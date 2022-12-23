LIVE Updates | Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Retained & Released Players List: The event begins
Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2023 Mini Auction Check Team wise Retained & Released Players Names List:
Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2023 Auction LIVE: Delhi Capitals will have their task cut out when they take the field in IPL 2023. The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals have never won an IPL trophy in the last 12 editions and this year they will have another chance to make small changes to their squad in order to build a strong team for IPL 2023. Come December 23, the Delhi Capitals think tank will sit at the auction table in Kochi to finalise their squad for the next edition.
The Delhi Capitals released four players ahead of the auction. The names are all-rounder Shardul Thakur (who has been traded), Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh while Aman Khan has been traded in from Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR).
The remaining purse with Delhi Capitals is Rs 19.45 crore and their overseas slot is only two. Chances are high that DC may go for the likes of Sam Curran and Jason Holder, who are quality all-rounders. They need a solid pace bowling all-rounder in their ranks after losing Marcus Stoinis ahead of IPL auction 2022.
DC will also be on a look out for a solid domestic talent. They have Rs 19.45 crore in the bag and can take part in a bidding war if they really want one particular player in their team.
Delhi Capitals are owned by GMR Group and JSW Group. As per Forbes, Delhi Capitals are valued at $ 1.035 billion.
DC retained squad: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal
DC released players: Shardul Thakur (traded), Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh
Trade Ins: Aman Khan (from KKR)
IPL Auction 2023: The auction for the next set is to begin soon
Delhi Capitals have not acquired any player, while the representatives of the teams will look forward to acquiring the players of choice in the next set.
IPL Auction 2023: The event starts
The event of the IPL auction has started in Kochi, with 407 players competing for 87 slots. It is to be noted that the representatives are present at the auction to acquire the players for their respective teams.
DC IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals shared the picture of chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal and Assistant coach Ajit Agarkar via their official Twitter handle.
Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal and Assistant coach Ajit Agarkar have made their way to the #IPL2023Auction venue
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 23, 2022
IPL Mini Auction 2023: Rilee Rossouw goes unsold
With the auction proceeding ahead, multiple players like Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, and others have been acquired by different teams, while Rilee Rossouw remained unsold.
DC IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi arrives at the IPL auction venue
Our co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi (Chairman GMR Group) has arrived at the #TATAIPLAuction venue
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 23, 2022
IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals' released players list
Delhi Capitals has released most of their domestic players from the previous squad. The names included Shardul Thakur (traded), Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, and Mandeep Singh. At the same time, they brought in Aman Khan from KKR's squad.
IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals' retained players list
Delhi Capitals has retained quite a few players; Here's a list of the retained squad of the Rishabh Pant led side:
Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal
DC IPL Auction 2023: Check the slots available with Delhi Capitals
The Rishabh Pant led squad has got 5 slots for players in their team. Out of these slots, two of the places are reserved for overseas players. These slots will probably be filled with batsmen to strengthen their batting lineup.
IPL 2023 Auction: Take a look at Delhi Capitals' remaining purse:
Delhi Capitals have Rs 19.45 crore remaining in their purse. With this amount of money, the Rishabh Pant-led team might look forward to getting some domestic players in their squad. However, they are also eyeing a few prominent international players for their squad.
IPL 2023 auction: Check Updated squad of Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals
You can check updated squad list of Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, as they look to return to Playoffs stage in IPL 2023.
Here, we will cover all the updates related to Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. Watch this space as we begin our build up the mini auction which is being held in Kochi.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2023 Mini auction.
