarthy]. Unfortunate with the back end with the extra man in, but backed his plans and bowled well. We knew it was a pretty good pitch, we knew they had good spinners and they bowled well and cleaned us up. Hugely disappointing not to get to the super sixes but you gotta move on. We are gonna pick ourselves up quickly, whenever you play for Ireland there's a lot of pride regardless of the situation and that's what we got to play for in the next game.
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Dimuth Karunaratne After Winning Player of the Match Award
Not at all, wanted to continue for the team. That’s what I do. If I get a start, I want to go for the big one. (On the pitch) In the morning, there is something for the bowlers, but when the swing stops we can get some boundaries. I was waiting for that, the first hour was about giving the bowlers respect. I try to apply the same technique, that is what has helped me score heavily in Test cricket. Don’t try to hit them hard, just time them well.
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Ireland Knocked Out
Hasaranga joins Waqar Younis with three consecutive fifers in ODIs. Sri Lanka's comprehensive win eliminates Ireland, while Scotland and Oman secure qualification. Hasaranga's exceptional performance seals the victory, taking five wickets, as Ireland falter. Sri Lanka remains the team to beat. Ireland faces a setback with non-qualification, requiring reassessment.
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka Win By
Hasaranga claims a five-wicket haul and seals the match as he catches and bowls Joshua Little. The googly was delivered on the stumps, slightly short, and Little punched it towards Hasaranga's left. The fielder takes a comfortable catch. It's an emotional moment for Hasaranga, who throws the ball away in frustration. Little departs after scoring 20 runs, including two fours and a six.
Live Score SL 325 (49.5) IRE 192 (31) Sri Lanka won by 133 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Wanindu Hasaranga In His Last Over
Theekshana bowled full deliveries to Dockrell who blocked and defended. One delivery was wide. Joshua Little attempted a reverse-sweep but found the slip fielder. Little later hit two fours and took singles. Theekshana took two wickets. Hasaranga conceded runs and Little scored four leg byes.
Live Score IRE 185/9 (30.2) CRR: 6.1 REQ: 7.17
Ireland need 141 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Ireland 9 Down
McCarthy, attempting a powerful shot, falls victim to Theekshana as Kumara takes a fantastic catch at mid-off. The ball was skillfully tossed up just outside off, tempting McCarthy, who couldn't resist going for it. Initially, it appeared to be a safe shot, but Kumara reacted swiftly, swiftly shifting to his right, diving across, and executing a superb catch. Thus, McCarthy departs, caught by Kumara off Theekshana's bowling, having scored 5 runs off 12 deliveries.
Live Score IRE 167/9 (28) CRR: 5.96 REQ: 7.23
Ireland need 159 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Hasaranga Keeps Sri Lanka On Top
Hasaranga bowls a slider and McCarthy defends, then a delivery outside off is chipped for a single. Dockrell plays beautifully and hits a boundary. Theekshana bowls various deliveries, with Dockrell and McCarthy scoring singles.
Live Score IRE 161/8 (27) CRR: 5.96 REQ: 7.17
Ireland need 165 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Hasaranga Searching For His 5th Wicket
Hasaranga bowled a mix of deliveries to Dockrell, who defended them to the off-side. McCarthy took singles and survived a close call. Theekshana bowled a varied over, with McCarthy defending and cutting for two runs. Dockrell managed a single.
Live Score IRE 152/8 (25) CRR: 6.08 REQ: 6.96
Ireland need 174 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: SL Cruising Towards Win
Mark Adair's innings comes to an end as he is caught by Shanaka off Hasaranga's bowling. Hasaranga delivered a short ball, and Adair attempted a powerful pull shot. However, he hit it straight into Shanaka's hands at mid-wicket. With this dismissal, Ireland's disappointing campaign is nearing a swift conclusion. Adair is caught by Shanaka, scoring 4 runs off 2 balls, including a boundary.
Live Score IRE 145/8 (23) CRR: 6.3 REQ: 6.7
Ireland need 181 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: IRE 7 Down
Delany falls victim to Hasaranga's bowling as he is bowled out. Hasaranga's delivery, a wrong 'un, spun sharply back in, catching Delany off guard. Despite a quick innings of 19 runs with two fours and a six, Delany's dismissal leaves Ireland in need of a stronger performance. Delany is dismissed by Hasaranga, scoring 19 runs off 8 balls.
Live Score IRE 141/7 (22.3) CRR: 6.27 REQ: 6.73
Ireland need 185 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Ireland 6 Down
Campher's lively innings comes to an end as he is caught by Kusal Mendis off Theekshana's bowling. The delivery was a short one, possibly a top-spinner, which deceived Campher with its extra bounce. He attempted a pull shot but ended up top-edging it, and Mendis safely took the catch. Campher departs after scoring 39 runs from 31 balls, including 4 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score IRE 116/6 (20) CRR: 5.8 REQ: 7
Ireland need 210 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Campher Vs Hasaranga
Hasaranga bowls to Campher. Campher scores 15 runs off the over with a single, a six over mid-on, and two fours.
Live Score IRE 108/5 (19) CRR: 5.68 REQ: 7.03
Ireland need 218 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Tector Departs
Tector falls victim to Hasaranga's wrong 'un and is given out LBW. Unable to pick the delivery and with a small stride, the ball crashes into his front pad in front of off-stump. Umpire Gregory Brathwaite has an easy decision to make. Tector departs for 33 runs (3 fours, 1 six), leaving Ireland in a precarious position.
Live Score IRE 89/5 (16.5) CRR: 5.29 REQ: 7.15
Ireland need 237 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Ireland look to bounce back
In the 15th over, Shanaka conceded 10 runs. Campher top-edged a short ball but was lucky as it fell safely for a couple. Tector and Campher both scored singles off Shanaka's deliveries. The score after 15 overs was IRE 80-4, with Tector at 31 runs and Campher at 8 runs. Hasaranga bowled the next over, with Tector turning the ball for no run. Campher scored a single, and Tector hit a six with an excellent shot over wide long-on.
Live Score IRE 86/4 (16) CRR: 5.38 REQ: 7.06
Ireland need 240 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: All eyes on Tector
In the 13th over, Shanaka bowled a single to Tector and Campher. Campher played a late chop for a single, while Tector pushed the ball for a single. The next three deliveries resulted in no runs. Hasaranga bowled the next over, with Tector surviving a loud LBW appeal. Campher took a single, and Tector scored three runs with a risky shot. The remaining deliveries were defended by Tector. The score after 13 overs was IRE 66-4, with Tector at 20 runs and Campher at 5 runs. Hasaranga's figures were 2-0-5-1.
Live Score IRE 70/4 (14) CRR: 5 REQ: 7.11
Ireland need 256 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Ireland In Deep Trouble
Tucker's stumps are shattered as he drags a delivery from Shanaka onto them. Ireland's hopes for #CWC23 hang precariously as the ball, angled into the right-hander, stays low, catching Tucker off guard as he attempts to defend. With Tucker dismissed for a duck off five balls, Ireland finds themselves in a dire situation. Shanaka claims the wicket.
Live Score IRE 62/4 (12.2) CRR: 5.03 REQ: 7.01
Ireland need 264 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Ireland 3 Down
Balbirnie is dismissed by Hasaranga as the umpire raises his finger after a celebratory appeal. There is some debate about the decision, as it was a wrong 'un that sharply spun back in and hit Balbirnie on the pad while he was attempting a tuck shot. The impact was in front of middle and leg, raising questions about whether Balbirnie could have received the benefit of the doubt. He departs after scoring 12 runs, including two boundaries, being dismissed lbw by Hasaranga.
Live Score IRE 57/3 (10.4) CRR: 5.34 REQ: 6.84
Ireland need 269 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka On Top
Tector clips a good length delivery straight to mid-wicket, leaves a short delivery outside off, and defends a fuller one with a big stride. He then flicks a delivery on the pads for a boundary and defends the next one off the back foot. Tector follows it up with an exquisite drive through extra cover for another four. After 8 overs, Ireland is 45-2, with Balbirnie on 11 and Tector on 6. Kumara bowls a couple of dot balls to Balbirnie and Tector before Tector scores a single and hits a powerful pull shot for four runs.
Live Score IRE 54/2 (9.1) CRR: 5.89 REQ: 6.66
Ireland need 272 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Ireland 2 Down
Andy McBrine falls victim to Rajitha as he attempts a nonchalant pull shot to a back-of-length delivery angling into him. However, he fails to keep it down or place it wide, and Kumara takes a comfortable catch at long leg. Despite the quick start, Ireland loses both openers. McBrine departs after scoring 17 runs, including three boundaries. He is dismissed by Rajitha.
Live Score IRE 40/2 (7) CRR: 5.71 REQ: 6.65
Ireland need 286 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Ireland look to build partnership
Balbirnie smashes a short and wide delivery from Kumara for a boundary, followed by a missed flick off the pads. He then confidently punches a half-volley for another four. McBrine contributes with a single and a powerful cut-shot boundary. Ireland reaches 21-1 after 5 overs.
Live Score IRE 39/1 (6.1) CRR: 6.32 REQ: 6.55
Ireland need 287 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Stirling Departs
Stirling falls to Kumara as he edges one to Kusal Mendis, who takes a fantastic one-handed catch diving to his right. It's a crucial wicket for Ireland, as Stirling was expected to provide a solid start. He went for a big shot but lost control, resulting in a significant edge. Stirling departs after scoring 6 runs, including 1 boundary.
Live Score IRE 21/1 (4.5) CRR: 4.34 REQ: 6.75
Ireland need 305 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Steady Start By IRE
Live Score IRE 14/0 (2.2) CRR: 6 REQ: 6.55
Ireland need 312 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka post 326 runs
Sri Lanka have posted runs in the first innings against Ireland. A century from Dimuth Karunaratne and a crucial knock Sadeera Samawickrama of 82 off 86 have got their team to a commandable total.
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: SL on top
Sri Lanka have four overs left with captain Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya de Silva in the middle. Sri Lanka will surely look to get as many runs as possible from the remaining overs.
SL: 299/5 (46 Overs)
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Gone!
Dimuth Karunaratne 103 (103) out bowled by Mark Adair. Sri Lanka have lost both their set batters and now the job is on Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka to get their team to a total of 300 at least plus runs.
SL: 243/4 (39.5 Overs)
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Karunaratne hits century
Dimuth Karunaratne hits century, he has completed his ton with eight boundaries and a strike-rate of 100. Sri Lanka have lost Sadeera Samarawickrama on 82 off 86 balls.
SL: 226/3 (36.4 Overs)
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Steady Start By IRE
Live Score IRE 14/0 (2.2) CRR: 6 REQ: 6.55
Ireland need 312 runs
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka on fire
Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama have got Sri Lanka in complete control of this contest at the moment as both batters are inching close towards century.
SL: 212/2 (34 Overs)
LIVE SL vs IRE World Cup Qualifier: Lanka on top
Sri Lanka are on fire at the moment with Dimuth Karunaratne batting on 87 off 82 balls, he has smashed 8 boundaries so far in this contest.
SL: 189/2 (29.3 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Karunaratne hits fifty
Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dimuth Karunaratne have completed their fifties and it is looking very bad at the moment for Ireland.
SL: 137/2 (22.1 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka in control
Sri Lanka are in control of this contest with Dimuth Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama in the middle. The partnership between the two batters is over 50 runs now.
SL: 113/2 (19.1 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Ireland search for wickets
Ireland hunting for wickets with Curtis Campher and Andy McBrine. Sri Lanka look to buildup a solid partnership with Samarawickrama and Karunaratne in the middle.
SL: 92/2 (15.5 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Ireland bounce back
First Pathum Nissanka and then Kusal Mendis LBW by McCarthy on the very first ball. Ireland have bounced back into this contest in style as Sri Lanka lose two wickets in no time.
SL: 64/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka on top
Sri Lanka are in control of this contest at the moment with both Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne batting in fine rhythm. McCarthy and Adair continue the attack for Ireland.
SL: 48/0 (8.1 Overs)
LIVE Ireland vs Sri Lanka score WC Qualifier: Ireland respond
Ireland respond with two maiden overs. Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy attack the stumps for Ireland as Sri Lanka look to boost the run-rate early in the innings.
SL: 31/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Nissanka on fire
Pathum Nissanka is on fire at the moment, he has taken Sri Lanka off to a fiery start in this contest against Ireland. Joshua Little has been expensive for Ireland with his two overs until now.
SL: 31/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IRE vs SL WC Qualifier: Action begins
Not the ideal start Ireland would have wanted, Joshua Little starts off with 5-wides and gives away 13 runs from the first over.
SL: 17/0 (1.2 Overs)
SL vs IRE: Playing 11s
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE: Toss News
Ireland win toss and they are going to bowl first.
SL vs IRE: Toss Update Coming Up Soon
Don't go anywhere as the toss in the Sri Lanka vs Ireland clash is going to take place in less than 30 minutes. Watch this space for all latest updates.
SL vs IRE LIVE: Toss To Take Place At 12 PM IST
Sri Lanka and Ireland captains Dasun Shanaka, Andrew Bilbirnie will come out for the flip of the coin at 12 pm IST. The teams will be announced right after the toss.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Watch Out For Dimuth Karunaratne
Dimuth Karunaratne struck a brilliant 67 off 51 balls that included 8 fours. He is shedding the tag of a Test specialist by playing the knock with strike rate of 119.61. Let's see how Karunaratne goes in this innings.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland: Playing 11s To Be Announced At 12 PM
The playing 11s will be announced only at 12 pm IST when the captain walk out with the team sheets. Big game for Ireland and let's see whether they make many changes in the team.
LIVE SL vs IRE: Sri Lanka One Win Away From Super 6
Sri Lanka need just one more win to qualify for the next round of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. They have beaten UAE and Oman so far in the tournament and will be aiming to beat Ireland today to qualify for Super 6.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland World Cup Qualifier Updates: Probable Playing 11s
Ireland: PR Stirling, A Balbirnie(C), H Tector, Gareth Delany, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, L Tucker(wk), AR McBrine, MR Adair, J Little, CA Young
Sri Lanka: C Asalanka, D Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, K Mendis(wk), S Samarawickrama, L Kumara, K Rajitha, M Theekshana
SL vs IRE LIVE Updates: Check list of leading run-scorers
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine is the top-scorer in the tournament so far, smashing 218 runs in just 3 matches and averages 109 right now. Behind him is Sean Williams, his countryman. West Indies captain Shai Hope is next with 216 runs from 3 matches. Shayan Jahangit is there on 4th spot with 210 runs followed by Nicholas Pooran who has scored 192.
SL vs IRE LIVE Updates: Key Players For Sri Lanka
Wanindu Hasaranga is in great form with the ball in hand. Sri Lanka have bowled beautifully in the tournament and the smaller teams have found it tough to deal with the variety that islanders have in their bowling department. Also, watch out for Dimuth Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka with the bat in hand.
SL vs IRE World Cup Qualifiers LIVE Updates: Do-Or-Die Game For Ireland
Ireland will be under pressure to win today. They have lost both their games so far and a loss today will end their quest to qualify for the World Cup in India. Even if they win today, they will hope Oman and Scotland have poor tournament from hereon.
Cricket World Cup Qualifier SL vs IRE: Sri Lanka's Journey So Far
The Dasun Shanaka-led Lankans have played two matches so far, winning both. They beat UAE by 175 runs in the opening game before defeating Oman by 10 wickets.
SL vs IRE World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
Ireland need a win to survive in the tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka need victory to qualify for the next stage which is the Super 6. The match will have its TV broadcast and Live Streaming in India.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Check Out The Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha
Ireland Squad: Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Peter Moor, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume
LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Ireland (IRE) in the 15th Match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.