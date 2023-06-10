Highlights | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Day 5 Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Beat India By 209 Runs To Claim World Test Championship Title

Australia finally secured the missing silverware, adding it to their already overflowing trophy cabinet. They achieved a resounding victory here at the Oval. Although Australia were the favourites, India still harboured hopes of winning at the start of the final day. The pitch didn't pose too many challenges, and India seemed comfortable in the first half-hour. However, Kohli's attempt to chase a wide delivery outside off resulted in an edge, brilliantly caught by Smith at second slip. That turned out to be the decisive blow.

Boland delivered it, dismissing Jadeja in the very same over. From that point on, the game was completely one-sided. Despite Starc being expensive, he managed to dismiss India's top run-scorer of the Test. The Indian tail couldn't hold on for long, as Lyon, Australia's exceptional offspinner, claimed four wickets. Having been asked to bat first, Australia overcame the initial threat and remained in control throughout the match. India spent the entire Test trying to catch up, but none of their batsmen could convert their promising starts. If one were to choose a defining moment from this final, it would undoubtedly be Head's impressive innings in the first innings, making him the deserving Player of the Match.