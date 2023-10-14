IND Vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 12 in Ahmedabad, 2PM IST, October 14

India will face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in match No. 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Both sides have won two matches each so far but India hold an unbeaten record against Babar Azam’s side in the World Cup and will be looking to go 8-0 up in head-to-head record against them.

Captain Rohit Sharma will be hoping that world No. 2-ranked ODI batter Shubman Gill will be fit enough to open the innings with him against Pakistan. Gill has missed the first two matches of the World Cup 2023 due to dengue fever.

The Gujarat Titans opener will replace Ishan Kishan at the top of the order. India may opt to continue with all-rounder Shardul Thakur too ahead of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are expected to retain the same playing 11 which defeated Sri Lanka with a World Cup record chase in Hyderabad earlier this week. Although Mohammad Wasim Jr could in contention for a recall to replace experience Hasan Ali, who was expensive while picking up four wickets in the last match.

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 Details

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: October 14, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 12 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Ifthikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali/Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf