Highlights | BANW vs INDW Match Live Cricket Score: Indian Women's Team Beat Bangladesh By 7 Wickets
Bangladesh Women vs India Women (BANW vs INDW) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Indian women's team dominate Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in series.
India Women delivered a resounding blow, securing a commanding 7-wicket triumph to surge ahead 1-0 in this scintillating 3-match T20I series. Opting to unleash their bowling prowess first, the Indian bowlers orchestrated a magnificent spectacle, shackling the Bangladesh Women's team to a pitiful total. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma emerged as the architects of chaos, masterfully confining the opposition's batters on a treacherous battlefield.
Alas, the flame-haired dynamo Shafali Verma fell prey to the merciless enemy without even scrawling a single mark on the scoreboard, while Jemimah Rodrigues, the harbinger of destruction, failed to conjure a substantial display of her powers. But fear not! For Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, the valiant warriors, seized the reins of destiny and weaved an alliance that shall forever resonate through the annals of this encounter. Mandhana, on the verge of greatness, was ensnared in a web of deceit when victory lay within India's grasp. Yet, Harmanpreet, the indomitable spirit, stood tall till the dying embers and gallantly guided India Women across the fabled finish line. This was an absolute masterstroke, a surgical triumph that shall leave the Indian camp brimming with elation and pride.
LIVE INDW vs BANW Score: India captain and player of the match Harmanpreet Kaur after winning the match
We were able to execute our plans. It was a great performance by our team. I wanted to see how our bowlers were going to bowl in the first 6 overs. I think Deepti showed her experience. Smriti showed her character today, with that batting line-up you don't need to worry much. We wanted to finish with 4-5 overs left, and we managed to do that.
IVE INDW vs BANW Score: Bangladesh Women's Captain After Big Defeat
Nigar Sultana: The bowlers bowled well, looking forward to the next match. There were a lot of dot balls and we fell short by 20-30 runs, so we would like to work on that (for the next match.)
IVE INDW vs BANW Score: India Women Win By 7 Wickets
India Women won the game convincingly by 7 wickets and now lead the series 1-0. They chose to bowl first and did a great job in limiting the Bangladesh Women's team to a low score. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma performed exceptionally well, preventing the opposing batters from scoring many runs on a helpful pitch. In response, Shafali Verma was out without scoring any runs, and Jemimah Rodrigues didn't contribute significantly either. However, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur took charge and formed a crucial partnership that determined the outcome of the match. Mandhana got out when India was close to the target, but Harmanpreet stayed until the end and guided India Women to victory. It was a well-executed win, and the Indian team will be happy with their performance.
Live Score BANW 114/5 (20)
INDW 118/3 (16.2)
India Women won by 7 wkts
IVE INDW vs BANW Score: Salma Khatun and Sultana Khatun struggle as India women add runs
Salma Khatun's overs include singles, a four by Yastika, and a couple of wides. Sultana Khatun concedes runs, with Yastika and Kaur adding singles and a two through clever shots and fielding errors.
Live Score INDW 106/3 (15.2) CRR: 6.91 REQ: 1.93
India Women need 9 runs in 28 balls
IVE INDW vs BANW Score: Mandhana Departs
Mandhana, attempting a big shot, is stumped by Sultana Khatun! Nigar Sultana, behind the wickets, catches the ball off Sultana Khatun's delivery, dismissing Mandhana for 38 runs off 34 balls, including 5 boundaries.
Live Score INDW 91/3 (13.1) CRR: 6.91 REQ: 3.51
India Women need 24 runs in 41 balls
IVE INDW vs BANW Score: Kaur and Mandhana's runs continue
In the 11th over, Sultana Khatun bowls a mixed over. Kaur gets 2 runs with a well-placed shot, while Mandhana gets 1 run. In the 10th over, Nahida Akter concedes boundaries as Kaur hits back-to-back fours and lifts one for four over the bowler's head.
Live Score INDW 78/2 (12) CRR: 6.1 REQ: 5.4
India Women need 54 runs in 60 balls
IVE INDW vs BANW Score: Mandhana and Kaur Push India's Score
Salma Khatun conceded five runs in the 9th over as Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur took singles and rotated the strike. Rabeya Khan followed with a mixed over, including a boundary by Mandhana.
Live Score INDW 61/2 (10) CRR: 6.1 REQ: 5.4
India Women need 54 runs in 60 balls
LIVE INDW vs BANW Score: Mandhana on fire
Smriti Mandhana is batting on 25 off 20 balls with 4 boundaries so far in her innings. She is cruising India to victory in a hurry.
INDW: 56/2 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs BANW Score: Kaur, Mandhana in middle
Two of the best batters from the Indian lineup are in the middle for their team with 78 runs needed from 86 balls. India have lost two wickets in the powerplay of Verma and Rodrigues.
INDW: 37/2 (5.5 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs BANW Score: Rodrigues gone!
Jemimah Rodrigues 11 (14) out bowled by Sultana Khatun. India go 2 down now as Bangladesh fight back in this contest with two early wickets in the powerplay.
INDW: 21/2 (4 Overs)
LIVE INDW vs BANW Score: India 1 down
Shafali Verma 0 (3) LBW by Marufa Akter. India lose their first wicket early in their case of 115 runs. Dream start for Bangladesh. Pressure on Smirit Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues now.
IND: 10/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE BANW vs INDW score: Bangladesh restricted to 114
20 overs gone and Bangladesh could only post 114 runs on the board as India bowlers displayed a tight and tidy bowling performance in the 1st T20I. The target should be easily chased by India.
BANW: 114/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE BANW vs INDW score: Bangladesh in trouble
Bangladesh need to put up a respectable total on the board if they want to challenge India. Shorna Akter and Ritu Moni are in the middle at the moment.
BAN: 96/4 (17.4 Overs)
LIVE BANW vs INDW score: India on top
Fifteen overs gone and just 76 runs on the board for Bangladesh so far. India bowlers display a dominant performance till now.
BANW: 76/3 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE BANW vs INDW score: Bangladesh eye big total
Sobhana Mostary and Shorna Akter in the middle for Bangladesh eyeing a good total on the board. Shafali Verma brought into the attack by Harmanpreet Kaur.
BANW: 79/3 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE BANW vs INDW: out
Nigar Sultana 2 (7) run out by Kaur/Yastika. Bangladesh 3 down now as Sultana is run out. Minnu Mani and Bareddy Anusha attack the stumps for India.
BANW: 63/3 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE BANW vs INDW: Bangladesh 2 down
Shathi Rani 22 (26) out bowled by Pooja Vastrakar. Bangladesh are two down now as both openers walk back to the pavilion.
BAN: 53/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE BANW vs INDW: Bangladesh look to rebuild
Bangladesh women are looking to rebuild and get good amount of runs on the board with Shathi Rani and Sobhana Mostary in the middle. Bareddy Anusha attacks the stumps for India now.
BANW: 50/1 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE BANW vs INDW: First wicket
Shamima Sultana 17 (13) caught by Jemimah Rodrigues bowled by Minnu Mani. India get the first wicket they were looking for in the powerplay.
BANW: 28/1 (5 Over)
LIVE IND-W vs BAN-W Score: Slow start
Bangladesh are off to a slow and steady start with both openers taking their time to settle in and take a good look of the conditions on the ground. Deepti Sharma brought into the attack by India.
BANW: 14/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs BAN-W Score: Action begins
Here we go! Shathi Rani and Shamima Sultana open the batting for Bangladesh women cricket team. Pooja Vastrakar attacks the stumps for India.
BANW: 0/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND-W vs BAN-W: India's playing11
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani.
LIVE India VS Bangaldesh women: Toss report
India win toss and opt to bowl first against Bangladesh.
IND-W vs BAN-W T20 Score: Toss coming up shortly
The first T20I of the 3-match series will have its toss in less than fifteen minutes now. Both captains will walk out for toss shortly. The game is taking place at Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka in Bangladesh.
LIVE BAN-W vs INW-W: How will India lineup?
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma are likely to open for India whereas Jemimah should play at number 3 followed up by Harmanpreet Kaur and more. Yastika Bhatia will keep wickets while Meghna Singh and Anjali Sarvani are likely to open the bowling for India.
India vs Bangladesh Women's T20I: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the India and Bangladesh women's 1st T20 will happen at 1 pm IST. Half an hour before the game starts. The match is being played at the Shere Bangla stadium in the national capital Dhaka.
India women vs Bangladesh women: BAN Probable Playing 11
BAN Predicted XI: Murshida Khatun, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (wk) (c), Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter.
INDW Vs BANW 1st T20 LIVE: Check Playing 11s
India Probable Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Anusha Bareddy/Rashi Kanojiya.
IND-W vs BAN 1st T20I LIVE: Team India To Play In Brand New Jersey
India women's team has not played in the new kit designed by Adidas. This is the first time Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will be playing in the new T20 jersey.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Check Dhaka Weather Report
There are 50 to 60 percent chance of rain falling in Dhaka today from 12 pm to 4 pm, which will also be the duration of the T20 game. But expect a result in the game despite the fact that the match could have a few stop-starts.
BANW vs INDW LIVE Score: Key Players For Bangladesh
Nigar Sultana is the best Bangladesh playing in the squad. She is also the captain, so a lot will depend on how good a day she has on Sunday. The likes of Shamima Sultana and Murshida Khatun will too play a big role in the 1st T20I vs India at Dhaka.
India women vs Bangladesh women T20: Key Players For India
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma hold the cars for India at the top of the batting lineup. The top four needs to wire, including the openers and Jemimah Rodrigues plus Harmanpreet Kaur. India lack firepower in the middle order in absence of Richa Ghosh. Let's see how Yastika Bhatia goes. The pace bowling looks thin with Renuka Thakur and Shikha Pandey not there.
IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE: Check livestreaming details
The captains will be out for the toss at 1 pm IST. The game starts half an hour later at Dhaka. But can you watch the game live in India? Yes. But how?
Bangladesh women vs India women: What Is The Match Start Time?
The big game between India and Bangladesh today. The match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The match begins at 1.30 pm IST, the toss taking place half an hour before.
India vs Bangladesh T20I LIVE: Check Out Pics Of India's Practice Session
The women's cricket team worked hard on their skills in the nets ahead of the 1st T20I vs Bangladesh. Check out some of the pics below.
BANW vs INDW: All Eyes On Smriti Mandhana
Mandhana is among the most beautiful strokemakers in Indian cricket and she has arrived in Bangladesh with huge expections. All eyes will be on the Indian vice-captain as she looks to get back in momentum.
BANW vs INDW LIVE: Team India Aims Winning Start
India women are playing international cricket after a long break and they would be aiming for a brilliant start to their campaign. India are favourites, but Bangladesh, at home, cannot be counted out.
Live India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 1st T20I: Full Squad
Bangladesh Women Squad: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Monica Patel, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Minnu Mani, Bareddy Anusha, Amanjot Kaur, Rashi Kanojiya, Uma Chetry