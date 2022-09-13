NewsCricket
ENGLAND LEGENDS 2022

Follow LIVE score and updates of the England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match no.5 here

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

ENG-L vs SL-L cricket Highlights Road Safety World Series 2022: Sri Lanka Legends beat England Legends by 7 wickets
LIVE Blog

Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends will face off against Chris Tremlett-led England Legends in Match No. 5 of the Road Safety World Series Season 2 at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday (September 13). SL Legends had one their opening match of RSWS on Sunday (September 11) thanks to Tillakaratne Dilshan’s brilliant century against Australia Legends.

England will begin their campaign in the series on Tuesday and will bank on big hitters like Phil Mustard and Dmitri Mascarenhas to power Tremlett’s side in the opening fixture. Sri Lankan side is studded with World Cup winners like Chaminda Vaas and Nuwan Kulasekara, who won the 1996 World Cup and 2014 T20 World Cup respectively.

For Sri Lanka, apart from skipper, Dilshan Munaweera also scored 95 not out as they piled up a massive 218/1 after batting first. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 180 with Nathan Reardon top-scoring with 46 off 19 balls. Kulasekara was pick of the Lankan bowlers, claiming 4/36 while Jeevan Mendis scalped 2/14.

ENG-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Match No. 5 Predicted 11

England Legends: Nick Compton, Darren Maddy, Mal Loye, J Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Dmitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Jade Dernbach, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett (c)

Sri Lanka Legends: Chamara Silva, Chaminda Vaas, Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), A Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Chaturanga de Silva, HIA Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara

13 September 2022
22:51 PM

That is it from the live coverage of today's Road Safety World Series match. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned to Zee News.

22:49 PM

Sri Lanka Legends beat England Legends by 7 wickets

Riding on a superb bowling performance by Sanath Jayasuriya, who took a 4-wicket haul, Sri Lanka Legends thrashed England Legends by 7 wickets to continue their winning run in the Road Safety World Series 2022.

 

21:12 PM

Sri Lanka Legends need 42 runs in 68 balls - England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Live Cricket Score

S Parry removes Sri Lanka Legends captain Tillakaratne Dilshan. Upul Taranga and Dilshan Munaweera is at the crease for SL L.

21:07 PM
20:46 PM

ENGL 78 (19)  CRR: 4.11 - England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends - Live Cricket Score

Innings Break

Four England Legends batsmen could only score in two digits. Nuwan Kulasekara and Chaturanga de Silva picked two wickets each while Jeevan Mendis and Isuru Udana picked one wicket each. The Star of the night was Sanath Jayasuriya.

20:08 PM

Sanath Jayasuriya on a roll - England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Cricket Score

Four wicket haul for Sri Lankan legend as he finishes with just three runs in four overs. Chaturanga de Silva and Jeevan Mendis also chipped in with one wicket each.

ENGL 60/7 (16.2)  CRR: 3.67

 

20:07 PM
19:31 PM

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score

ENGL 25/1 (6)  CRR: 4.17

Ian Bell (8), Mal Loye (0)

Isuru Udana (5/1)

England are off to a decent start with Ian Bell while Isuru Udana has picked the wicket of wicket-keeper batsman Phil Mustard.

19:31 PM
19:28 PM

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis

England Legends: Mal Loye, Ian Bell(c), Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard(w), Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Stuart Meaker

19:22 PM

Toss Report

Sri Lanka Legend win toss, opt to field first against England Legend in the fifth match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at the Green Park, Kanpur on Tuesday. 

18:25 PM

Toss Delayed

Toss has been delayed.

18:14 PM

Full Squads

England Legends Squad: Nick Compton, Mal Loye, Ian Bell(c), Tim Ambrose, Phil Mustard(w), Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Darren Stevens, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Darren Maddy, James Tindall

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Dilshan Munaweera, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe

18:12 PM

Sri Lanka are coming into this game after a big win in the last game!

18:11 PM

Hello and welcome to yet another live blog of Road Saftety World Series 2022 match between England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match on Tuesday.

