England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Play delayed due to rain

27 July 2020, 15:36 PM
The start of play on the fourth day has been delayed by rain.
Start of play on day four in Manchester has been delayed by rain #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/jMCFwlAl9z
— ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2020
27 July 2020, 15:21 PM
Notably, Stuart Broad is just one wicket shy of becoming the seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets.
Stuart Broad is just one wicket shy of becoming the seventh bowler to 500 Test wickets
Can you name all the bowlers to have achieved the milestone to date? pic.twitter.com/93iavDAUMd
— ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2020
27 July 2020, 15:18 PM
The fourth day of third England vs West Indies Test will begin shortly!