South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 22 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SA vs BAN match online and on TV?

South Africa will take on Bangladesh in their second game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Bangladesh are coming into the match after beating the Netherlands in the last game while South Africa are coming into this game after sharing points with Zimbabwe in a washed-out game.

Match Details

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match – South Africa vs Bangladesh?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match – South Africa vs Bangladesh will be played on 27 October, Thursday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match – South Africa vs Bangladesh be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match – South Africa vs Bangladesh will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match – South Africa vs Bangladesh begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match – England vs Ireland will start at 9:30 AM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match – South Africa vs Bangladesh?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match – South Africa vs Bangladesh Live on Star Sports Network.

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match – South Africa vs Bangladesh?

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed