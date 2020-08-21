England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

21 August 2020, 15:32 PM
Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have walked down the crease to begin England's first-innings.Shaheen Shah Afridi to open the attack for Pakistan.
21 August 2020, 15:30 PM
Lineups:
England Playing XI: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes,Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah
21 August 2020, 15:05 PM
The covers are coming off at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton after it started raining just before the tos. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali and his England counterpart Joe Root stood out in the middle waiting for the umpires.
21 August 2020, 15:04 PM
One minute to go for the toss in the England vs Pakistan third Test and it has started raining in Southampton.