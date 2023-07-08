Highlights | BANW vs INDW Match Live Cricket Score: Indian Women's Team Beat Bangladesh By 7 Wickets

India Women delivered a resounding blow, securing a commanding 7-wicket triumph to surge ahead 1-0 in this scintillating 3-match T20I series. Opting to unleash their bowling prowess first, the Indian bowlers orchestrated a magnificent spectacle, shackling the Bangladesh Women's team to a pitiful total. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma emerged as the architects of chaos, masterfully confining the opposition's batters on a treacherous battlefield.

Alas, the flame-haired dynamo Shafali Verma fell prey to the merciless enemy without even scrawling a single mark on the scoreboard, while Jemimah Rodrigues, the harbinger of destruction, failed to conjure a substantial display of her powers. But fear not! For Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, the valiant warriors, seized the reins of destiny and weaved an alliance that shall forever resonate through the annals of this encounter. Mandhana, on the verge of greatness, was ensnared in a web of deceit when victory lay within India's grasp. Yet, Harmanpreet, the indomitable spirit, stood tall till the dying embers and gallantly guided India Women across the fabled finish line. This was an absolute masterstroke, a surgical triumph that shall leave the Indian camp brimming with elation and pride.

