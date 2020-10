DC vs CSK Live Score Updates, IPL 2020 Match 34: MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to bat

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 34 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Today, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Delhi-based franchise is standing at the second spot in the standings in the ongoing season of the lucrative T20 tournament with six victories from eight matches.CSK, on the other hand, are occupying the sixth place with three wins from eight matches.

Both the teams will come into the clash after registering wins in their previous match.While CSK had swept aside David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in their last game, Delhi Capitals sealed a 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

The two teams have met each other in a total of 22 matches, with Chennai emerging victorious on 15 occasions and Delhi sealing win in seven of those encounters.In the previous encounter between the two sides, Delhi Capitals outclassed the MS Dhoni-led side by 44 runs at the Dubai International Stadium in September.

DC will look to clinch yet another win in the two sides' second fixture of the IPL 2020.CSK, meanwhile, will be keen to settle the scores against the Shreyas Iyer-led team and deny them move to the top of the points table.

Here are the live updates: