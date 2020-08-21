हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

England took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series after winning the opening Test against Pakistan by three wickets at Old Trafford in Manchester, while the second match between the two sides ended in a draw.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 21, 2020 - 15:32
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

England will look to clinch the three-match Test series against Pakistan, while the visitors will aim to settle for a draw when the two sides head into the third and final match at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Friday.

England took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series after winning the opening Test against Pakistan by three wickets in Manchester. The second Test between the two sides ended in a draw after only two innings were possible across five days due to rain and bad weather.

Heading into the final Test, the host will look to replicate a similar kind of performance as they displayed in the opening match and clinch the series by 2-0.Pakistan,on the other hand, will eye to rebound strongly and come up with a solid performance with both bat and bowl to end the series on a high note.

After more than three days of the second Test were lost due to rain and bad weather, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) had agreed to revised play timings for third Test to accomodate for poor weather.

The flexible approach will enable the prospect of making up time for inclement weather during the first session of subsequent days rather than at the end of the day.

Here are the live updates:

21 August 2020, 15:32 PM

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have walked down the crease to begin England's first-innings.Shaheen Shah Afridi to open the attack for Pakistan.

21 August 2020, 15:30 PM

Lineups:

England Playing XI: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes,Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah

21 August 2020, 15:05 PM

The covers are coming off at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton after it started raining just before the tos. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and his England counterpart Joe Root stood out in the middle waiting for the umpires.

21 August 2020, 15:04 PM

One minute to go for the toss in the England vs Pakistan third Test and it has started raining in Southampton.

  • 29,05,823Confirmed
  • 54,849Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

