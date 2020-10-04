हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CSK vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020 Match 18: Rahul, Mayank off to solid start

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of the 2020 IPL. Today, the bottom two sides in the standings namely Kings XI Punjab and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 4, 2020 - 19:49
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@lionsdenkxip

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side has now lost three matches in a row to stand at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table.

The Chennai-based franchise kicked off their campaign at the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament with a comfortable five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. However, they failed to capitalise on the same and slumped to three consecutive defeats--against Rajasthan Royals (lost by 16 runs), Delhi Capitals (lost by 44 runs) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (lost by seven runs).

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, began their tournament with a Super Over defeat against Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals before sealing a crushing 97-run win over the Virat Kohli-led RCB in the second match.However, the KL Rahul-led side then suffered a four-wicket defeat and 48-run loss at the hands of Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in their previous two fixtures.The KXIP are now standing at the seventh spot in the eight-point table.

The two teams have faced each other in a total of 21 matches, with CSK emerging victorious on 12 occasions. KL Rahul's team has won nine of those meetings.

Here are the live updates:

 

4 October 2020, 19:44 PM

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have provided a decent start to Kings XI Punjab, adding 12 runs in the first two overs. Rahul (8) got off the mark by punching the first delivery of the first over fom Chahar to deep point's left for two runs, while Agarwal (4)  opened his account with a single by  jabbing the last delivery to extra cover's left. KXIP 12/0 (2 overs)

4 October 2020, 19:32 PM

Skipper-cum-opener KL Rahul and opening batsman Mayank Agarwal have walked down the crease to begin Kings XI's innings. Deepak Chahar to open the proceedings for CSK. 

4 October 2020, 19:14 PM

Interestingly, CSK are going with the same squad against Kings XI Punjab that slumped to a seven-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Kings XI have made three changes in their Playing XI. Karun Nair, K Gowtham, and Jimmy Neesham are out, while Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Chris Jordan come in.

 

4 October 2020, 19:12 PM

LINEUPS:

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami

4 October 2020, 19:02 PM

Kings XI win the toss, opt to bat first against Chennai Super Kings!

4 October 2020, 18:56 PM

The toss for the CSK vs KXIP clash will take place shortly. 

