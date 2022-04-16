DC vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Score and Updates: RCB beat DC by 16 runs

16 April 2022, 23:08 PM RCB continue dominance over DC in IPL Post 17th IPL win vs Delhi side!

16 April 2022, 23:06 PM OUT! That's the end of Pant. He was going great guns but Siraj bowls this way outside off stump, Pant reaches out for it and connects from the lower end of the bat and it goes straight to Kohli at covers. DC 143/6 after 16.4 overs, need 47 runs in 20 balls

16 April 2022, 22:55 PM DC in DEEP trouble Delhi Capitals in DEEP trouble as they lose two quick wickets of Powell and Lalit Yadav. Pant skipper lone wolf in the middle for DC. DC- 127/5 (15.3 Overs), Pant 19 (12)

16 April 2022, 22:38 PM OUT! Pant smacks Hasaranga low and straight, the spinner touchs the ball on the way and it's the most unlucky dismissal one can get. Mitchell Marsh run out for 14 (24). DC- 112/3 (14 Overs), Pant 14 (9)

16 April 2022, 22:35 PM Warner GONE! Hasaranga STRIKES! David Warner LBW! DC in trouble now as they lose the only batter who was in form. Mitchell Marsh is currently struggling as he's 10 off 18 balls. RCB looking for another wicket. DC- 95/2 (12 Overs), March 10 (18)

16 April 2022, 22:30 PM DC going strong! Warner is playing a fantastic knock and he looks like a man on a mission. A fine fifty from him and he is still going from strength to strength. On the other end, Mitchell Marsh is struggling. DC 94/1 after 11.2 overs

16 April 2022, 21:56 PM SHAW GONE! Mohammed Siraj STRIKES as Prithvi Shaw departs for 16 (13) caught by Anuj Rawat bowled by Siraj. RCB get the breakthrough they were looking for. DC- 50/1 (5 Overs), Warner 32 (15)

16 April 2022, 21:46 PM DC start STRONG Delhi Capitals start strong with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw scoring 44 runs in four overs. RCB coming the game with a different approach as they change 4 bowlers in 4 overs. DC- 45/0 (4 Overs), Warner 27 (12) & Shaw 16 (12)

16 April 2022, 21:44 PM DC begin chase of 190 Delhi Capitals begin the chase of 190 runs with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell start the bowling for RCB. DC- 19/0 (2 Overs), Warner 8 (5) & Shaw 11 (7)

16 April 2022, 21:07 PM DC need 190 to win Wow, what a blistering knock from Dinesh Karthik. With wickets tumbling at regular intervals, it appeared as if RCB will run out of gas won't event reach 150 but DK came in and smashed 66 of 34 balls, hitting 5 sixes and fours each. Chase coming up in ten minutes.

16 April 2022, 20:44 PM Fifty for DK He is the new 360 as Dinesh Karthik slams DC bowlers all over the park. He is playing reverse scoops, down the ground and the cross-batted shots as wll and turning the game on its head. RCB go oast 150 mark as well. RCB 150/5 after 17.4 overs

16 April 2022, 20:36 PM RCB 102/5 after 14 overs Maxwell is gone. Dinesh Karthik is in. And RCB will be hoping that he plays through. 36 balls to go in the innings. RCB need to post something near to 180.

16 April 2022, 20:18 PM FIFTY for Maxwell! That's a fine knock from Glenn Maxwell, came in at a precarious situation and he has risen to the occasion and quickly taking his team out of trouble here. RCB 91/4 after 11 overs

16 April 2022, 20:09 PM 4,2,6,4,6,1 Maxwell launches counter attack vs Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner gets smashed for 23 runs. What a reply from Australian all-rounder under pressure. RCB 70/3 after 9 overs

16 April 2022, 19:41 PM Virat Kohli gone! Lalit Yadav's brilliant fielding display helps DC remove Virat Kohli. He was desperate for a single after playing dots after dots. And that resulted in a wicket. Kohli's bad form continues. RCB 42/3 after 7 overs

16 April 2022, 19:45 PM FAF GONE! Delhi Capitals capitalise early as RCB lose both their openers early, Faf Du Plessis came down the track smash Khaleel Ahmed over covers but get an edge and finds Axar Patel at deep point. RCB- 17/2 (3 Overs), Maxwell 4 (3) & Kohli 4 (3)

16 April 2022, 19:09 PM Teams: Mitchell Marsh comes in and and a surprising decision from DC that they drop Sarfaraz Khan. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

16 April 2022, 18:07 PM Toss News! Rishabh Pant wins toss and DC will bowl first