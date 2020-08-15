हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England vs Pakistan second Test Day 3 live score, news from Ageas Bowl, Southamptom

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah will resume Pakistan's first-innings at their respective scores of 60 and one.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 15:18
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Having reduced Pakistan to 223 for nine, England will look to bundle out the visitors as early as possible and put a good first-innings total when they head into the third day of the second Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Saturday.



On Friday, the start of the play was interruted due to a little bit of drizzle before the game was resumed at around 5:00 p.m IST.

Babar Azam fell short of a half-century after being caught for 47 behind the wicket by Jos Buttler on a Stuart Broad delivery in the 64th over. 

Subsequently, Yasir Shah (five), Shaheen Shah Afridi (0), Mohammad Abbas (2) fell cheaply.Rizwan then brought up a half-century to take Pakistan past 200-run mark before bad light forced early stumps.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will head into the third day aiming to come up with a good bowling performance and wrap up England's first-innings as quickly as possible.

Here are the live updates:

 

 

 

