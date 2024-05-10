GT Vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings In Narendra Modi Stadium, 730PM IST, Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings are statistically closely matched, but the Titans find themselves on the brink of playoff elimination, needing two wins from their remaining three games to stay in contention. When they meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the pressure will weigh heavily on the visitors, who must secure a win for competitive relevance. Despite Chennai's recent dominance over Gujarat, including victories in their last three encounters, the Titans, with nothing to lose, pose a threat, particularly with captain Shubman Gill motivated to prove himself. Chennai's bowling lineup is depleted without Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman, but they rely on domestic talents like Tushar Deshpande, Simarjit Singh, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, alongside internationals Mitchll Santner, Moeen Ali, and Richard Gleeson.

While they comfortably defeated Punjab Kings, facing the Titans at home presents a unique challenge. The Titans, under the guidance of coach Gary Kirsten, are gearing up for this challenge, aiming to make the most of their remaining games.

CSK vs GT LIVE: Probable Playing 11s

CSK Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

GT Vs CSK: Check out the squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.