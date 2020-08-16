England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Bad light interrupts play

Having reduced Pakistan to 223 for nine, England will look to bundle out the visitors as early as possible and put a good first-innings total when they head into the fourth day of the second Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Sunday.

On Saturday, the third day of the crucial ongoing Test match between England and Pakistan was washed out due to incessant rain.

Not even a single delivery was possible on Day 3, with players of the two teams being forced to remain in their respective dressing rooms.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah will resume Pakistan's first-innings today at their respective scores of 60 and one.

Earlier, Babar Azam fell short of a half-century after being caught for 47 behind the wicket on a Stuart Broad delivery, while Yasir Shah (five), Shaheen Shah Afridi (0), Mohammad Abbas (2) fell cheaply.Rizwan then brought up a half-century to take Pakistan past 200-run mark before bad light forced early stumps.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will head into the third day aiming to come up with a good bowling performance and wrap up England's first-innings as quickly as possible.

Here are the live updates: