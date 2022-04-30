30 April 2022, 19:11 PM GT win by 6 wickets Gujarat Titans defeat the Royal Challengers Bangalore with 6 wickets in hand as they complete the chase of 171 with 3 balls to spare. Rahul Tewatia 43 (25) and David Miller 39 (24) kept their cool in the end to guide GT to victory.

30 April 2022, 19:03 PM Tewatia on FIRE Rahul Tewatia batting on off just ball keeping the Gujarat Titans hopes alive. Josh Hazlewood taken to the cleaners by the left-hander. GT- 152/4 (18 Overs), Miller 32 (20) & Tewatia 29 (20) need 19 runs in 12 balls to win

30 April 2022, 18:46 PM CLOSE CONTEST! Gujarat Titans with David Miller and Rahul Tewatia in the middle as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to get a wicket. GT- 130/4 (16.2 Overs), Miller 25 (16) & Tewatia 15 (14) need 40 runs in 22 balls

30 April 2022, 18:40 PM GAME ON! Rahul Tewatia and David Miller in the middle for Gujarat Titans with 100 runs on the board. GT need 71 runs in 36 balls as both left handers in the middle look to settle and start playing some explosive shots. GT- 100/4 (14 Overs), Miller 9 (9) & Tewatia 5 (7)

30 April 2022, 18:28 PM OUT! Sai Sudharsan GONE for 20 (13), caught by Anuj Rawat (sub) bowled by Hasaranga. RCB all over Gujarat Titans as they keep losing wickets. Excellent bowling by the RCB bowlers. GT-95/4 (12.5 Overs), Miller 9 (9)

30 April 2022, 18:22 PM GONE! Hardik Pandya caught at long-on bowled by Shahbaz Ahmed. BIG Wicket for RCB as they get rid of dangerous GT skipper. Pressure on Gujarat now. GT- 78/3 (10.2 Overs), Sai 12 (8)

30 April 2022, 18:10 PM Gill GONE! Shubman Gill LBW Shahbaz Ahmed! It's game on at the Brabourne Stadium as GT lose both their set openers after 9 overs. RCB finally coming back into the game with wickets. GT- 68/2 (8.5 Overs), Sai 5 (4)

30 April 2022, 18:06 PM GONE! Hasaranga STRIKES! Wriddhiman Saha GONE for 29 (22) caught by Patidar. Well bowled by the leg-spinner, Saha would be disaapointed with the timing of the shot. GT- 51/1 (7.3 Overs), Gill 20 (23)

30 April 2022, 17:42 PM RCB STRUGGLE Royal Challengers Bangalore struggle to get an early breakthrough as both Gill and Saha look settle now, saving wickets and keeping the flow of runs regular. GT- 34/0 (5 Overs), Gill 16 (17) & Saha 18 (13)

30 April 2022, 17:36 PM GT off to a BRIGHT start Gujarat Titans off to a bright start in their chase of 171 runs against RCB with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. RCB eyeing that early wicket to take charge from the start. GT- 18/0 (2 Overs), Gill 12 (9) & Saha 6 (3)

30 April 2022, 17:15 PM RCB 170/6 (20 Overs) Royal Challengers Bangalore finish at 170 runs after 20 overs as Virat Kohli along with Rajat Patidar scored his first half-century of the season. Kohli 58 (53), Patidar 52 (32) and Maxwell 33 (18), guided RCB to a commanding total.

30 April 2022, 16:57 PM GONE! Glenn Maxwell batting on 33 departs after facing 18 balls, caught by Rashid Khan bowled by Lockie Ferguson. RCB are eyeing a big total over 160 and Maxwell has clearly done his job. RCB- 150/5 (18.3 Overs), Shahbaz 1 (1)

30 April 2022, 16:42 PM GONE! Virat Kohli BOWLED IN by Mohammed Shami. After scoring 58 off 52, Kohli departs in the death overs, well played by the RCB right-hander and a much needed half-century for him. RCB- 128/2 (16.2 Overs), Maxwell 14 (10)

30 April 2022, 16:33 PM Patidar departs after hitting FIFTY Rajat Patidar GONE for 52 (32)! Caught by Shubman Gill bowled by Sangwan. Patidar completed his fifty in just 30 balls, well played by the youngman as he entered in a pressure situation but kept his cool and helped Virat Kohli get back in form. RCB- 110/2 (14.1 Overs), Kohli 55 (49)

30 April 2022, 16:19 PM Kohli hits FIFTY Virat Kohli completes his half-century for RCB in 45 balls. This is Virat's highest score this season so far, he has smacked 6 boundaries and one maximum in his 50 runs today. RCB- 101/1 (12.5 Overs), Kohli 52 (46) & Patidar 47 (27)

30 April 2022, 16:14 PM Kohli on FIRE Virat Kohli batting on 44 (38), is taking the charge of the innings along side Rajat Patidar. Gujarat Titans in desperate need of a wicket as the partnership crosses the 50 runs mark. RCB- 75/1 (10 Overs), Kohli 44 (38) & Patidar 29 (18)

30 April 2022, 15:48 PM Kohli looking GOOD RCB finish their powerplay with 43 runs on the board, after losing their skipper early. Virat Kohli along with Rajat Patidar calming the situation for Bangalore now. RCB-43/1 (6 Overs), Kohli 27 (21) & Patidar 14 (11)

30 April 2022, 15:35 PM OUT! Faf Du Plessis beaten by the flair of Sangwan's delivery, he's gone for a duck, caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha. GT get the first wicket they were looking for. RCB- 19/1 (3 Overs), Kohli 14 (11) & Patidar 3 (5)

30 April 2022, 15:01 PM Playing 11 GT vs RCB Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

30 April 2022, 15:00 PM TOSS NEWS! Faf du Plessis wins the toss and RCB will bat first.

30 April 2022, 14:59 PM Predicted Playing XI Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.