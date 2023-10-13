Highlights | IND Vs PAK Cricket Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: India Beat Pakistan By 7 Wickets
India Vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 12: Rohit Sharma Was The Hero Of The Match For Team India.
Trending Photos
India Vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 12: India secured their eighth consecutive victory in style, and this particular win was undeniably their most effortless yet. They thrashed Pakistan, further enhancing their enviable World Cup record in ODIs. The pursuit of 192 runs was never going to rattle the formidable Indian batting lineup, and their skipper, Rohit Sharma, made it even smoother with an outstanding performance. Rohit's timing was impeccable, and he elegantly dismantled the Pakistani pacers with his masterful strokeplay. One memorable moment was his pull shot against Haris Rauf, which sailed over deep backward square leg.
Although Rohit didn't achieve back-to-back World Cup centuries against Pakistan, his innings provided the platform for players like Shreyas Iyer to settle in and for India's No. 4 to confidently amass an unbeaten 53 runs. Pakistan, on the other hand, never had a competitive total to defend. They must be pondering how they let themselves collapse from a strong position at 155/2 in the 30th over to a meager 191 all out. This was the pivotal turning point of the game, and India seized the opportunity after claiming Babar's wicket, ultimately making the contest their own. With this triumph, India also ascended to the top of the table. In retrospect, considering how the pitch behaved around the 25th over of the chase, a target of 280 runs would have been formidable. However, Pakistan fell well short of that mark.
Follow LIVE score and updates from the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.
IND vs PAK Live: 8-0
In the last eight completed ODIs between India and Pakistan, India has consistently shown their dominance with a series of convincing victories. These wins were characterized by substantial winning margins, including triumphs by 76 runs, 124 runs, 180 runs, and substantial wicket differences with 8 wickets (126 balls left) and 9 wickets (63 balls left). India's commanding performances continued with further wins by 89 runs, 228 runs, and 7 wickets (117 balls left). These results underscore India's cricketing prowess in their encounters with Pakistan.
IND vs PAK Live: The Record Continues
In World Cup history, several one-sided contests stand out. Pakistan has dominated Sri Lanka with an impressive 8-0 record, while India has a similar unbeaten streak of 8-0 against Pakistan. West Indies has shown their superiority with a 6-0 record against Zimbabwe, and New Zealand has had a commanding 6-0 record against Bangladesh.
IND vs PAK Live: Record-Breaking Rohit
Team India captain Rohit Sharma left the Pakistan bowlers clueless on Saturday (October 14) in match no. 12 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan. Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to complete 300 sixes in ODI cricket. He is already the leading six hitter in international cricket after surpassing West Indies legend Chris Gayle after a century against Afghanistan in which he smashed 131 runs off 84 balls with 16 fours and 5 maximum finishing his innings with a staggering strike-rater of 155.95.
IND vs PAK Live: Points Table
India's victory over Pakistan catapulted them to the summit of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 standings. With a substantial increase in their net run rate, India currently holds the top position in the tournament, amassing six points from three matches. They are closely followed by New Zealand, who also have six points but a slightly lower net run rate.
IND vs PAK Live: Sachin Tendulkar Trolls Akhtar
Sachin Tendulkar, often referred to as the greatest batter of all time, didn't miss the opportunity to troll Shoaib Akhtar. After India's thumping victory over Pakistan, Tendulkar responded to Akhtar's post with a humorous quip, "My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch bilkul THANDA rakha," highlighting the cold treatment given to the Pakistani team.
IND vs PAK Live: Indian captain Rohit Sharma
"The bowlers were the ones today as well who set the game up for us. I don't think it was a 190 pitch. At one stage we were looking at 280. The way they showed grit says a lot. That is something we pride ourselves in. Whoever gets the ball does the job. We've got 6 individuals who can do the job with the ball. My job as a captain is important there as well. It's to read the conditions and figure out who's the right guy to do the job. It's only because the guys - before entering the WC - they got a lot of runs. We were very clear what we wanted to do. Didn't want to be in two minds about who's going to bat where. All in all, it's looking good. Want to keep my fingers crossed. Don't want to get too excited. Don't want to get too low as well. Want to stay balanced. Keep calm and keep moving forward. Every opposition we come up against are all quality. You have to play well on that particular day, and that's what we're looking at."
IND vs PAK Live: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam
"We started well. Good partnership between me and Imam. We wanted to play normal cricket (me and Rizwan). Suddenly we had a collapse and didn't finish well. The way we started, wanted to target 280-290. With the new ball we are not upto the mark. The way Rohit is playing - he played an outstanding innings."
IND vs PAK Live: Jasprit Bumrah After Winning Player of the Match
"It felt good. Usually you try to analyse the wicket as soon as possible. We realised the wicket is on the slower side so we wanted to bowl hard lengths. We were trying to make it as difficult as possible. (On how he reads pitches quickly and understands what lengths work) Just being aware I guess. I used to ask a lot of questions when I was young and that helps me now. Now I'm experienced. In my younger days they (seniors) were used to being troubled by me sometimes (with questions), but it helps to read the wicket and try different options. (On the slower ball to get rid of Rizwan) We were bowling in the middle overs and I saw Jaddu's ball was turning, not too much but a little bit. I count my slower ball as a spinner's slower ball, one of those days where it came off. (On the ball that got Shadab) Little phase where there was reverse swing, one of the occasions when the white ball was reverse swinging."
IND vs PAK Live: India Dominate Pakistan
India effortlessly clinched their eighth consecutive win by thrashing Pakistan in an ODI World Cup match. Skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliant performance paved the way for victory. Pakistan's collapse from 155/2 to 191 all out was the turning point.
IND vs PAK Live: India Win
Shreyas Iyer reaches his half-century with a mighty straight drive as India asserts dominance over Pakistan in a thrilling match in Ahmedabad.
Live Score PAK 191 (42.5)
IND 192/3 (30.3)
India won by 7 wkts
IND vs PAK Live: India one shot away
In this over, Hasan Ali bowls a good length delivery, and Rahul plays a neat backfoot defensive shot, later driving a full delivery through the off-side for a boundary, bringing India closer to their target.
Live Score IND 186/3 (30) CRR: 6.2 REQ: 0.3
India need 6 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Iyer search for boundaries
Nawaz maintains a tight line and length but concedes a boundary due to a fielding error at long-off, with both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul looking to work the ball around for singles and maintaining their partnership.
Live Score IND 182/3 (29) CRR: 6.28 REQ: 0.48
India need 10 runs
IND vs PAK Live: India Should Finish This Game Quick
In this over, both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul continue to accumulate runs with well-placed shots and controlled strokes, with Shreyas Iyer cutting to sweeper cover, Rahul steering to third man, and both finding the gaps in the field to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Live Score IND 176/3 (28) CRR: 6.29 REQ: 0.73
India need 16 runs
IND vs PAK Live: India Going Slow And Steady
In this over, Shreyas Iyer struggles with a wide and low delivery but manages to cut it late, while Rahul picks up a single with a sliced cut to sweeper cover and follows it with a couple of defensive pushes.
Live Score IND 170/3 (27) CRR: 6.3 REQ: 0.96
India need 22 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Tight Over By Haris
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul continue to accumulate singles and twos, with Rauf delivering a mix of slower balls and well-placed seam-up deliveries, while the batsmen manage to find the gaps and drive confidently.
Live Score IND 168/3 (26) CRR: 6.46 REQ: 1
India need 24 runs
IND vs PAK Live: India on top
In this over, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul continue to accumulate singles, with both batsmen driving to long-off, and Shreyas Iyer survives a caught-behind scare as the ball lands short of the fielder at point.
Live Score IND 165/3 (25) CRR: 6.6 REQ: 1.08
India need 27 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Tight Over By Shaheen
In this over, both Rahul and Shreyas Iyer make solid defensive plays against Shaheen Afridi's deliveries, with Rahul getting an inside-edge to mid-wicket but no runs scored.
Live Score IND 162/3 (24)
IND vs PAK Live: Shreyas Iyer Near Fifty
In this over, the batsmen manage to pick up singles with Shreyas Iyer driving to long-off, and Rahul finding gaps through cover and backward point.
Live Score IND 161/3 (23) CRR: 7 REQ: 1.15
India need 31 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Rohit Departs
Rohit Sharma departs, caught by Iftikhar Ahmed off Shaheen Afridi's clever change in pace as Rohit's disappointment is evident. The slower off-cutter outside off forces Rohit to reach for a drive, causing him to lose control, and the ball lands comfortably in the hands of mid-wicket. He falls just 14 runs short of achieving back-to-back World Cup centuries against Pakistan, scoring 86 runs from 63 balls, including 6 fours and 6 sixes.
Live Score IND 156/3 (21.4) CRR: 7.2 REQ: 1.27
India need 36 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Rohit Near Century
Rohit Sharma showcases his excellent timing with a boundary, and Shreyas Iyer continues his aggressive approach by lofting a well-tossed-up delivery for a six over long-on, with the openers demonstrating their intent in recent matches.
Live Score IND 154/2 (21) CRR: 7.33 REQ: 1.31
India need 38 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Rohit Smashes Shadab
Rohit Sharma capitalizes on a poor delivery to launch a six, follows it up with a boundary off a well-placed lap-sweep, and even though he plays a couple of miscues, he manages to add two more runs, while Shreyas Iyer picks up a single with a well-timed shot to long-on.
Live Score IND 142/2 (20) CRR: 7.1 REQ: 1.67
India need 50 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Pak Need Wickets
In this over, the batsmen maintain their focus on singles, with Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma trading ones, while Shreyas Iyer gets a bit surprised by the turn on one of the deliveries.
Live Score IND 129/2 (19) CRR: 6.79 REQ: 2.03
India need 63 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Huge Six By Iyer
Shreyas Iyer displays his aggressive intent by smashing a well-tossed-up delivery for a powerful six over long-off, while Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer also pick up singles.
Live Score IND 126/2 (18) CRR: 7 REQ: 2.06
India need 66 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Tight Over
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer trade singles, with Rohit adding a quick run to long-on, and Iyer picking up a leg-side single, while the fielding side observes their different headgear choices.
Live Score IND 118/2 (17) CRR: 6.94 REQ: 2.24
India need 74 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Rohit's Square Drive
Shadab Khan keeps Rohit Sharma in check with a couple of dot balls but concedes a boundary off a superb square drive, and Shreyas Iyer adds a single to long-off.
Live Score IND 116/2 (16) CRR: 7.25 REQ: 2.24
India need 76 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Huge Six By Rohit
Haris Rauf bowls a well-disguised slower ball, while Rohit Sharma showcases his power with a massive six, sending the pull shot deep into the stands at deep backward square leg, prompting a discussion among the Pakistan bowlers.
Live Score IND 111/2 (15) CRR: 7.4 REQ: 2.31
India need 81 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Rohit Hits Fifty
Shadab Khan keeps the batsmen in check, with Rohit Sharma reaching his half-century and receiving applause from the crowd after driving to long-on for a single, while Shreyas Iyer and Rohit trade singles as well.
Live Score IND 101/2 (14) CRR: 7.21 REQ: 2.53
India need 91 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Boundary From Iyer
Haris Rauf and Shreyas Iyer trade singles, with Iyer also finding the boundary with a flick through the leg side on a delivery sliding down the leg.
Live Score IND 96/2 (13) CRR: 7.38 REQ: 2.59
India need 96 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Iyer Pulls For A Boundary
Hasan Ali mixes up his pace effectively, with Rohit and Shreyas Iyer picking up singles and Iyer displaying control with a well-timed four through the leg side.
Live Score IND 88/2 (12) CRR: 7.33 REQ: 2.74
India need 104 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Tight Over By Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf's fiery spell includes a close yorker that Shreyas Iyer manages to dig out, and a sharply angled delivery that results in an inside-edge for a single to Rohit Sharma, while Rauf's energy gets the crowd buzzing.
Live Score IND 81/2 (11) CRR: 7.36 REQ: 2.85
India need 111 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Virat Kohli Departs
Hasan Ali strikes gold in his opening spell as Virat Kohli falls victim to a poorly chosen cross-batted shot, resulting in an easy catch for Nawaz at mid-on, leaving the crowd in stunned silence. Kohli departs after contributing 16 runs from 18 deliveries, featuring three boundaries.
Live Score IND 79/2 (9.5) CRR: 8.03 REQ: 2.81
India need 113 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Fifty Partnership Up
Rohit Sharma impresses with two spectacular sixes, one over cover and the other over long-on, as he and Virat Kohli collaborate for quick singles while escaping a near run-out.
Live Score IND 77/1 (9) CRR: 8.56 REQ: 2.8
India need 115 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Rohit Goes Big
Rohit Sharma continues to showcase his prowess, with a six and some well-placed shots, while Virat Kohli and Rohit both pick up singles to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Live Score IND 63/1 (8) CRR: 7.88 REQ: 3.07
India need 129 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Virat Kohli's Day?
Virat Kohli impresses with two exquisite boundaries, a cover drive and a pulled shot, while Rohit Sharma adds a single and a massive six, showcasing his dominance against short deliveries from Shaheen Afridi in this over.
Live Score IND 54/1 (7) CRR: 7.71 REQ: 3.21
India need 138 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Tight Over By Hasan
Kohli and Rohit play some elegant shots, but fielders manage to prevent any runs in the over, with a close call when Hasan Ali dives for an uppish off-drive by Rohit.
Live Score IND 39/1 (6) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 3.48
India need 153 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Kohli's Cover Drive
Kohli's exquisite cover drive for four highlights the over, while Rohit's fortunate outside edge finds the gap, and both batsmen grab singles amidst some unpredictable pitch behaviour.
Live Score IND 38/1 (5) CRR: 7.6 REQ: 3.42
India need 154 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Rohit Still Going Hard
Rohit Sharma faces a series of deliveries from Hasan Ali, including a well-timed four through mid-wicket, but manages to survive some close calls in the process.
Live Score IND 31/1 (4) CRR: 7.75 REQ: 3.5
India need 161 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Gill Departs
Shubman Gill's promising innings ended abruptly as Shaheen Afridi delivered a short and wide ball. Gill's cut shot was beautifully timed but found Shadab Khan at backward point, who made a quick catch. Gill departs for 16 (11) with four boundaries.
Live Score IND 23/1 (2.5) CRR: 8.12 REQ: 3.58
India need 169 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Gill's Cover Drive
Shubman Gill impressively hits two consecutive fours with exquisite cover drives, showcasing excellent timing and technique, in the first over delivered by Hasan Ali.
Live Score IND 22/0 (2) CRR: 11 REQ: 3.54
India need 170 runs
IND vs PAK Live: Boundaries For India Openers
Shaheen Afridi delivers a full ball outside off, Rohit defends, while Shubman Gill later manages to score a leg bye, and Rohit follows with a square leg four in the first over of the match, amidst loud chants of "Rohit, Rohit, Rohit."
Live Score IND 10/0 (1) CRR: 10 REQ: 3.71
India need 182 runs
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: 192 needed to win
India only need 192 runs to win this contest but Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and more will be keen on making an impact for their team today.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC score: Brilliant from India bowlers
Bumrah, Siraj, Kuldeep, Pandya and Jadeja - all got two wickets each to help their side restrict Pakistan to a mere total.
PAK: 191 (42.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Pakistan bowled out for 191
Pakistan are bowled out for 191 runs by India in Ahmedabad. The only positive for Pakistan is the partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.
PAK: 191 (42.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Afridi on strike
Shaheen Afridi on strike and India look to finish things off early and get the job done in Ahmedabad. Pakistan are really in need of a miracle.
PAK: 190/9 (42 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC score: Afridi in middle
Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in the middle for Pakistan now after Hasan Ali walks back to the pavilion.
PAK: 189/9 (41 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Pandya, Jadeja strike
Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja find wickets of Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali. Pakistan go nine down now in this with just 187 runs on the board.
PAK: 187/9 (40.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Pandya comes in
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now eyeing another wicket for India. Hasan Ali and Nawaz in the middle now for Pakistan.
PAK: 176/2 (39 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Pakistan in a tricky spot
Pakistan batters in the middle are struggling at the moment. Jadeja and Bumrah look to finish things as soon as possible for India now.
PAK: 176/2 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: 13 overs left
13 overs left now for Pakistan but they only have 3 wickets in hand as Kuldeep Yadav finishes stellar spell with 2 wickets. India in complete control of this contest at the moment.
PAK: 175/2 (37.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Gone!
Jasprit Bumrah is breathing fire at the moment. Shadab Khan 2 (5) out bowled by Bumrah. Pakistan in all sorts of trouble at the moment.
PAK: 172/7 (36 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Pakistan in trouble
Pakistan are six down now with fifteen overs left. Shadab Khan is their last hope of getting them to a respectale total against India today.
PAK: 170/6 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Gone!
Mohammad Rizwan 49 (69) out bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India on a roll as BOOM BOOM strikes. Pakistan have now lost four wickets in the last five overs.
PAK: 168/6 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Kuldeep on fire
Kuldeep Yadav on fire, Iftikhar Ahmed 4 (4) out bowled by Kuldeep. Rizwan in the middle is joined by Shadab Khan now. Pakistan in trouble.
PAK: 167/5 (33.4 Overs)
India Vs Pakistan LIVE: Shakeel gone
Kuldeep Yadav strikes. He dismisses Saud Shakeel for 6. Beautiful delivery by the spinner. Caught Shakeel in front of wickets. Umpire Erasmus said no after appeal. He felt there was some bat involved. Rohit took the review and all 3 reds. India get the fourth Pakistani wicket.
PAK 162/4 (32.2)
India Vs Pakistan LIVE: Good over from Siraj
Another fine over from Siraj. Unlike the last match when he has issues with his line and length throughout the game, Siraj improved his line and length here and has picked two wickets as well.
PAK 162/3 (32)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rizwan close to fifty
Mohammad Rizwan inching close to his fifty with 7 fours. He is batting on 47 off 63 balls. Saud Shakeel joins him in the middle.
PAK: 157/3 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Babar gone!
Babar Azam 50 (58) LBW by Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan lose their skipper now. Siraj strikes for India and breaks the deadlock.
PAK: 155/3 (29.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Babar gone!
Babar Azam 50 (58) LBW by Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan lose their skipper now. Siraj strikes for India and breaks the deadlock.
PAK: 155/3 (29.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Kuldeep continues attack
Kuldeep Yadav continues attack for India now with Rizwan and Babar Azam. Pakistan in a comfortable spot in the middle.
PAK: 144/2 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: India search for wickets
India still searching for wickets but at the moment it is all Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan show in the middle. Rohit bring in Siraj into the attack now.
PAK: 131/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Kuldeep is back
Kuldeep is back to bowl his fifth over now. Babar Azam is batting in brilliant rhythm at the moment. Can Kuldeep get the job done for side?
PAK: 129/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Babar saved by umpire's call
Babar Azam was trapped for a LBW decision but he is saved by umpire's call as the original decision was not out. It would have been a big breakthrough if the umpire had given out as the soft signal.
PAK: 125/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Tight one
A tight one from Jadeja, just 3 runs from that one. India desperate for wicket at the moment. Babar Azam is batting on 34 off 42 inching close to his fifty.
PAK: 123/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Something needs to change
Rohit Sharma needs to make some changes now as the partnership between Rizwan and Babar goes up to 47 off 64 balls in the middle.
PAK: 120/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rizwan takes charge
Consecutive boundaries for Mohammad Rizwan off Ravindra Jadeja. India in a tricky situation now as both batters get settled in the middle.
PAK: 114/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Kuldeep comes in
Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja attack the stumps for India as Pakistan look for a solid partnership with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.
PAK: 105/2 (21 Overs)
IND vs PAK Live: Another Tight Over By Jadeja
Jadeja bowled five dot balls to Babar Azam and conceded one run to Rizwan with a full ball outside off.
Live Score PAK 103/2 (20) CRR: 5.15
India opt to bowl
IND vs PAK Live: Babar's Cover Drive
Thakur bowled a dot ball to Babar Azam, followed by a single to Rizwan, a four to Babar, and two more dot balls to Babar.
Live Score PAK 102/2 (19) CRR: 5.37
India opt to bowl
IND vs PAK Live: Jadeja Continue From Other End
Jadeja bowled three dot balls to Rizwan, conceded one run to Babar Azam, and Rizwan managed a four off the fourth ball.
Live Score PAK 96/2 (18) CRR: 5.33
India opt to bowl
IND vs PAK Live: Shardul Thakur Into The Attack
Poor start by Shardul Thakur's boundary on the first ball of his spell. Pakistan should try to dominate him
Live Score PAK 90/2 In 17 Overs
IND vs PAK Live: Tight Over By Jadeja
Babar Azam and Rizwan rotate the strike with singles in a predominantly defensive over from Jadeja.
Live Score PAK 84/2 (16) CRR: 5.25
India opt to bowl
IND vs PAK Live: Rizwan, Babar Steady India
Rizwan displays impeccable timing with a superb flick for a boundary, but the subsequent deliveries from Hardik Pandya outside off-stump are met with defensive play as the over progresses.
Live Score PAK 80/2 (15.1) CRR: 5.27
India opt to bowl
IND vs PAK Live: Rizwan Survives
Pakistan's review was executed to perfection. Initially, Rizwan was adjudged LBW, and it appeared to be a clear dismissal. However, a wise decision to review was made. The question then was whether the ball was veering off its path. Unfortunately for Rizwan, the original decision by the umpire would not be overturned. He held onto the hope that the ball had deviated off its course. And indeed, it did! Rizwan's review turned out to be an excellent one as the ball was found to be missing the stumps.
Live Score PAK 75/2 (14) CRR: 5.36
India opt to bowl
IND vs PAK Live: Hardik Strikes
Imam's departure, courtesy of a catch taken by Rahul, will undoubtedly have Hardik Pandya elated! An ill-fated choice of shot from Imam led to his downfall. The delivery from Pandya was of a shorter length and outside the off stump. In an attempt to execute a back foot drive or cut, Imam found himself stretching and, unfortunately, produced a thick edge. KL Rahul's swift reflexes shone as he dived forward to grasp the ball, and the Indian supporters roared with delight once more. It's a missed opportunity for Pakistan as Imam surrenders after a promising start. Imam departs, caught by Rahul off Hardik Pandya for a score of 36 runs from 38 balls, including six boundaries.
Live Score PAK 73/2 (12.3) CRR: 5.84
India opt to bowl
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Kuldeep replaces Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack now in place of Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan looking to stitch up a healthy partnership.
PAK: 68/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Big over
11 runs from that Hardik Pandya over. India in a tricky spot as both batters look comfortable in the middle even with losing an early wicket.
PAK: 60/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: All eye on Babar
Babar Azam has to perform in this contest as fans are eagerly waiting for him to get back in form. Pandya and Siraj continue the attack for India.
PAK: 49/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Pandya comes in
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now. Babar Azam and Imam in the middle now. Pakistan captain is off the mark with a boundary and a single.
PAK: 48/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Gone!
Abdullah Shafique 20 (24) LBW by Mohammed Siraj. India finally get the first wicket they were looking for. Pakistan lose their man in form Abdullah.
PAK: 41/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: India eye wickets
India still searching for that first wicket in this contest but Imam Ul haq and Abdullah Shafique batting in fine rhythm at the moment.
PAK: 37/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Batting conditions
The conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium look brilliant for batting at the moment. India can expect some dew during the chase but Pakistan can post a hefty total here for sure.
PAK: 28/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE India vs Paksitan score: Maiden over
A maiden over from Jasprit Bumrah to get things going in India's way. Pakistan batting with a slow and steady approach now not giving any early wickets.
PAK: 23/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Pressure on Siraj
Siraj gets smacked for another boundary in the fourth over and the reaction from Rohit Sharma says it all. Siraj is feeling the pressure now.
PAK: 23/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Bumrah with a tight
India bounce back with Jasprit Bumrah's tight over. The outfield is very fast and Siraj has to keep the line and length tight in this contest now.
PAK: 17/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Siraj in trouble
Imam-ul-Haq takes charge against Mohammed Siraj, packs him away for three boundaries in the second over. India off to a bad start as the pacer gives a couple of freebies.
PAK: 16/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: India eye wickets
Jasprit Bumrah attacks the stumps for India with the new ball. A steady start for Pakistan with Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq.
PAK: 4/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Match begins
Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique open the batting for Pakistan. India looking for an early wicket with Jasprit Bumrah.
PAK: 0/0 (0 Over)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Pressure On Babar Azam
Babar Azam would surely be feeling the pressure as he so far he has not fired in this tournament. On the other hand, India batters are in tremendous rhythm at the moment.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
LIVE IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Toss Report
Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to bowl first against Pakistan. Playing elevens will be coming out shortly.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Why was opening ceremony not telecasted live?
"The pre-match ceremony for the #INDvPAK game today will not be televised as it is only for the stadium audience. We have you covered for the rest- the match, the highlights & everything in between," read the Tweet from Star Sports about the opening ceremony.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Arijit Singh sets the mood
Famous singer Arijit Singh is setting the mood ahead of the mega clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad.
Arijit singh recreating the magic in Narendra modi stadium today.
" JEETEGA JEETEGA INDIA JEETEGA "#INDvPAK #ArijitSingh #Ahmedabad #NarendraModiStadium pic.twitter.com/C9oinAcwYz
— Ranit Sarkar (@iam_ranit) October 14, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Toss coming up
The toss will be coming up shortly for the India vs Pakistan clash in the World Cup. Captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will be coming out shortly.
India team arrived in Ahmedabad stadium, Virat Kohli waving his hands towards the fans.#INDvsPAK | #IndiaVsPakistan | #BoycottIndoPakMatch | #ShameOnBCCI | #NarendraModiStadium | #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/pACmsg1H0b
Haroon (@HaroonM33120350) October 14, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Gill Play?
If Shubman Gill makes the cut for today's game, who will make way for the star opener. Shreyas Iyer or Ishan Kishan will be making way for the India opener.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Salman Khan arrives
The pre-match show for India vs Pakistan cricekt World Cup 2023 clash in Ahmedabad has started. Bollywood mega star Salman Khan joins the studio.
Latest:- Megastar #SalmanKhan Arrived at Star sports Studio to Promote #Tiger3.#Tiger3Trailer #INDvsPAK #Tiger3Diwali2023pic.twitter.com/jKaMoXvfh0
— MASS (@Freak4Salman) October 14, 2023
India Vs Pakistan LIVE: Pre-Match Show Begins At 12.30 PM IST
Before the game starts, we will have a pre-match show in which the singers Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Shankar Mahadevan will be performing. That ceremony will start at 12.30 pm IST.
LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli eyes 26,000 international runs
Former India captain Virat Kohli (25,907) requires 93 runs to reach the milestone of 26,000 runs in international cricket. Can Kohli achieve this feat in the next match against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Haris Rauf gunning for Virat Kohli's wicket
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf revealed before the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match that he will be gunning for the wicket of Virat Kohli. Hear Haris Rauf speak about Kohli HERE...
.@imVkohli _ @HarisRauf14! _
The __ speedster acknowledges the importance of King Kohli's wicket & aims to get him out in the #GreatestRivalry! ___#8KaWait is ON!
Tune-in to #INDvPAK in the #WorldCupOnStar
Today, 12:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#CWC23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/C5xrWgK4TX
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 14, 2023
LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan hold edge in overall head-to-head
Babar Azam's Pakistan hold edge over India in overall head-to-head meeting between the two sides in ODI cricket. India have won just 56 matches while Pakistan have won 73 out of the 134 games between the two arch-rivals with five games ending in no-result. Who will come out on top in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or Babar Azam? Jasprit Bumrah or Shaheen Shah Afridi? Who should be your top fantasy picks?