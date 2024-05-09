Highlights | GT vs CSK Cricket Score IPL 2024: GT Beat CSK By 35 Runs
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (GT vs CSK Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Mohit Sharma was the star of the 2nd innings for GT.
Trending Photos
Highlights Score GT vs CSK In IPL 2024: In a high-scoring encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans clinch a dominant victory over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024. Sai Sudharsan's explosive 103 and Shubman Gill's brilliant 104 propel Gujarat to a commanding total of 231/3. Despite a valiant effort from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56), CSK falls short, managing 196/8. Mohit Sharma's crucial wickets and disciplined bowling support Gujarat's cause. Earlier, CSK's decision to bowl first backfires as Gujarat's batsmen capitalize on favorable conditions. The partnership between Sudharsan and Gill lays a solid foundation for the Titans, securing a formidable target. Despite some resistance from CSK's lower order, Gujarat's total proves insurmountable. This victory further strengthens Gujarat's position in the IPL standings, underlining their dominance in the tournament.
Follow Highlights Updates From Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 Match Here.
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Shivam Due Departs
Mohit Sharma dismisses Shivam Dube with a waist-high full toss as Dube miscues his slog, caught comfortably by Noor Ahmad at deep midwicket, departing for 21 runs including 2 fours and 1 six.
Live Score CSK 166/6 (16.5) CRR: 9.86 REQ: 20.84
Chennai Super Kings need 66 runs in 19 balls
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Moeen Ali Departs
Mohit Sharma's delivery induces a miscued slog from Moeen Ali, resulting in a catch by Noor Ahmad in the deep, despite a slight fumble, dismissing Moeen for 56 runs with 4 fours and 4 sixes.
Live Score CSK 135/5 (14.4) CRR: 9.2 REQ: 18.19
Chennai Super Kings need 97 runs in 32 balls
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: CSK 4 Down
Mohit Sharma strikes with a well-disguised slower ball, inducing Mitchell to miscue a lofted shot, resulting in a crucial wicket as Shahrukh Khan takes a commendable running catch, breaking a dangerous partnership for KKR.
Live Score CSK 119/4 (12.2) CRR: 9.65 REQ: 14.74
Chennai Super Kings need 113 runs in 46 balls
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: CSK Need Quick Runs
Rashid Khan restricts the batsmen to singles and a leg bye, mixing up his deliveries well, while Mitchell reaches a fifty with a well-timed pull shot, showcasing his improved form for KKR.
Live Score CSK 86/3 (10) CRR: 8.6 REQ: 14.6
Chennai Super Kings need 146 runs in 60 balls
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Kartik Tyagi Into The Attack
Tyagi's over saw Moeen Ali score 7 runs, including a four and a wide, while Mitchell scored 1 run off a toe-ended shot.
Live Score CSK 43/3 (6) CRR: 7.17 REQ: 13.5
Chennai Super Kings need 189 runs in 84 balls
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: CSK In Deep Trouble
Umesh Yadav claims Gaikwad's wicket for a duck as he edges one to Rashid Khan, potentially shifting the game's momentum in the favor of the bowling side.
Live Score CSK 10/3 (2.5) CRR: 3.53 REQ: 12.93
Chennai Super Kings need 222 runs
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Poor Start For CSK
GT's Warrier gets Rahane caught by Tewatia with a great stretching catch, while CSK's Miller executes a stunning underarm direct hit to run out Ravindra, giving CSK an early breakthrough.
Live Score CSK 2/1 (1) CRR: 2 REQ: 12.11
Chennai Super Kings need 230 runs
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: GT Fail To Finish On High
Miller struggles to find his timing as Simarjeet Singh returns to the attack, toe-ending multiple shots, surviving a dropped catch, and being run out, with Shahrukh Khan also contributing with a mishit towards mid-on.
Live Score GT 231/3 (20) CRR: 11.55
Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: GT Lose Both Openers
Tushar Deshpande strikes twice, dismissing Sai Sudharsan caught by Shivam Dube at extra-cover for 103 runs and Shubman Gill caught by Jadeja at deep mid-wicket for 104 runs, ending their outstanding innings for GT.
Live Score GT 213/2 (18) CRR: 11.83
Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: GT On Top
Shardul Thakur's over sees Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan struggling to find boundaries, with Gill surviving an LBW appeal and Dhoni's quick reflexes preventing extra runs, while Pritam Roy questions if Gujarat Titans can surpass SRH's record score tonight.
Live Score GT 196/0 (16) CRR: 12.25
Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Gill Near Century
Shubman Gill showcases his power-hitting prowess, smashing two sixes off Mitchell's deliveries, with a dropped catch adding drama, as GT builds momentum in the match.
Live Score GT 179/0 (14) CRR: 12.79
Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Fifty For Gill
Simarjeet Singh witnesses Shubman Gill's fifty celebration with a top-edged six over fine leg, mirroring Sudharsan's earlier feat, as both GT openers enjoy their time on the pitch.
Live Score GT 117/0 (10.3) CRR: 11.14
Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: GT Dominate Powerplay
Simarjeet Singh's over sees Shubman Gill hitting a six with a baseball-style swing, while the opening pairs for GT this IPL season are compared, showcasing Gill's partnerships with different partners.
Live Score GT 62/0 (6.1)
Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: GT Need Good Start
Santner's opening over sees GT's Shubman Gill hitting a six and a four, totaling 14 runs, amidst chants favoring CSK.
Live Score GT 16/0 (1.4) CRR: 9.6
Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Possible Impact Subs
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav
Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Shubman Gill: Would have bowled first as well, looks a good wicket. There's 1 percent chance of qualifying, so we are going to try hard for that. The mood is like any other match, we as a team believe in doing the best we can. Will be a good surface to bat on. Will score runs and try to restrict them. Wade comes in for Saha who has a niggle. In order to get the team combination right, Kartik Tyagi makes his debut, he comes in for Joshua Little.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket to be honest. It's been a chasing ground, so we will look to chase. Pretty much similar to Chennai. We didn't like the red soil wicket much. Pretty relaxed. You tend to lose many games in IPL, you got to back everyone and make sure everyone is in a good head space. We had injuries in between, but happy now. Rachin Ravindra comes in for Gleeson.
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Titans' Downfall - Glaring Issues Across All Departments
Gujarat Titans' struggles were exacerbated by glaring issues across all facets of the game, from batting collapses to bowling inconsistencies, highlighting the team's need for a comprehensive overhaul.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Titans' Uphill Battle - One Win in Five Matches
With just one win in their last five matches, Gujarat Titans faced an uphill battle to salvage their IPL 2024 campaign, grappling with form inconsistencies and leadership challenges.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: CSK's Defensive Masterclass - Instilling Confidence
CSK's ability to defend modest totals, exemplified by their successful defense of 167 runs against Punjab Kings, instilled confidence in the team and showcased their resilience under pressure.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Playoff Pursuit - CSK's Determination
CSK's relentless pursuit of a playoff berth was evident in their strategic approach and on-field execution, with each game crucial in their quest to secure a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Spin Trio Brilliance - CSK's Key to Success
CSK's spin trio comprising Jadeja, Santner, and Ali played a pivotal role in dictating the tempo of matches, with their combined prowess proving to be a formidable weapon in the team's arsenal.
GT vs CSK Live IPL 2024: Toss Report
CSK win toss and opt to field first against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Bowling Arsenal Boost - Simarjeet Singh's Impact
The addition of Simarjeet Singh injected vitality into CSK's bowling lineup, providing much-needed depth and firepower, as demonstrated by his impactful debut performance against Punjab Kings.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Titans' Struggle - Gill Under Pressure
Gujarat Titans faced a challenging season, with captain Shubman Gill under immense pressure to revive the team's fortunes amidst a string of disappointing performances and leadership scrutiny.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Gaikwad's Heroics - CSK's Batting Backbone
Ruturaj Gaikwad's stellar form remained pivotal for CSK as the captain led from the front, anchoring the batting lineup with consistent performances throughout the IPL 2024 season.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Injury Woes - CSK's Bowling Dilemma
Despite missing key bowlers like Chahar and Rahman, Chennai Super Kings showcased resilience, relying on spin maestro Ravindra Jadeja to lead the bowling attack against Gujarat Titans.
CSK vs GT LIVE: CSK's Probable Playing 11
CSK Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande
GT Vs CSK LIVE Updates: Injury Woes In CSK Camp?
CSK faces a challenge with several players unavailable for the remainder of the season. Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, and Matheesha Pathirana are sidelined due to injuries and national team commitments.
Gujarat Vs Chennai IPL LIVE: Check Head To Head Record
When it comes to head to head record, it is difficult to pick a dominant side as both teams have played each other 6 times, winning 3 matches apiece.
LIVE Updates GT vs CSK: Check Dream11 Prediction
Huge game today for Gujarat Titans as they look to stay afloat with a win today. A defeat will end their campaign. But who will be the players who can help you win today in fantasy cricket.
GT vs CSK LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The GT vs CSK clash in IPL 2024 will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the game will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and its website while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
CSK vs GT LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
CSK Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Sharath BR, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra