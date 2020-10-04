CSK vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Match 18: Rahul, Mayank off to solid start

4 October 2020, 19:44 PM
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have provided a decent start to Kings XI Punjab, adding 12 runs in the first two overs. Rahul (8) got off the mark by punching the first delivery of the first over fom Chahar to deep point's left for two runs, while Agarwal (4) opened his account with a single by jabbing the last delivery to extra cover's left. KXIP 12/0 (2 overs)
4 October 2020, 19:32 PM
Skipper-cum-opener KL Rahul and opening batsman Mayank Agarwal have walked down the crease to begin Kings XI's innings. Deepak Chahar to open the proceedings for CSK.
4 October 2020, 19:14 PM
Interestingly, CSK are going with the same squad against Kings XI Punjab that slumped to a seven-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Kings XI have made three changes in their Playing XI. Karun Nair, K Gowtham, and Jimmy Neesham are out, while Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Chris Jordan come in.
4 October 2020, 19:12 PM
LINEUPS:
Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla
Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami
4 October 2020, 19:02 PM
Kings XI win the toss, opt to bat first against Chennai Super Kings!
4 October 2020, 18:56 PM
The toss for the CSK vs KXIP clash will take place shortly.