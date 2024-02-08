Highlights AUS U19 vs PAK U19 Live Cricket Score, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 Semi Final Match: Australia Beat Pakistan By 1 Wicket, To Play Final Against India

In the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, Australia U19 triumphed over Pakistan U19 in the second semi-final at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Australia restricted Pakistan to 179 runs in 48.5 overs. Notable performances included Azan Awais's 52 and Arafat Minhas's 52. Tom Straker starred for Australia with figures of 6 wickets for 24 runs. In response, Australia chased down the target with 181 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 49.1 overs. Harry Dixon top-scored with 50 runs. Ali Raza claimed 4 wickets for Pakistan. Australia U19 secured victory by one wicket, advancing to the final.

Follow Highlights Score and Updates from AUS U19 vs PAK U19 Semifinal Below.