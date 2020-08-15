England vs Pakistan second Test Day 3 live score, news from Ageas Bowl, Southamptom

Having reduced Pakistan to 223 for nine, England will look to bundle out the visitors as early as possible and put a good first-innings total when they head into the third day of the second Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah will resume Pakistan's first-innings at their respective scores of 60 and one.

On Friday, the start of the play was interruted due to a little bit of drizzle before the game was resumed at around 5:00 p.m IST.

Babar Azam fell short of a half-century after being caught for 47 behind the wicket by Jos Buttler on a Stuart Broad delivery in the 64th over.

Subsequently, Yasir Shah (five), Shaheen Shah Afridi (0), Mohammad Abbas (2) fell cheaply.Rizwan then brought up a half-century to take Pakistan past 200-run mark before bad light forced early stumps.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will head into the third day aiming to come up with a good bowling performance and wrap up England's first-innings as quickly as possible.

Here are the live updates: