England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Play delayed due to rain

At stumps of Day 3 on Sunday, Kraigg Brathwaite (2) and Shai Hope (4) were unbeaten at the crease--with the Caribbean side still needing 389 runs to win.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 27, 2020 - 15:38
Comments
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Having reduced West Indies to 10 for two in their second-innings on the third day, England will look to bundle out the Caribbean side as quickly as possible in the final Test and clinch the three-match series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Monday.

West Indies, on the other hand, need to come up with a terrific batting performance in order to chase down the huge target of 399 runs and seal the three-match Test series.

At stumps of Day 3 on Sunday, Kraigg Brathwaite (2) and Shai Hope (4) were unbeaten at the crease--with the Caribbean side still needing 389 runs to win.(Also Read: England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 3: As it happened)

Earlier, opener Rory Burns (90 runs) and Dom Sibley (56) and skipper Joe Root (68 not out) all shone with the bat as England declared their second innings at 226 for two to set a huge target for the Caribbean side.

The hosts had earlier bundled out West Indies for 197 in reply to their first-innings' score of 369.

Here are the live updates:

 

 

27 July 2020, 15:36 PM

The start of play on the fourth day has been delayed by rain.

 

27 July 2020, 15:21 PM

Notably, Stuart Broad is just one wicket shy of becoming the seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets.

 

 

27 July 2020, 15:18 PM

The fourth day of third England vs West Indies Test will begin shortly!

