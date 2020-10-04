CSK vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Match 18: Rahul, Mayank off to solid start

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of the 2020 IPL. Today, the bottom two sides in the standings namely Kings XI Punjab and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side has now lost three matches in a row to stand at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table.

The Chennai-based franchise kicked off their campaign at the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament with a comfortable five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. However, they failed to capitalise on the same and slumped to three consecutive defeats--against Rajasthan Royals (lost by 16 runs), Delhi Capitals (lost by 44 runs) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (lost by seven runs).

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, began their tournament with a Super Over defeat against Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals before sealing a crushing 97-run win over the Virat Kohli-led RCB in the second match.However, the KL Rahul-led side then suffered a four-wicket defeat and 48-run loss at the hands of Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in their previous two fixtures.The KXIP are now standing at the seventh spot in the eight-point table.

The two teams have faced each other in a total of 21 matches, with CSK emerging victorious on 12 occasions. KL Rahul's team has won nine of those meetings.

Here are the live updates: