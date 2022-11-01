Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup 2022: Dhananjaya de Silva fifty powers Lanka to win
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match Highlights: Check Live Highlights from Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match at Gabba in Brisbane.
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will take on each other in a must-win Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday (November 1). The equation is pretty simple for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the moment. They are occupying the bottom two spots in Group 1 with just two points to their names and, with both Australia and New Zealand having made their way to five points already, they will need to win both of their remaining encounters to stay alive in the semi-final race.
But only one team can emerge victorious from this contest, which means the losing team will be out of the final four race completely. Moreover, with rain threat looming large, there's a chance of both teams getting eliminated from contention if the match is a washout.
Two of Afghanistan’s three matches so far have already been hit by rain. After their loss to England, where they fought very hard and competed really well, both of their games against New Zealand and Ireland were called off as rain played spoilsport. Now there is a risk of their third game encountering the same fate as well.
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Skipper Dasun Shanaka gives special praise to Dhananjaya de Silva
Dhananjaya de Silva starred in the Sri Lanka win, scoring a match-winning 66 off 42 balls. Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka says this about Dhananjaya, ""It was a good performance with bat and bowl. Special credit to Dhananjaya de Silva. He showed in T20s it is not about taking the bowlers on and he timed it well. I think we found some consistency today and it is important to continue it in the next game. The other games are beyond our control but the aim is to win the next game with a healthy rate."
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga is the Player of the Match
Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the Player of the match for claiming 3/13 in 4 overs. "We lost our last two games against Australia and New Zealand. We had to play at our best. I am really happy with the way the boys played. I saw (Adam) Zampa bowled really well in the last match and tried to bowl in line of the stumps and vary my pace. In Perth, I went for some runs and that pitch is very good for batters. I knew how I could come back strong and I think I did that," Hasaranga said.
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Dhananjaya de Silva finishes it in style
Dhananjaya de Silva goes over the top and finishes the game in style, remains unbeaten on 66 off 42 balls. Sri Lanka win with 10 balls to spare, Afghanistan are out of semifinals race.
Sri Lanka are 148/4 in 18.3 overs bt Afghanistan 144/8
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Bad news for Afghans, as Rashid Khan gets injured
Rashid Khan puts in a slide to stop 1 run but injures himself in the process. Sri Lanka need only 1 runs to win.
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Dhananjaya de Silva completes fifty
Dhananjaya de Silva brings up his fifty with a three off Mujeeb ur Rahman as Sri Lanka close in on win. Dhananjaya celebrates with back-to-back boundaries to move to 59. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is caught behind off the final ball of Mujeeb's over with only 3 runs to win.
Sri Lanka are 142/4 in 18 overs vs Afghanistan, need 3 runs to win in 12 balls
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Bhanuka Rajapaksa smashes couple of fours
Bhanuka Rajapaksa easing Sri Lanka's task here, smashes Gulbadin Naib for a couple of fours to move along to 13 off just 5 balls. Dhananjaya de Silva is batting on 41 off 30 balls.
Sri Lanka are 118/3 in 15 overs vs Afghanistan, need 27 runs to win in 30 balls
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Lanka lose 3rd wicket
Rashid Khan picks up his second wicket as Charith Asalanka is dismissed for 19. Bhanuka Rajapaksa get off the mark with a four off Rashid while Dhananjaya de Silva is batting on 38.
Sri Lanka are 106/3 in 14 overs vs Afghanistan, need 39 runs to win in 36 balls
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Dhananjaya de Silva takes on Rashid Khan
Dhananjaya de Silva gets a six and a four off Rashid Khan to move along to 24. Charith Asalanka is batting on 8.
Sri Lanka are 77/2 in 11 overs vs Afghanistan, need 68 runs to win in 54 balls
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Rashid Khan strikes early!
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has picked up his first wicket, dismissing in-form Kusal Mendis for 25 off 27 balls. Dhananjaya de Silva is batting on 8.
Sri Lanka are 46/2 in 7.5 overs vs Afghanistan, need 99 runs to win in 73 balls
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Kusal Mendis gets first SIX!
Kusal Mendis smashes the first six of the Sri Lanka chase, clobbers Fareed Ahmed straight back over his head into the sight screen. Mendis moves along to 24 and Dhananjaya de Silva is batting on 7 after smashing his first four in that over.
Sri Lanka are 44/1 in 7 overs, need 101 runs to win in 78 balls
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Mujeeb ur Rahman STRIKES!
Mujeeb ur Rahman has struck in his first over for Afganistan, Pathum Nissanka is dismissed for 10 as Sri Lanka lose their first wicket.
Sri Lanka are 12/1 in 2 overs, need 133 runs to win in 108 balls
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Pathum Nissanka off the mark with 4
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has got off the mark with a boundary. Nissanka is batting on 6 off 4 balls.
Sri Lanka are 8/0 in 1 over vs Afghanistan, need 137 runs to win in 114 balls
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan post 144 for 8
Afghanistan are restricted to 144 for 8 with Wanindu Hasaranga picking up two wickets in the final over. Hasranga ends with 3/13 in 4 overs.
Afghanistan are 144/8 in 20 overs vs Sri Lanka
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Gulbadin Naib gone now
Afghanistan have lost their fifth wicket with Gulbadin Naib taking a gtumble and failing to make his ground. Naib is out for 12.
Afghanistan are 127/5 in 17.2 overs vs Sri Lanka
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Najibullah Zadran gets DISMISSED!
Dhananjaya de Silva strikes for Sri Lanka, Najibullah Zadran holes out to long-off for 18 off 16 balls. Gulbadin Naib is batting on 9.
Afghanistan are 113/4 in 16 overs vs Sri Lanka
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan 100 comes up
Afghanistan team's 100 comes up in the 15th over of the innings with Najibullah Zadran batting on 13 and Gulbadin Naib is on 5.
Afghanistan are 104/3 in 15 overs vs Sri Lanka
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Ibrahim Zadran GONE!
Ibrahim Zadran tries to take on Lahiru Kumara but can't clear mid-on. The Afghanistan batter is dismissed for 22 as team loses third wicket.
Afghanistan are 90/3 in 12.2 overs vs Sri Lanka
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga dismisses Usman Ghani
Afghanistan have lost both their openers with Usman Ghani caught of the mid-wicket boundary off Wanindu Hasaranga for 27 off 27 balls. Ibrahim Zadran is batting on 7.
Afghanistan are 68/2 in 10.2 overs vs Sri Lanka
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Usman Ghani takes on Lahiru Kumara
Usman Ghani smashes his first six of the innings, clobbers Lahiru Kumara over long-off fence for a maximum to move along to 25. Ibrahim Zadran is bating on 4.
Afghanistan are 63/1 in 7 overs vs Sri Lanka
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Lahiru Kumar STRIKES first!
Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara strikes first for his team, in form Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is clean bowled for 28 off 24 balls. Usman Ghani is batting on 14.
Afghanistan are 42/1 in 6.1 overs vs Sri Lanka
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz clobbers 2nd six
Rahmanullah Gurbaz smasheshis second six off Pramod Madhushan, this time over long-on to move along to 26 off 21 balls. Usman Ghani is on 12.
Afghanistan are 38/0 in 5 overs vs Sri Lanka
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes 1st six
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is off to a flyer, comes down the track to smash Sri Lanka pacer Kasun Rajitha for a six over long-off to move along to 15 off 16 balls. Usman Ghani is unbeaten on 1.
Afghanistan are 16/0 in 3 overs vs Sri Lanka
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets first boundary
Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes Pramod Madhushan through the covers to bring up the first boundary of the innings to move along to 7 off 12 balls. Usman Ghani is yet to face a delivery.
Afganistan are 7/0 in 2 overs vs Sri Lanka
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XI
One change each for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka for this match. Injured Hazratullah Zazai is replaced by Gulbadin Naib while Sri Lanka bring in Pramod Madhushan. Here are the Playing XI of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka...
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Nabi wins toss, elects to bat 1st
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in Brisbane.
AFG vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022: Live Streaming details
Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are both at the bottom of the Super 12 Group 1 table with 2 points each. Both sides will be looking for a win to keep them in the hunt for a semifinal berth in a Group which has been hit by rain.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane today.
