DC vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bat

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Qualifier 2 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Today, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will face David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals are heading into the clash on the back of a 57-run defeat at the hands of Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

SRH, on the other hand, swept aside Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on Friday to move into the Qualifier 2 of the lucrative T20 tournament.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, the Hyderabad franchise holds a decent edge over Delhi going into the crucial clash. The two sides have met each other in a total of 17 matches so far, with SRH clinching wins on 11 occasions in contract to DC's six victories.

In fact, the Sunrisers have also won both the league stage fixtures against the Delhi Capitals. The Warner-led team swept aside Delhi by 15 runs in Abu Dhabi on September 29 before the skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha notched up a half-century each and Rashid Khan bagged an economical three-wicket haul to help SRH thrash DC by 88 runs in the second match between the two sides of the season.

Here are the live updates: