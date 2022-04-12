CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 highlights: CSK win by 23 runs

12 April 2022, 23:15 PM
CSK beat RCB by 23 runs
Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs to register their first win of the season. Robin Uthappa 88 (50) and Shivam Dube 95 (46)* guided CSK total heavy total of 216 runs. RCB tried their best but early wickets of Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Maxwell cost them too much in the start. In the end, Dinesh Karthik tried his best with 34 (14) but eventually fell short to clear the rope.
12 April 2022, 23:09 PM
Karthik GONE!
Dinesh Karthik GONE and so are RCB's hopes after this dismissale. DJ Bravo strikes as Karthik gets caught on deep mid-wicket just near the boundary line.
RCB- 171/9 (17.2 Overs), need 46 runs in 16 balls
12 April 2022, 23:06 PM
GAME ON!
Dinesh Karthik is on FIRE as he is on 34 in just 12 balls. CSK looking nervous but RCB only have Karthik left in the tank to guide them home. RCB need 48 runs in 18 balls.
RCB- 169/8 (17 Overs), Karthik 34 (12)
12 April 2022, 22:51 PM
GONE!
Wanindu Hasaranga 7 (3) GONE! Caught by Chris Jordan bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Hasaranga was looking to hit back to back maximums, RCB lose 7 wickets as CSK look to register their first win of the season.
RCB- 146/7 (15.2 Overs), Karthik 13 (6)
12 April 2022, 22:43 PM
GONE!
Theekshana STRIKES! BOWLED HIM! Shahbaz Ahmed gone for 41 (27). RCB were looking in control a little bit after losing early wickets but CSK strike back now with a crucial wicket.
RCB- 133/6 (14.3 Overs), Karthik 7 (4)
12 April 2022, 22:38 PM
Prabhudessai GONE!
RCB lose another wicket but are still in contest with Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed in the middle facing DJ Bravo and Theekshana. Prabhudesai's stumps knocked over by Theekshana as CSK take control.
RCB 124/5 (13.3 Overs), Karthik 5 (2) & Shahbaz 35 (22)
12 April 2022, 22:16 PM
RCB stay in contest
Royal Challengers Bangalore stay in contest as Shahbaz Ahmed and Prabhudesai display some explosive batting skills. DJ Bravo into the attack for CSK now.
RCB- 110/4 (12 Overs), Ahmed 27 (17) & Prabhudesai 33 (15)
12 April 2022, 22:06 PM
RCB- 73/4 (9 Overs)
Royal Challengers Bangalore look to stay in contest after losing some big wickets early in the innings. Youngster Shahbaz Ahmed and Prabhudessai in the middle as RCB need to score over 12 runs per over.
RCB need 144 runs in 66 balls, Ahmed 15 (9) & Prabhudessai 11 (6)
12 April 2022, 21:54 PM
GONE!
Maxwell GONE! BOWLED by Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell goes back to the pavilion after scoring 26 (11). RCB in DEEP trouble as they lose 4 wickets under 7 overs. CSK in the driving seat now.
RCB- 50/4 (7 Overs), Shahbaz Ahmed 3 (2)
12 April 2022, 21:49 PM
GONE AGAIN!
Virat Kohli GONE! caught by Shivam Dube at square-leg bowled by Choudhary. RCB in DEEP trouble as they lose Du Plessis and Virat Kohli early in chase.
RCB- 21/2 (4.2 Overs)
12 April 2022, 21:43 PM
FAF GONE!
BIG WICKET! Faf Du Plessis caught by Chris Jordan on deep mid-on bowled by spinner Theeksana. RCB in deep trouble now as they lose a big wicket. CSK get the early breakthrough they were looking for.
RCB- 14/1 (3 Overs)
12 April 2022, 21:41 PM
RCB start STEADY
Royal Challengers Bangalore off to a steady start but they need to get going from the very next ball they face. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat looking to go hard on CSK bowlers.
RCB- 11/0 (2 Overs), Du Plessis 7 (6) & Rawat 4 (6)
12 April 2022, 21:10 PM
CSK finish at 216
Chennai Super Kings finish at 216 runs with Shivam Dube 94 (45) and Robin Uthappa 88 (50). RCB bowlers performed badly infront of an inform Right and left hand combination of Chennai.
CSK- 216/4 (20 Overs)
12 April 2022, 20:33 PM
CSK ON FIRE!
Chennai Super Kings punishing the RCB bowlers with some explosive batting from Uthappa and Dube. Akashdeep and Siraj taken to the cleaners by CSK batters. Chennai on course of reaching a total over 200 if they keep on going like this.
CSK- 187/2 (18 Overs), Dube 73 (38) & Uthappa 81 (46)
12 April 2022, 20:23 PM
Dube & Uthappa on FIRE!
Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube score 45 runs off the last 18 balls. Maxwell smacked for three sixes by Uthappa as CSK look comfortable now. RCB need a wicket as the partnership of Dube and Uthappa reaches 69 (38).
CSK- 105/2 (13 Overs) Uthappa 45 (30) & Dube 39 (24)
12 April 2022, 20:11 PM
CSK 72 after 11 overs
Chennai Super Kings reach runs mark after 10 overs with Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa pushing the runrate for CSK now. RCB bring in leg-spinner Hasaranga into the attack.
Dube 27 (18) & Uthappa 24 (22)
12 April 2022, 20:00 PM
RUN-OUT!
Moeen Ali run-out, confusion between the two batters of CSK. Dinesh Karthik makes no mistake to run out the dangerous left-hander, it was a wrong decision by Ali himself.
CSK- 47/2 (8 Overs), Uthappa 20 (18) & Dube 6 (6)
12 April 2022, 19:57 PM
CSK- 35/1 (6 Overs)
Chennai Super Kings finish their power-play with 35 runs and a loss of wicket. Robin Uthappa started slow but gets going now with a six off Akashdeep. CSK looking to recover after losing Gaikwad early.
Uthappa 14 (13) & Moeen Ali 3 (6)
12 April 2022, 19:43 PM
OUT!
Gaikwad GONE 17 (16)! Unlucky for the right-hander as he's LBW by Josh Hazelwood on umpire's call. He took the DRS but had to walk back because the original decision given out.
CSK- 19/1 (4 Overs), Uthappa 2 (6)
12 April 2022, 19:39 PM
CSK start STEADY
Chennai Super Kings start steady with Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazelwood attack the stumps for RCB, fast-bowler Harshal Patel is missing from the playing eleven due to family reasons.
CSK- 12/0 (2.3 Overs), Gaikwad 10 (9) & Uthappa 2 (6)
12 April 2022, 19:12 PM
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
12 April 2022, 19:11 PM
TOSS
RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and he opted to bowl first against Ravindra Jadeja's CSK.