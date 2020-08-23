England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Asad Shafiq departs before rain stops play

23 August 2020, 15:45 PM
The play on Day 3 of third England vs Pakistan Test has stopped due to rain.
WICKET!! Asad Shafiq departed cheaply for five runs after being caught by Joe Root at slip on a James Anderson delivery in the 13th over. Pakistan have nos lost fourth wicket in their first-innings. Pakistan 30/4 (12.5 overs)
23 August 2020, 15:31 PM
Asad Shafiq and Azharl Ali have walked down the crease to resume Pakistan's first-innings.James Anderson to complete his over for England.
23 August 2020, 15:24 PM
The third day of the third England vs Pakistan Test will begin shortly!