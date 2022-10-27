Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Highlights: Anrich Nortje demolishes Bangladesh for 101

Bangladesh will be hopeful of turning around a winless record against South Africa in T20Is as the teams face off at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27). Over the eight editions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Bangladesh have managed to win just eight matches, six of them coming against Netherlands, Oman, Nepal and PNG. Their record against the top teams in this format is rather ordinary and South Africa is no exception.

In the seven T20Is between these sides, Bangladesh haven’t won a single game and their challenge multiplies in Australia, where the conditions play right into South Africa’s hands. There’s a forecast for rain in the morning to delay the start of play, but we should still have a game.

It's a day filled with as the teams take centre stage in the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022!



Tell us your list of the 3 winning teams and enjoy the LIVE action.#SAvBAN #INDvNED #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/HOrePAbIvh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 27, 2022

Another washout is the last thing South Africa would want after they missed out on points against Zimbabwe when they were 13 runs away from a win with the cut-off time crossed.

Check LIVE Scorecard and Updates from T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and South Africa here.