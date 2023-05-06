Highlights | DC vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: DC Beat RCB By 7 Wickets

RCB beat DC by 7 wickets. Philp Salt was the hero of the bat for Delhi. RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first, his team posted 181 runs in the first innings. Delhi Capitals (DC) will play host to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) today. In the first encounter between the two sides in Bengaluru, RCB had scripted an easy 23-run win over David Warner-led side. DC will be looking to avenge the loss. But more importantly, they will be aiming two important points to keep their playoff hopes alive.

DC are placed at the bottom of the IPL points table wit just 3 wins from 9 games. Their qualification chances are very low yet they are still not completely out of the reckoning. RCB, on the other hand, had had a good IPL so far with 5 wins from 9 matches and they are placed at fifth spot in the table. A win tonight will easily take them into the top four. Watch out for Virat Kohli as he plays the first match after the on-field feud with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen ul Haq.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match HERE.