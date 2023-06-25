Sri Lanka Vs Ireland ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs IRE LIVE In India

Sri Lanka take on Ireland in Match 15 of Group B of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday at the Queen Sports club in Bulawayo. A win will secure the place for Lankans in the Super 6 of the competition. Ireland, on the other hand, will hope Oman loses to Scotland today in another contest. Oman are on 4 points from 3 matches and will be stuck at same if they lose to Scotland. They have poorer NRR than Ireland, who have not won any match so far. Ireland have 2 matches left and the only way to qualify for Super 6 is by winning both. But they also need to hope and pray that Oman and Scotland lose their remaining matches too. United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the first team from the group to get eliminated while Nepal, United States of America (USA) have been eliminated from Group A.

Lankans have looked like the best team in the tournament so far, displaying all-round show. Wanindu Hasaranga is on top of the list of bowlers with most wickets. He will be play a big role in Sunday's contest as well. In 2 matche so far, Hasaranga has taken 11 wickets.

___ Sri Lankan bowlers dominate Oman, restricting them to just 98 runs! _



Wanindu Hasaranga with another 5-wicket haul __ and Lahiru Kumara with 3 wickets __ #SLvOMA #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/qokO5pigz9 — Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) June 23, 2023

In the batting department, all eyes will be on the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka and Dasun Shanaka, the players who are in top form. Ireland will be hoping their experienced players like Paul Stirling, Andrew Bilbirnie, George Dockrell step and deliver the goods.

Here's everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers between Sri Lanka and Ireland below.

When will the Sri Lanka and Ireland, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be played on Saturday, June 25.

Where will the Sri Lanka and Ireland, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.

What time will the Sri Lanka and Ireland, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match start?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between Sri Lanka and Ireland will start at 12:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Sri Lanka and Ireland, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch Sri Lanka and Ireland, World Cup Qualifier 2023 match on TV?

The World Cup Qualifier 2023 between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be televised live on Star Sports network.