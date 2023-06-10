Highlights | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Day 5 Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Beat India By 209 Runs To Claim World Test Championship Title
India Vs Australia Day 5, WTC Final 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia becomes first team to win all ICC trophies.
Australia finally secured the missing silverware, adding it to their already overflowing trophy cabinet. They achieved a resounding victory here at the Oval. Although Australia were the favourites, India still harboured hopes of winning at the start of the final day. The pitch didn't pose too many challenges, and India seemed comfortable in the first half-hour. However, Kohli's attempt to chase a wide delivery outside off resulted in an edge, brilliantly caught by Smith at second slip. That turned out to be the decisive blow.
Boland delivered it, dismissing Jadeja in the very same over. From that point on, the game was completely one-sided. Despite Starc being expensive, he managed to dismiss India's top run-scorer of the Test. The Indian tail couldn't hold on for long, as Lyon, Australia's exceptional offspinner, claimed four wickets. Having been asked to bat first, Australia overcame the initial threat and remained in control throughout the match. India spent the entire Test trying to catch up, but none of their batsmen could convert their promising starts. If one were to choose a defining moment from this final, it would undoubtedly be Head's impressive innings in the first innings, making him the deserving Player of the Match.
WTC Final IND VS AUS Day 5: That Is It!
Amidst a spectacular display of fireworks, Pat Cummins and his team proudly receive the coveted WTC mace, marking Australia's triumphant claim of the title they had diligently pursued for two years. It was a moment of immense joy and satisfaction for the Australian side. On the other hand, India departs England with a lingering frustration after suffering a second consecutive loss in the finals. Despite consistently being recognized as one of the world's top two Test sides, they have yet to overcome this final hurdle, leading to deep introspection and scrutiny back home.
In the days to come, we will provide a comprehensive analysis of India's performance, aiming to shed light on the factors contributing to their continued struggle in the finals. The disappointment felt by the Indian team is bound to ignite a period of intense evaluation and reflection.
While Australia basks in their moment of glory, their celebration will be short-lived. The next chapter of the World Test Championship begins promptly on Friday as they face England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. The cricketing action keeps rolling, leaving no time for complacency or rest.
On behalf of the entire team, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and company throughout this thrilling journey. Stay tuned as we bring you in-depth analysis and insights from the Oval and beyond.
WTC Final IND VS AUS Day 5: Australia Are New World Test Champions
WTC Final IND VS AUS Day 5: Disappointed Rohit Sharma Says THIS
"It was a tough one. We started well winning the toss and putting them into bat in those conditions. We bowled pretty well in the first session and then we let ourselves down a little bit with how we bowled. But again, credit to the Australian batters, in particular, Travis Head came in and played really well. That took us off guard a little bit and then we knew it was always hard to come back. We put a up show. We fought hard but congratulations to Australia. We spoke of a lot of things. We spoke of bowling tighter lines. But it didn't work out. Things like that can happen. I thought it was a great fightback from Rahane and Shardul after being 5 down for 150. They stood up and put up a good partnership there and kept us in the game. We bowled pretty well in the second innings. Again we didn't apply ourselves with the bat. It was a good pitch to bat on. All five days the pitch behaved pretty well and we didn't capitalise. We've worked really hard for four years to make two finals. It's disappointment for us. We would like to go one better. But you cannot take anything away from what we've done in the two years. It's a great effort. A lot of players took part in those series. We'll keep our heads high and fight for the next championship as well."
WTC Final IND VS AUS Day 5: Pat Cummins On Australia's Win
"We made the most of the toss. We were certainly going to have a bowl. The way Travis and Smith played it gave us all a little bit of comfort after a pretty nervy morning. Travis has been brilliant throughout this whole campaign. He is always putting pressure back on the bowlers. We left day one on top of the game, mainly down to those two guys. At times we weren't at our slickest. But when it counted we played really well. I thought a couple of days ago we could have really driven the game home but we let India a little bit closer. For the most part we were in control. Scotty Boland is now my favourite player. He just continues to be my favourite. Everyone just did their role. Coming off a bit of a break for most of us. We'll savour this for a few days before we turn our attention to the Ashes."
WTC Final IND VS AUS Day 5: Australia's Best Bowler Of The Match Scott Boland
"It was good fun. Nice for our bowling group to come over here and put up a good performance and take 20 wickets. You needed to hit similar areas all the time. There was a little bit of bounce and we tried to exploit that. It felt pretty good to get Kohli out. Some amazing catching from our cordon, it's nice to have the confidence that if you get the nicks they're going to get taken."
WTC Final IND VS AUS Day 5: Travis Head After Winning Player of the Match Award
"Lot of hard work over the two years. It's been nice. That's been the approach for two years (positive approach with the bat). Said throughout the week that I want to be able to be proactive. I was tested throughout the innings. It was nice to be out there for a period of time with Smudge. Amazing week. Amazing Test from him and what we've come to expect (from him) here in England. Hope it's a big couple of months from him. And I've always said that it feels like all the plans go to him, all the attention he draws, and I can just go about my work. Nice to spend some time out with him. I've always had the confidence. It's about going out there and expressing that. It took me some time and everyone goes through that. I've always been open to change, open to learning. I've bedded down somewhat of a blueprint. It's not always going to work. It's nice to work that out in such a big game and hopefully continue in the next couple of months. Lot of what-ifs going to bed last night. We've come across such moments through the two years where we've had to grind it out. Were able to do that again today."
WTC Final IND VS AUS Day 5: Australia Dominate
The final witnessed an exceptional display of dominance. Especially this morning when India injected excitement into the match on the fourth day. Scott Boland initiated the downfall with a splendid performance, dismissing both Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over. Starc followed suit by removing Ajinkya Rahane, and Lyon sealed the deal. However, the foundation for this victory was laid on the first day by the remarkable 285-run partnership between Travis Head and Steven Smith, after Australia was put to bat. That partnership ultimately proved to be the decisive factor in the game.
LIVE WTC Final Day 5 IND vs AUS: Australia win by 210 runs
Nathon Lyon gets the job done for Australia, India are bowled out for 234 runs. What a performance by the Aussies, they have outclassed Rohit Sharma's side in every department in this cricket match. Scott Boland has to be the hero of Day 5 for the Australian cricket team.
IND: 234 (63.3), Last wicket - Siraj 1 (6) caught by Cummins bowled by Lyon.
WTC Final Day 5 IND vs AUS: Game almost over
Mitchell Starc bites again! Umesh Yadav 1 (12) caught behind by Alex Carey. India's hope are down and crushed to win the WTC final. Australia in complete control of this contest at the moment.
IND: 224/8 (60.5 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 5 IND vs AUS: Another one!
Shardul Thakur 0 (5) LBW by Nathon Lyon. India in all sorts of trouble as Shardul Thakur departs and they are seven down now at the Oval. This is high quality cricket from Australia and India have no answers for them at the moment.
IND: 213/7 (58 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 5 IND vs AUS: Gone!
Ajinkya Rahane 46 (108) caught behind by Alex Carey bowled by Mitchell Starc. Big moment, India are six down now and it will take something special from here to beat Australia who just too good at everything at the moment.
IND: 212/6 (56.2 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final IND vs AUS Day 5: Rahane packs Starc
Ajinkya Rahane smashes a much-needed boundary for India against Mitchell Starc to take some pressure off. India with Bharat and Rahane are just hanging in this contest by a thread, a wicket anytime soon will hand Australia the game completely.
IND: 201/5 (53 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final IND vs AUS Day 5: India 5 down
India are five down with Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat at the moment. Australia are in complete control at the moment with Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc into the attack. What a performance by Scott Boland for Australia, high quality.
IND: 189/5 (50.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final: What an over!
Scott Boland has got Australia to a dream start on the fifth day of this Test finale. First Virat Kohli caught by Steve Smith at third slip and then Ravindra Jadeja gone for a duck after getting caught behind by Alex Carey. India in all sorts of trouble at the moment.
IND: 184/5 (47.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5: Conditions report
The good news for India fans is that there is not much movement in the wicket as both Pat Cummins and Scott Boland come in hard with the red ball but they are not getting any amount of swing so far. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have the stage setup and they can surely lead India to glory from here.
IND: 170/3 (43.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5: Play begins
Virat Kohli 44 (60) and Ajinkya Rahane 20 (59) face Scott Boland in the first over of Day 5 at the Oval, London. Australia need 7 wickets and India need 280 runs to win.
IND: 164/3 (40.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5: Play to begin soon
Here we go! It is the Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London. Virat Kohli 44 (60) and Ajinkya Rahane 20 (59) will continue India's chase, currently the Rohit Sharma-led side need 280 runs to win with 7 wickets in hand.
IND: 164/3 (40 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5: Big test for India
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will face Pat Cummins, Nathon Lyon, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green with 280 runs needed to become the Test champions.
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5: Green's catch
ICC shared frame by frame pictures of Cameron Green's controversial catch of Shubman Gill to which the fans reacted. The reactions were not so good as fans were not impressed with the decision of the third umpire.
LIVE WTC Final Day 5 IND vs AUS: Green on the controversial catch
"At the time I definitely thought I caught it. I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt. And then it's left up to the third umpire (Kettleborough) and he agreed. Ever since I've grown up I have put a lot of time and effort into it (catching). I think growing up I would always try to get myself in first or second slip and I have done that basically my whole junior career," said Green on the catch of Shubman Gill.
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5: Weather report
Rain can play spoilsport on day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval. Gentle rain is expected between 3 to 5 PM (IST). There is 20 to 30 percent chance of rain.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5 LIVE Score: Australia will come hard
Australia's bowling attack will come hard as soon as the first session on Day 5 begins hunting for wickets of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. India are in a difficult spot with 3 wickets already down.
LIVE WTC IND vs AUS Day 5 Score: Kohli, Rahane chase history
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will be chasing history on Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval. India are 164/3 with 280 runs needed in 97 overs to win.
IND vs AUS Day 5 LIVE: Check All Match Scenarios Here
If the match ends in a draw and if the rain washes out the full fifth day, what are the playing conditions?
WTC 2023 Final LIVE: Check Kohli's Batting Stats On Day 5
Virat Kohli has a solid record of batting on last and decisive day of a Test match. He has three tons batting on the fifth day.
India vs Australia Final LIVE: Change in start time?
The day 5 will start at the scheduled time of 3 pm IST. 90 overs to be bowled today and if there is a significant loss of play due to rain, the match will shift to the reserve day for the number of overs left.
IND vs AUS Day 5 LIVE: India batters with 2,000-plus Test runs vs Australia
3630 - Sachin Tendulkar
2434 - VVS Laxman
2143 - Rahul Dravid
2074 - Cheteshwar Pujara
2037* - Virat Kohli
WTC Final IND vs AUS LIVE: Carey on bowling out India on Day 5
"I think we have the runs on the board, always look for more wickets, but they played well (on Rahane and Kohli). We'll have another chance tomorrow," said Carey at the end of Day 4.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Fay 5: What Happens If Match Ends In A Draw
As per item 16.3.3 of the Playing Conditions for the World Test Championship Final, the mace will be shared and the prize money distributed equally among the two finalists should the match finish in a draw.
WTC Final 2023 Day 5 LIVE: Biggest Threats For India
India need to play Pat Cummins and Scott Boland with extra precaution. While others are rhythm bowlers, Boland and Cummins come at you with an exceptional delivery at any time of the game. The bounce at The Oval might make Kohli struggle a little. He needs to be careful of that extra bounce and pace which may lead to his fall. Same goes for Rahane who is tentative to the one pitched outside the off stump line.
India vs Australia Day 5 LIVE: Rain To Play Spoilsport?
There is a huge likelihood of rain affecting the Day 5 of the WTC 2023 final. With match hanging in balance at the moment, the rain stoppage might have a huge impact on the result. As per Accuweather, there is a 50 percent chance of precipitaion in London on June 11.
IND VS AUS , Day 5 Shubman Gill Reacts To His Dismissal
Shubman Gill slammed the umpires through his social media activity after the end of Day 4. He was adjudged out in a controversial manner.
Take a look at his reaction.
IND vs AUS Final Day 5: Fans Await Kohli's Match-Winning Ton
Virat Kohli arrived at the crease on Day 4 with fire in his eyes. He seems to be on a mission, for that ICC title. And he is willing to give it his all. Fans at The Oval and around the world are praying for an India win and have pinned their hopes on Kohli. A hundred or more from his willow could do the job. History awaits India at The Oval.
IND VS AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 5: India's next 3 batters
Kohli and Rahane are key to India's success in this match. But it is also important that the next three batters too perform well. If a wicket falls, KS Bharat will join either of the two batters at the crease. After him there is Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur.
IND VS AUS WTC Final, Day 5 LIVE: Can India script history?
Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 5 of this exciting WTC Final between India and Australia. The Men in Blue need 280 more runs to register a memorable win. On the other hand, Aussies look for seven wickets that will help them touch the WTC Mace for the first time. We have a big day ahead. Watch this space for all updates from the match.
AUS 469 & 270/8 d
IND 296 & 164/3 (40)
Day 4: Stumps - India need 280 runs