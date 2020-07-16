England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

16 July 2020, 16:04 PM
UPDATE: The rain has stopped in Manchester. The toss for the clash will now take place at 4:30 p.m IST (12 pm GMT), which means the match will begin at 5 p.m IST. It will be a short one hour session, with lunch taking place at 6 pm IST.
We will get under way at 12.30!
Toss at 12pm.
16 July 2020, 15:35 PM
Meanwhile, regular captain Joe Root has returned to lead the England side in the second Test. He missed the opening Test in order to attend the birth of his second child and all-rounder Ben Stokes led the team in his absence.
England's returning captain Joe Root had favourable things to say about the Old Trafford pitch for the second #ENGvWI Test.
16 July 2020, 15:23 PM
The toss has been delayed due to rain.
16 July 2020, 15:20 PM
The first day of the second Test will begin shortly!