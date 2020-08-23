हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Asad Shafiq departs before rain stops play

England, on the other hand, will look to bundle out the Pakistan as early as possible in their first-innings and enforce follow-on.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 15:47
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Having reduced Pakistan to 24 for three in their first-innings, the visitors will rely on skipper Azhar Ali and rest of the squad to take them out of the trouble against England on the third day of the series-deciding third and final Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Sunday.

Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq will resume Pakistan's innings at their respective scores of four and 0.

At the end of the second day's play, the Azhar Ali-led side was trailing England by 559 runs in their first-innings.

In reply to England's first-innings score of 583 for eight, Pakistan openers Shan Masood (4) and Abid Ali (1) and Babar Azam (11) all fell victim of James Anderson's deliveries.

Earlier, Zak Crawley (267) pulled back a double century, while Jos Buttler smashed his second Test ton and career-best score of 152 to help England post a mammoth total of 583 for eight declared in their first-innings.

Here are the live updates:

23 August 2020, 15:45 PM

The play on Day 3 of third England vs Pakistan Test has stopped due to rain.

23 August 2020, 15:45 PM

WICKET!! Asad Shafiq departed cheaply for five runs after being caught by Joe Root at slip on a James Anderson delivery in the 13th over. Pakistan have nos lost fourth wicket in their first-innings. Pakistan 30/4 (12.5 overs)

23 August 2020, 15:31 PM

Asad Shafiq and Azharl Ali have walked down the crease to resume Pakistan's first-innings.James Anderson to complete his over for England.

23 August 2020, 15:24 PM

The third day of the third England vs Pakistan Test will begin shortly!

