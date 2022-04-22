22 April 2022, 23:24 PM That's it! DC lose by 15 runs. But the game ended in a controversy as Pant questioned an umpiring rule. The first 3 balls of last over were hit for 3 back to back sixes by Rovman Powell. The third ball however appeared to be above the waist but the umpires did not call it a no ball. Pant was angry with the call and wanted the players to return if the no ball was not checked. Eventually things got settled but Powell could not connect the remaining 3 balls and DC lost by 15 runs. A good came of cricket ended with a touch of controversy.

22 April 2022, 23:19 PM Over number 19 a wicket maiden! Krishna bowls a splendid over and finished a brilliant spell 3 for 22 from 4 overs and bowls the important 19th over as wicket maiden. What a performance. DC need 36 off last 6 balls.

22 April 2022, 23:13 PM Going down to the wire! Powell has found his mojo back. Lalit and he brings the equation down to 36 off last 12 balls. Achievable, yes, but needs good hitting. Krishna to bowl the 19th.

22 April 2022, 22:50 PM Last 3 overs remaining! 51 required off 18 balls. Lalit Yadav in middle with Rovman Powell. Can DC pull this chase off?

22 April 2022, 22:42 PM Another one bites the dust! Chahal gets his first and removes Axar Patel. DC lose half of their side. RR on top here. Krishna and Chahal have brought back RR into the game after McCoy and Parag went for runs in two overs. DC 127/5 after 13 overs Delhi Capitals need 96 runs in 42 balls

22 April 2022, 22:32 PM DROPPED and then taken! Yuzvendra Chahal drops a simple catch. And it is a big miss as he drops Rishabh Pant. He was nowhere near the ball. Made a mess of it in the end. But two balls later, one more leading edge goes in air and this time Paddikal takes it. Pant goes. DC 124/4 after 11.4 overs, need 99 runs in 50 balls

22 April 2022, 22:22 PM OUT! Ashwin picks his second as Trent Boult takes a stunning catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw. He is gone for 37 made off 27 balls. DC 99/3 after 10 overs Need 124 runs in 60 balls

22 April 2022, 22:02 PM RR on top! Rajasthan Royals are currently at top as they have dismissed Sarfaraz Khan as well after picking up the wicket of Warner. Pant joins Shaw in the middle but both these power hitters are not getting the ball on the middle of the bat. DC 87/2 after 8.3 overs

22 April 2022, 21:51 PM WICKET! David Warner departs as DC lose their first wicket on chase. Prasidh Krishna with the wicket! Sarfaraz Khan comes to the crease now and has opened the account with a single. DC need a big and quick stand. DC 48/1 after 5 overs

22 April 2022, 21:26 PM Good start from DC in chase! Warner and Shaw open innings for Delhi Capitals and this is a good start. They are not looking to attack on every ball. It is important to have controlled aggression. The target is high but with wickets in hand and controlled aggression, this can be achieved as there are still runs on this track. DC 25/0 after 3 overs

22 April 2022, 20:57 PM RR post highest total of IPL 2022 Sanju Samson finished with unbeaten 46 and thanks to Buttler's marvellous knock, Rajasthan has posted the highest total of IPL 2022 which is 222/2. What an innings from England cricketer. DC bowlers went hopeless and fielders kept on dropping catches. The innings mentally tired them. Let's see how DC bat when they come back to begn chase.

22 April 2022, 20:25 PM Buttler ton! This knock cannot be described in words as Buttler show goes on and on. He has slammed the third ton of IPL 2022 and the whole of RR dug out rises to give a standing ovation. What a knock already and he is still not finished. RR 160/1 after 16.2 overs

22 April 2022, 20:12 PM SIX! Shardul Thakur has just been slammed for a 107m six by Buttler. It was a baseball-like slog as he sends the ball to the top-most tier of the stands on the leg side. What a hit! He has reached the fifty as well. What a form this beast of a batter is. RR 87/0 after 10 overs

22 April 2022, 19:58 PM Buttler show begins! Jos Buttler and Devdutt Paddikal are now beginning to open up after a sedate start. Buttler, especially, is looking set and raring to go big. Kuldeep vs Buttler will be an exciting contest. RR 74/0 after 8.3 overs

22 April 2022, 19:45 PM Buttler, Paddikal go slow! DC bowlers operating nicely here, keeping the batters in control. Buttler will soon look to launch an attack as it is tough to curtail him for long. RR 29/0 after 5 overs

22 April 2022, 19:03 PM RR off to slow start Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur open bowling for DC and they are keeping things tight. Lalit Yadav introduced in the third over. Buttler and Paddikal kept quiet so far. DC 11/0 after 2.4 overs

22 April 2022, 19:06 PM Key numbers to look at before DC vs RR game - Warner and Shaw have put on 4 back-t-back fifty-plus stands in IPL 2022 - No team has hit as many sixes as Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 - Shaw has an average of just 18.29 in seven innings against Rajasthan Royals

22 April 2022, 19:05 PM DC vs RR Teams: RR are also unchanged! Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

22 April 2022, 19:01 PM Toss News! DC win toss and opt to bowl. DC are unchanged!

22 April 2022, 18:09 PM Big News Ponting will miss DC vs RR clasg. After six members fell prey to the virus in the last week, another case has emerged, and this time not in the squad but among the family members of Ricky Ponting. Read more here