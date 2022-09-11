Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends 2022 Live Streaming Details, Live Telecast Channel In India: When And Where To Watch AUS L vs SL L Match online, cricket schedule, TV timing, channel in India? Road Safety World Series 2022 Match 2

Australia Legends led by Shane Watson and Sri Lanka Legends led by Tillakaratne Dilshan are set to lock horns on Sunday (September 11) at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur in the Road Safety World Series 2022. Both captains will look to start their campaign with a win and both have got some legends in order to help them achieve the victory. One of the fastest bowler in the world (once upon a time), Brett Lee will also be in action after long, whereas, some brilliant batters from the Lanka side like Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuria and more will also be seen action.

Check Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends 2022 Live Streaming Details below:

Where is the Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match going to be played?

The Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played in Green Park, Kanpur.

When is the Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match going to be played?

The Australia Legends vs Sri Lankaa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match is going to be played on Sunday (September 11). It will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Where can I watch the Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match can be watched on TV channels - Sports18, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits.

Where can I livestream the Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match?

The Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match can be live-streamed on Voot and Jio TV app.