England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Asad Shafiq departs before rain stops play

Having reduced Pakistan to 24 for three in their first-innings, the visitors will rely on skipper Azhar Ali and rest of the squad to take them out of the trouble against England on the third day of the series-deciding third and final Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom on Sunday.

Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq will resume Pakistan's innings at their respective scores of four and 0.

England, on the other hand, will look to bundle out the Pakistan as early as possible in their first-innings and enforce follow-on.

At the end of the second day's play, the Azhar Ali-led side was trailing England by 559 runs in their first-innings.

In reply to England's first-innings score of 583 for eight, Pakistan openers Shan Masood (4) and Abid Ali (1) and Babar Azam (11) all fell victim of James Anderson's deliveries.

Earlier, Zak Crawley (267) pulled back a double century, while Jos Buttler smashed his second Test ton and career-best score of 152 to help England post a mammoth total of 583 for eight declared in their first-innings.

