BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Match LIVE Updates: Bangladesh on top, Netherlands 4 down

Bangladesh will play the opening match of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign when they take on Netherlands in the Super 12 encounter at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (October 24). Shakib Al Hasan and his men qualified directly for the Super 12s but their form since the last edition of the tournament has been really ordinary. Bangladesh have played 19 T20Is since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year and have lost 14 of them while winning only four times.

The tri-series against Pakistan and New Zealand was their last assignment ahead of the mega event this year and they lost all of the four matches they played in that series by fairly big margins. There were little signs of improvement in the warm-up matches either. The match against South Africa got washed out by rain but Afghanistan completely outclassed them in the other warm-up fixture. While Afghanistan made 160/7, Bangladesh could muster only 98/9 in their 20 overs.

Bangladesh have to believe that they can turn things around. They are placed in Group 2 which consists of strong teams like India, Pakistan and South Africa. It will be important for Shakib and his men to win against Netherlands and gain some early momentum in their campaign.

