Highlights | IND Vs PAK Cricket Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: India Beat Pakistan By 7 Wickets

India Vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 12: India secured their eighth consecutive victory in style, and this particular win was undeniably their most effortless yet. They thrashed Pakistan, further enhancing their enviable World Cup record in ODIs. The pursuit of 192 runs was never going to rattle the formidable Indian batting lineup, and their skipper, Rohit Sharma, made it even smoother with an outstanding performance. Rohit's timing was impeccable, and he elegantly dismantled the Pakistani pacers with his masterful strokeplay. One memorable moment was his pull shot against Haris Rauf, which sailed over deep backward square leg.

Although Rohit didn't achieve back-to-back World Cup centuries against Pakistan, his innings provided the platform for players like Shreyas Iyer to settle in and for India's No. 4 to confidently amass an unbeaten 53 runs. Pakistan, on the other hand, never had a competitive total to defend. They must be pondering how they let themselves collapse from a strong position at 155/2 in the 30th over to a meager 191 all out. This was the pivotal turning point of the game, and India seized the opportunity after claiming Babar's wicket, ultimately making the contest their own. With this triumph, India also ascended to the top of the table. In retrospect, considering how the pitch behaved around the 25th over of the chase, a target of 280 runs would have been formidable. However, Pakistan fell well short of that mark.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.