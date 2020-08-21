England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

England will look to clinch the three-match Test series against Pakistan, while the visitors will aim to settle for a draw when the two sides head into the third and final match at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Friday.

England took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series after winning the opening Test against Pakistan by three wickets in Manchester. The second Test between the two sides ended in a draw after only two innings were possible across five days due to rain and bad weather.

Heading into the final Test, the host will look to replicate a similar kind of performance as they displayed in the opening match and clinch the series by 2-0.Pakistan,on the other hand, will eye to rebound strongly and come up with a solid performance with both bat and bowl to end the series on a high note.

After more than three days of the second Test were lost due to rain and bad weather, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) had agreed to revised play timings for third Test to accomodate for poor weather.

The flexible approach will enable the prospect of making up time for inclement weather during the first session of subsequent days rather than at the end of the day.

Here are the live updates: