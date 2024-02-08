PAK U19: 179 (48.5), AUS U19 vs PAK U19 Live Cricket Score, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Semi Final Match: Australia On Top After 1st Innings
Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 (AUS U19 vs PAK U19) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Semi Final Match: Australian pacer Tom Straker took 6-wicket haul in the 1st innings.
In the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 semi-final between Pakistan U19 and Australia U19, Pakistan struggled to build a substantial total, posting 179 runs in their innings. Despite Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas's contributions, Australia's bowlers, particularly Tom Straker with 6 wickets, dominated the proceedings. Australia and Pakistan are playing the 2nd semi-final today of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. The winner of today's contest will meet India in the final on coming Sunday. Pakistan captain Saab Baig will be pumped up to represent his country in such an important game. He credited team's unity for the good show in the tournament so far. Pakistan defended just 156 against Bangladesh in the Super Six clash to make it to the semis and needless to say, their pace bowling is one of their biggest strengths. Australia will be led by Hugh Weibgen. They are one of the teams who do well in crucial ties and will pose a huge challenge to Pakistan in this semifinal. If Australia beat Pakistan, it will another India vs Australia final in a World Cup after last year's summit clash in Ahmedabad.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from AUS U19 vs PAK U19 Semifinal Below.
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Pakistan All Out
Tom Straker takes back-to-back wickets: first, he bowls Ali Raza for a golden duck with a delivery slanting into the stumps, then he cleans up Mohammad Zeeshan for 4 runs off 6 balls, hitting the leg stump out of the ground, completing a five-for, as Pakistan is bowled out for 179.
Live Score PAKU19 179 (48.5) CRR: 3.67
Innings Break
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Pakistan 8 Down
Ubaid Shah departs for 6 runs off 5 balls, caught by Harry Dixon at cover off Tom Straker's delivery, mistiming a swing which hits the splice and goes straight up in the air.
Live Score PAKU19 173/8 (47.2) CRR: 3.65
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Pakistan 7 Down
Arafat Minhas departs for 52 runs off 61 balls, caught by Oliver Peake in the deep off Tom Campbell's delivery, having sliced it in the air, ending his innings which included nine boundaries.
Live Score PAKU19 164/7 (44.5) CRR: 3.66
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Pakistan Need Quick Runs
Arafat Minhas showcases aggressive batting, hitting a boundary by slicing an overpitched delivery wide of backward point, while also guiding another delivery over extra cover, as Mahli Beardman maintains a tight line in the over.
Live Score PAKU19 146/6 (42.2) CRR: 3.45
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Partnership Broken
Azan Awais departs for 52 runs off 91 balls, caught by Ryan Hicks off Tom Straker's short delivery outside off, attempting to guide it to deep third, but the bounce takes the edge to the keeper.
Live Score PAKU19 133/6 (40.2) CRR: 3.3
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Fifty For Awais
Azan Awais reaches his fifty by punching a back-of-length delivery to long-on, showcasing his batting prowess against Raf MacMillan.
Live Score PAKU19 130/5 (39) CRR: 3.33
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Pakistan Score Quick Runs
Arafat Minhas displays aggressive batting by cutting a flat delivery through backward point for four, while Azan Awais mixes defense with attacking strokes, including a sweep shot for four, against Raf MacMilllan.
Live Score PAKU19 122/5 (36) CRR: 3.39
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Pakistan On Attack
Arafat Minhas showcases aggressive batting, hitting a boundary with a powerful shot over mid-on, while Azan Awais and Minhas rotate the strike with singles off Harjas Singh's deliveries.
Live Score PAKU19 106/5 (34) CRR: 3.12
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Lose Over By Australia
Callum Vidler struggles with his line, delivering wides and a no-ball, while Arafat Minhas defends well and capitalizes on a misfield to score a boundary.
Live Score PAKU19 94/5 (32) CRR: 2.94
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Australia On Top
Mahli Beardman bowls a tight over, with Arafat Minhas surviving some close calls and managing to score a single off a thick edge, while Azan Awais also adds a single with a well-placed dab.
Live Score PAKU19 82/5 (30) CRR: 2.73
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Mahli Beardman Strikes
Mahli Beardman to Haroon Arshad, out Bowled!! Beardman is brought back and he strikes! The off stump is pegged back. Haroon Arshad b Mahli Beardman 8(27)
Live Score PAKU19 79/5 (28) CRR: 2.82
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Australia On Top
Raf MacMillan's delivery variety challenges the batters, with Haroon Arshad surviving a stumping chance while both batters manage to score singles through well-timed drives and cuts.
Live Score PAKU19 75/4 (26) CRR: 2.88
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: AUS Keeping It Tight
Harjas Singh delivers a series of varied deliveries, with batters Azan Awais and Haroon Arshad responding with singles and defensive strokes, showcasing a mix of quick running and solid technique.
Live Score
PAKU19 65/4 (23) CRR: 2.83
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Pakistan Rebuild
Raf MacMillan bowls a variety of deliveries, including full balls and spinners, with batters Azan Awais and Haroon Arshad responding with singles and drives to various fielders.
Live Score
PAKU19 61/4 (21) CRR: 2.9
Australia U19 opt to bowl
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup Semis LIVE: Wicket
MacMilllan strikes. Fuller and straight from the offie and Hassan is trapped in front while sweeping the ball. Big blow to Pakistan as they lose their fourth wicket and are falling apart.
PAKU19 53/4 (18.5)
LIVE Score AUS U19 Vs PAK U19: Harjas into the attack.
Harjas Singh, right-arm medium, comes into the attack. He starts off with a dot. Hassan collects a single off the second ball. Harjas' job will be to keep it wicket-to-wicket. The Indian team has come to watch these two teams play the semis to do some homework.
PAKU19 53/3 (18.1)
LIVE Score AUS U19 Vs PAK U19: Introduction of spin
First sight of spin as Raf MacMilllan, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. Great start to the over. He bowls five dots before a single is collected by Hassan. Fifty up for Pakistan in the 17th over.
PAKU19 50/3 (17)
LIVE AUS U19 Vs PAK U19: Beardman continues
Beardman continues. Huge error in the field as a wild throw did not get any backing up and Pakistan were gifted 5 runs via the misfield. Bonus runs for the under-pressure batters. 6 off the over.
PAKU19 49/3 (16)
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE: Top over from Straker
Things under Australia's grasp. Drinks were taken after the fall of third Pakistani wicket. Ahmad Hassan, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Straker is bowling absolutely beautifully.
PAKU19 43/3 (15)
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 WC LIVE: Pakistan lose third wicket
Straker strikes. He finds the outside edge of Pakistan captain Saad Baig and this time Dixon does a good job and catches the ball with his two hands. Pakistan lose their third wicket and are in all sorts of trouble.
PAKU19 43/3 (14.2)
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 LIVE Updates: Beardman returns to the attack
Mahli Beardman is back into the attack. He went wicketless in the first spell and captain Weibgen gives him another go to provide the third breakthrough. He is sharp and has pace. One thing is for sure that the future of Australian fast bowling is safe. They have some really good fast bowling talent coming up.
PAKU19 43/2 (14)
AUS U19 Vs PAK U19 LIVE: Saad survives
Chance goes down. Saad edge off captain Baig's bat and it flew at speed to Dickson and at a height. He timed the jump to perfection but the ball just did not stick. Second catch dropped in a similar fashion. Saad survives.
PAKU19 40/2 (13)
Australia vs Pakistan U19 LIVE Updates: Awais hits another four
Vidler continues. Captain Weibgen is keeping him going from one end. He sees a wicket coming as Vidler is bowling with a lot of effort. Pakistani batters need to do better, rotate the strike. A fine shot from Awais straight down the ground for four runs to break the shackles. Good over for Pakistan after a long time. 7 off it.
PAKU19 38/2 (12)
AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Updates: Awais collects a four
Straker continues. Awais was looking in trouble against him and felt daunted too at times against the bouncer but there comes a half-volley and he drives the ball for four through covers. Top shot that.
PAKU19 31/2 (11.1)
AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE Updates: Vidler strikes
Vidler continues, completes his fifth over. He is sharp, he has pace and he is hungry. Has bowled beautifully all day. Shahzaib looks to be struggling against him. He is struggling to put the bat on ball.
And Vidler strikes. He gives a fullish half-volley to Shahzaib and he hits it to the fielder for a catch. Pakistan lose the 2nd wicket.
Just before this ball, Vidler had made a gesture to the batter, saying that a bouncer is coming his way but instead he bowled full. He played a mind game and struck.
PAKU19 27/2 (10)
AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup LIVE: Pakistan lose 1st wicket
Starker strikes. He is called the 'Monster Truck' in this team and this boy has just delivered the goods. Hussain gone. Tried a big shot but ended up getting caught. Pakistan lose their frst wicket. Azan Awais comes to the crease.
PAKU19 25/1 (8.3)
AUS vs PAK U19: Shahzaib looks to show aggression
Vidler continues. He is bowling well but has been wicketless so far. We can see the Aussie fielders now chatting a lot. They want wickets now. This urgency is good to see. A word for both the openers who have taken Pakistan off to slow but steady start. In this over, however, Shahzaib looked to play some aggressive shots but never connected.
PAKU19 25/0 (8.1)
LIVE Score AUS vs PAK U19: Slow but steady are Pakistan
Tom Straker, right-arm medium, comes into the attack. Good over from the medium pacer as he gives just 1 away. Shahzaib and Hussain are going slow but steady.
PAKU19 24/0 (7.1)
LIVE Score AUS vs PAK U19: Hussain gets going
Vidler continues. And gets hit for a boundary off the first ball. Short ball and Hussain pulls it away for four runs. Vidler will surely be more fuller from hereon. Expensive over for Australia as 10 off it, including two fours.
PAKU19 23/0 (6)
LIVE Updates AUS vs PAK U19 WC: Pakistan going slow
Beardman continues. Australian pacers have made a habit to bowl one wide in an over and they must improve on this flaw. Both the pacers are targetting the leg stump of the left-handed openers and keeping it full as they are strong on the back foot.
PAKU19 15/0 (5)
LIVE AUS vs PAK U19 WC: Vidler bowling well
Vidler continues. Gives away one in wide. Big bouncer to Shahzaib as the ball leaves the batter at a good height. One for the over, says the umpire. Another good over from Vidler as he gives just 1.
PAKU19 13/0 (4)
LIVE AUS vs PAK U19 WC semifinal: Shahzaib dropped
Beardman continues. Catch dropped at point. Shahzaib hit it in air and Weibgen timed his jump well but failed to hold on to the ball with one hand. Shahzaib survives. Four off the next ball, adds salt to the wounds.
PAKU19 12/0 (3.1)
AUS vs PAK U19 WC LIVE Updates: Vidler into the attack
Callum Vidler, right-arm medium, comes into the attack. Fuller on first ball, Hussain collects a single at third man. Huge appeal for the caught behind but turned down and rightly so as the ball had brushed the thigh to the keeper down leg as the replay shows. Confusion in running between the wickets but no damage done as Shahbaiz back in the crease thanks to early call from Hussain. Just 1 off the over.
PAKU19 4/0 (2)
AUS vs PAK U19 WC LIVE: Good starts for Mahli
Mahli Beardman with the ball in hand. First ball passes the edge of the bat as Hussain gets beaten. He collects a single off the next ball to open his and Pakistan's account. Shahzaib, the leading run-scorer for Pakistan, is key here. He opens account with a tickle down leg side for two. Good start for Mahli. Just 3 off the over.
PAKU19 3/0 (1)
Pakistan vs Austalia U19 World Cup: Match time
We are done with the national anthems of both the countries and the Pakistani openers - Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan - are out in the middle. Mahli Beardman to bowl the first over of the match. Here we go.
Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
Australia U19 (Playing XI): Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza
ICC U19 World Cup semifinal LIVE: Toss News
Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan are batting first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE: Toss Coming Up Soon
The toss for the U19 World Cup semifinal is coming up soon. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST. Keep watching thos space for latest updates.
AUS vs PAK U19 LIVE Updates: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the Australia Vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal will take place half an hour before the start time, at 1 pm IST. The playing 11s will be announced after the toss.
AUS vs PAK U19 WorldCup LIVE: When Does The Match Start
The 2nd semifinal between Australia and Pakistan will start at 1.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all updates from the match.
AUS U19 vs PAK U19 Live: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The 2nd semifinal between Australia and Pakistan will be a high-octane contest and is likely to see a thrilling finish. The match will have live broadcast on TV and can be live streamed in India as well.
LIVE Australia U-19 vs Pakistan U-19: Probable XIs
Australia U-19 Probable XI: Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken (wk), Raf MacMillan, Harkirat Bajwa, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
Pakistan U-19 Probable XI: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (c & wk), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza
AUS Vs PAK U19 WC LIVE: Check squads
Pakistan U19 Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig(w/c), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ali Asfand, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Khubaib Khalil, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah
Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken(w), Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Ryan Hicks, Tom Campbell, Tom Straker, Aidan O Connor, Corey Wasley
LIVE Australia Vs Pakistan: Saad Baig vs Hugh Weibgen
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan on our live blog here. The winner of this clash plays India in the final on February 11. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.