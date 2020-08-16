England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Bad light interrupts play

16 August 2020, 16:20 PM
Zak Crawley is the new batsman in for England!
16 August 2020, 16:16 PM
WICKET!! Shaheen Shah Afridi gave breakthrough to Pakistan as early as in the very first over. Rory Burns fell for duck after being caught by Asad Shafiq at second slip on the fourth ball of the first over. England 0/1 (1 overs)
16 August 2020, 16:14 PM
Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have walked down the crease to begin England's innings. Shaheen Shah Afridi to open the attack for Pakistan.
16 August 2020, 15:58 PM
England have bundled out Pakistan for 236 in their first-innings after Mohammad Rizwan (72) was caught by Zak Crawley at cover-point on a Stuart Broad delivery in the 92nd over.Pakistan 236 (91.2 overs)
16 August 2020, 15:35 PM
Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah have walked down the crease to resume Pakistan's innings. James Anderson to open the proceedings for England.
16 August 2020, 15:20 PM
The fourth day of second England vs Pakistan Test to begin shortly!