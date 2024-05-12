Highlights | CSK vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: CSK Beat RR By 5 Wickets
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (CSK vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: CSK Stay Alive In The Race For IPL 2024 Playoffs.
In a thrilling encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, CSK emerged victorious by 5 wickets. RR posted a total of 141-5 in 20 overs, with Riyan Parag's unbeaten 47 leading the charge. Simarjeet Singh's 3 wickets for CSK restricted RR's innings. In response, CSK chased down the target of 142 runs in 18.2 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 42 steering the team to victory. Ravindra Jadeja and Sameer Rizvi also contributed crucial runs. CSK's win keeps them in contention for the playoffs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Tushar Deshpande starred with the ball for RR, but it wasn't enough to secure a win despite winning the toss and opting to bat first.
Sameer Rizvi secures victory for his team with a boundary off Boult's low full toss, earning crucial two points to keep their playoff hopes alive.
RR 141/5 (20)
CSK 145/5 (18.2)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wkts
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Jadeja Out Obstructing The Field
A miscommunication leads to Ravindra Jadeja being run out for 4 runs off 6 balls, obstructing the field while attempting a second run, as Avesh Khan's delivery is dabbed to third man, resulting in his dismissal.
Live Score: CSK 120/5 (15.5) CRR: 7.58 REQ: 5.28
Chennai Super Kings need 22 runs in 25 balls
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Shivam Dube Out
Riyan Parag's catch at long-on dismisses Shivam Dube, who departs after scoring 18 runs off 11 balls, including two fours and a six, off Ashwin's flighted delivery outside off stump.
Live Score: CSK 107/4 (14) CRR: 7.64 REQ: 5.83
Chennai Super Kings need 35 runs in 36 balls
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: CSK 3 Down
Avesh Khan takes a crucial catch as Moeen Ali's attempted drive falls short, granting RR an opening with his dismissal for 10 runs off 13 balls.
Live Score: CSK 87/3 (12) CRR: 7.25 REQ: 6.88
Chennai Super Kings need 55 runs in 48 balls
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: RR Need Wickets
Chahal delivers a varied over, with Moeen Ali and Gaikwad calmly accumulating singles and doubles, showcasing their skill in placement and timing.
Live Score: CSK 84/2 (11) CRR: 7.64 REQ: 6.44
Chennai Super Kings need 58 runs in 54 balls
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Chahal Strikes
Chahal's precision pays off as Mitchell falls lbw, unable to connect with a floaty delivery, giving way to a confident appeal and successful review, departing for 22 runs off 13 balls.
Live Score: CSK 67/2 (7.5) CRR: 8.55 REQ: 6.16
Chennai Super Kings need 75 runs in 73 balls
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: CSK Dominate RR In Powerplay
Ashwin concedes runs to Mitchell, who expertly sweeps for a boundary and singles, varying his deliveries between offbreaks and carrom balls, maintaining control against Gaikwad and Mitchell.
Live Score: CSK 56/1 (6) CRR: 9.33 REQ: 6.14
Chennai Super Kings need 86 runs in 84 balls
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Ashwin Strikes
Ashwin dismisses Ravindra with a caught and bowled as Ravindra's attempted slogsweep results in a top-edge straight to Ashwin, departing after scoring 27 runs with 1 four and 2 sixes.
Live Score: CSK 32/1 (3.4) CRR: 8.73 REQ: 6.73
Chennai Super Kings need 110 runs
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: CSK Need Steady Start
Boult starts the attack with Ravindra facing, delivering a mix of short and full-length balls, with Ravindra missing one and surviving a risky single, while Gaikwad adds a run.
Live Score: CSK 16/0 (2) CRR: 8 REQ: 7
Chennai Super Kings need 126 runs
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Innings Summary
Rajasthan Royals chose to bat, scoring 141-5. Riyan Parag's unbeaten 47 was notable. Tushar Deshpande took 2 wickets, Simarjeet Singh impressed with 3. CSK to chase.
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: RR 5 Down
Tushar Deshpande claims consecutive wickets as Shubham Dubey falls for a duck, caught by Shivam Dube at backward point off a deceptive slower delivery outside off.
Live Score RR 132/5 (19.3) CRR: 6.77
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Jurel Out
Dhruv Jurel departs after attempting a lofted shot, caught by Thakur at cover off Tushar Deshpande's delivery, scoring 28 runs with 1 four and 2 sixes.
Live Score RR 131/4 (19.1) CRR: 6.83
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: RR Struggling
Simarjeet Singh impresses with varied deliveries, inducing misses, as Riyan Parag struggles to connect, followed by a commendable effort despite conceding a boundary.
Live Score RR 114/3 (17.1) CRR: 6.64
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Out
Simarjeet Singh dismisses Samson caught by Gaikwad at mid-off for 15 runs off 19 balls, inducing a mistimed lofted shot, celebrating the breakthrough with a triumphant roar.
Live Score RR 91/3 (14.2) CRR: 6.35
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: RR Need Quick Runs
Theekshana continues to apply pressure with precise yorkers and variations, keeping the batsmen struggling to find boundaries, with the last one scored over four years ago.
Live Score RR 79/2 (13) CRR: 6.08
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Tight Over By Jadeja
Jadeja maintains control with his spin deliveries, restricting RR batsmen to singles with precise line and length bowling.
Live Score RR 68/2 (11) CRR: 6.18
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Poor Start For RR
Simarjeet Singh claims Buttler's wicket with a well-directed delivery, inducing a mistimed scoop shot caught by Tushar Deshpande at fine leg, marking his second dismissal of the RR openers.
Live ScoreRR 49/2 (8.1) CRR: 6
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Jaiswal Departs
Simarjeet Singh dismisses Jaiswal with a well-directed short delivery, inducing a mistimed pull shot resulting in a catch by Gaikwad at cover, ending Jaiswal's cameo innings.
Live Score RR 43/1 (6.2) CRR: 6.79
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: RR On Attack
Shardul Thakur's varying deliveries trouble Jaiswal, who manages boundaries but also faces challenges, while Buttler confidently takes a single.
Live Score RR 36/0 (5) CRR: 7.2
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Steady Start By RR
Maheesh Theekshana makes a composed start, conceding singles with his off-break deliveries to Buttler and Jaiswal.
Live Score RR 14/0 (3) CRR: 4.67
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: RR need good Start
Tushar Deshpande opens the attack with consistent short deliveries, Jaiswal and Buttler cautiously manage singles and twos.
Live Score RR 3/0 (1) CRR: 3
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Possible Impact Subs
Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj
Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Dew is not a factor, doesn't matter if we bat or ball first. The pitch will remain the same throughout the game. In these conditions you need to prepare mentally. We spoke about the areas we need to improve. You need to be in a good head space and deliver what's expected. We got the right balance, Rachin and I will open, Mitchell will bat at number 3. Theekshana comes in for Santner. Need to believe and back yourself. We want to win every game possible, you got to have the right mindset.
Sanju Samson: We would like to bat first. Looks like a decent wicket, don't expect any dew. Change of conditions and weather, got time to adapt to it. Need to give it all in this game. Need to stick to what has worked for us. Need to do our basic processes, just taking care of the controllables. Need to perform as a batsman, results have to go your way to feel happy. Jurel is back.
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2024: Toss Report
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.
RR vs CSK LIVE: Eyes On Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in scintillating form at Chepauk this year, boasting an impressive average of 99. His recent scores of 67* (58), 108* (60), 98 (54), and 62 (48) underline his dominance on this ground.
RR vs CSK LIVE: Man With Golden Arm - Tushar Deshpande
Tushar Deshpande has been exceptional in the death overs, securing seven wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 8.77. This marks a significant improvement from his economy rate of 12.88 in the previous year.
RR vs CSK LIVE: Eyes On Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson is on the brink of eclipsing his personal best IPL season record, needing just 14 runs to surpass his 2021 tally of 484 runs. With an impressive average of 67.29 and a formidable strike-rate of 163.54, he's already enjoying his most prolific season to date.
CSK vs RR LIVE Updates: Check Head To Head Record
CSK have won 15 and RR have won 13. But RR have won six out of the last 7 matches vs Chennai, including each of the last four.
CSK vs RR LIVE Score: Injury Woes For CSK
Chennai Super Kings will continue to miss Matheesha Pathirana and Deepak Chahar as they are out with hamstring injuries while Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman has returned home for national team duties.
CSK vs RR LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
RR Probable Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey/Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira/Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma [Impact Sub: Jos Buttler].
CSK Probable Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh [Impact Sub: Ajinkya Rahane/Sameer Rizvi]
LIVE CSK vs RR: Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Maheesh Theekshana
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Tanush Kotian, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Dhruv Jurel, Abid Mushtaq
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RR: CSK NEED A WIN
CSK need to win this contest in order to keep their qualifications hopes alive as KKR have already done it with a win yesterday night against the Mumbai Indians. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.