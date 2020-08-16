हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Bad light interrupts play

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah will resume Pakistan's first-innings today at their respective scores of 60 and one.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 16, 2020 - 16:37
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Having reduced Pakistan to 223 for nine, England will look to bundle out the visitors as early as possible and put a good first-innings total when they head into the fourth day of the second Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Sunday.

On Saturday, the third day of the crucial ongoing Test match between England and Pakistan was washed out due to incessant rain.

Not even a single delivery was possible on Day 3, with players of the two teams being forced to remain in their respective dressing rooms.

Earlier, Babar Azam fell short of a half-century after being caught for 47 behind the wicket on a Stuart Broad delivery, while Yasir Shah (five), Shaheen Shah Afridi (0), Mohammad Abbas (2) fell cheaply.Rizwan then brought up a half-century to take Pakistan past 200-run mark before bad light forced early stumps.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will head into the third day aiming to come up with a good bowling performance and wrap up England's first-innings as quickly as possible.

Here are the live updates:

 

16 August 2020, 16:20 PM

Zak Crawley is the new batsman in for England!

16 August 2020, 16:16 PM

WICKET!! Shaheen Shah Afridi gave breakthrough to Pakistan as early as in the very first over. Rory Burns fell for duck after being caught by Asad Shafiq at second slip on the fourth ball of the first over. England 0/1 (1 overs)

16 August 2020, 16:14 PM

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have walked down the crease to begin England's innings. Shaheen Shah Afridi to open the attack for Pakistan.
 

16 August 2020, 15:58 PM

England have bundled out Pakistan for 236 in their first-innings after Mohammad Rizwan (72) was caught by Zak Crawley at cover-point on a Stuart Broad delivery in the 92nd over.Pakistan 236 (91.2 overs)

16 August 2020, 15:35 PM

Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah have walked down the crease to resume Pakistan's innings. James Anderson to open the proceedings for England.

16 August 2020, 15:20 PM

The fourth day of second England vs Pakistan Test to begin shortly!

