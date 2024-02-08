PAK U19: 179 (48.5), AUS U19 vs PAK U19 Live Cricket Score, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Semi Final Match: Australia On Top After 1st Innings

In the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 semi-final between Pakistan U19 and Australia U19, Pakistan struggled to build a substantial total, posting 179 runs in their innings. Despite Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas's contributions, Australia's bowlers, particularly Tom Straker with 6 wickets, dominated the proceedings. Australia and Pakistan are playing the 2nd semi-final today of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. The winner of today's contest will meet India in the final on coming Sunday. Pakistan captain Saab Baig will be pumped up to represent his country in such an important game. He credited team's unity for the good show in the tournament so far. Pakistan defended just 156 against Bangladesh in the Super Six clash to make it to the semis and needless to say, their pace bowling is one of their biggest strengths. Australia will be led by Hugh Weibgen. They are one of the teams who do well in crucial ties and will pose a huge challenge to Pakistan in this semifinal. If Australia beat Pakistan, it will another India vs Australia final in a World Cup after last year's summit clash in Ahmedabad.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from AUS U19 vs PAK U19 Semifinal Below.