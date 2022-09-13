ENG-L vs SL-L cricket match live score and updates Road Safety World Series 2022: Sanath Jayasuriya picks 4-wicket haul, England Legends all-out for 78

Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends will face off against Chris Tremlett-led England Legends in Match No. 5 of the Road Safety World Series Season 2 at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Tuesday (September 13). SL Legends had one their opening match of RSWS on Sunday (September 11) thanks to Tillakaratne Dilshan’s brilliant century against Australia Legends.

England will begin their campaign in the series on Tuesday and will bank on big hitters like Phil Mustard and Dmitri Mascarenhas to power Tremlett’s side in the opening fixture. Sri Lankan side is studded with World Cup winners like Chaminda Vaas and Nuwan Kulasekara, who won the 1996 World Cup and 2014 T20 World Cup respectively.

For Sri Lanka, apart from skipper, Dilshan Munaweera also scored 95 not out as they piled up a massive 218/1 after batting first. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 180 with Nathan Reardon top-scoring with 46 off 19 balls. Kulasekara was pick of the Lankan bowlers, claiming 4/36 while Jeevan Mendis scalped 2/14.

ENG-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Match No. 5 Predicted 11

England Legends: Nick Compton, Darren Maddy, Mal Loye, J Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Dmitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Jade Dernbach, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett (c)

Sri Lanka Legends: Chamara Silva, Chaminda Vaas, Dilshan Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), A Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Chaturanga de Silva, HIA Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara