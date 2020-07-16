England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

Having won the opening Test against England in Southampton, West Indies will look to continue their momentum and seal the three-match series with a game to spare when they head into the second Test against the Joe Root-led side at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester.

The Caribbean side took a 1-0 lead in the ongoing Test series against England by clinching a four-wicket win in the first match at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton which ended on July 12.

Chasing a mere target of 200 runs to win, Jermain Blackwood not only hammered a calm and composed knock off 95 runs but also stitched crucial partnerships of 73 and 68 runs with Roston Chase (37) and Shane Dowrich (20), respectively to help the Caribbean side cross the mark.

Earlier during that match, Shannon Gabriel proved to be tormentor-in-chief for the Caribbean side as he finished with brilliant figures of five for 75, while Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets each to help West Indies bundle out the hosts for 313 runs in their second innings.

Kraigg Brathwaite (65) and Shane Dowrich (61) notched up half-century each in the first innings to help the Caribbean side post 318 in in reply to England's first-inning score of 204.

England, on the other hand, will look to rebound strongly and come up with a much better performance in the second Test in order to stay alive in the series.

As far as weather is concerned, the next few days expected to remain cloudy in Manchester with frequent spells of rains.

