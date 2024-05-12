Highlights | CSK vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: CSK Beat RR By 5 Wickets

In a thrilling encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, CSK emerged victorious by 5 wickets. RR posted a total of 141-5 in 20 overs, with Riyan Parag's unbeaten 47 leading the charge. Simarjeet Singh's 3 wickets for CSK restricted RR's innings. In response, CSK chased down the target of 142 runs in 18.2 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 42 steering the team to victory. Ravindra Jadeja and Sameer Rizvi also contributed crucial runs. CSK's win keeps them in contention for the playoffs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Tushar Deshpande starred with the ball for RR, but it wasn't enough to secure a win despite winning the toss and opting to bat first.

